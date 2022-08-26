ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday service for Sandra Deal, celebration of life in Gainesville

By Tim Bryant
 4 days ago
A public memorial service for former First Lady Sandra Deal is set for 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon on the campus of Lanier Technical College in Gainesville. The wife of former Governor Nathan Deal died this week at the family home in Demorest, ending a battle with breast cancer that began four years ago. Sandra Deal was 80 years old.

From WSB TV...

Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal has died, according to her family. She was 80.

Deal died Tuesday at her home in Demorest surrounded by her husband, former Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and their family.

Deal had been battling breast cancer that metastasized to her brain. She was first diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

Gov. Brian Kemp released a statement Tuesday, writing, in part,

“The proud daughter of teachers and a two-time graduate of what would become Georgia College & State University, she dedicated her professional life to the same career as her parents - educating the growing minds of Georgia. Her generosity of spirit ensured not only that she was beloved by her students, but also an influential force in their lives, leaving an imprint not just on their minds but also on their hearts.”

While she served as First Lady, Deal worked to improve literacy across the state, visiting schools in all of Georgia’s 159 counties and 181 school districts to read to students.

She was the mother of four and grandmother to six. She and Nathan Deal were married for 56 years.

“As she will for so many Georgians, Mrs. Deal will remain steadfast in our hearts and memories, just as her family will be in our prayers during this time of mourning,” Kemp said. “As she goes to await them in a greater world, we ask all Georgians to join us in celebrating her life and contributions to a thankful state.”

In 2017, Georgia College and State University unveiled the Sandra Dunagan Deal Center for Early Language and Literacy to carry on her legacy.

