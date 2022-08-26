Read full article on original website
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
1 person dies after train derails, hits gas line in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person has died after a train derailed and hit a gas line in the Lower Valley Monday night, officials said. Some homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution after two train cars hit and damaged the gas line around 9:18 p.m.
Repair work to central El Paso street damaged in sinkhole still happening
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Repairs to Yandell Street are still being done weeks after a sinkhole opened up the roadway. The water line that broke on August 9 has been repaired and the sinkhole was filled. However, Yandell Street from Boone Street to Gateway Blvd. South still remains...
El Paso police officer flagged down for assistance assaulted by man in central El Paso
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested and accused of assaulting an officer. Officers arrested 31-year-old Rogelio Licerio. An officer with the Crisis Intervention Team was called to assist at the 3900 block of Taylor last Monday. The officer was an 8-year-old veteran and was...
Texas man accused of assaulting El Paso police officer while in custody
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man from Dallas who was in El Paso police custody for allegedly stealing a vehicle was charged after he attacked a police officer. Tony Wells, 29, was in custody at the Central Regional Command Center Friday when the attack happened, according to police.
Bishop Mark Seitz tests positive for COVID-19
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz has tested positive for COVID-19. The Diocese of El Paso confirmed his diagnosis on their Facebook Page Sunday. They wrote in a statement he tested positive after experiencing a sore throat, mild congestion, a cough, and a low-grade fever.
Temporary restraining order against 'mansion party' business to remain in place
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The temporary restraining order the El Paso County Attorney’s Office imposed against the organizers of the "mansion party" in far east El Paso will remain in place. A hearing took place on Monday and a judge decided to keep the restraining order in...
City of El Paso to host meetings about 2022 ballot proposals
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is hosting a series of public meetings to inform residents about three propositions City Council placed on the November 8 ballot for voters to consider. The propositions comprise the 2022 Community Progress projects, a $272.48 million bond package that...
El Paso Chief Public Defender says other counties DA's don't have backlog like in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Courthouse continued with the dismissal of criminal cases on Monday morning. The cases dismissed were a total of 75 out of the 616 motions to dismiss that was filed by Chief Public Defender Kelli Childress last Wednesday. Childress added there...
El Paso judge dismissed additional 75 criminal cases
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — More people continue to be off the hook after allegedly committing crimes in El Paso County. It comes after the El Paso District Attorney’s Office did not secure indictments in a timely matter. An additional 75 criminal cases were dismissed at the County...
Drive thru 'baby shower' helps community moms
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New and expecting mothers got to participate in a community ‘baby shower’ that Molina Healthcare of El Paso hosted this weekend. The event was a result of a partnership between Molina Healthcare, El Paso Center for Children, and the Housing Authority of the city.
Athletes gathered at Ascarate Park for the Eagle in the Sun Triathlon
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Eagle in the Sun Triathlon celebrated its 12th anniversary on Sunday. Athletes gathered at Ascarate Park early to get the three-part race started. The triathlon started with a 400-meter pool swim, followed by a 12-mile bike race, finishing off with a 5k run.
Organ Mountains High School football player hospitalized after getting injured during game
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A football player for the Organ Mountains High School was hospitalized after he was injured during a game. The player who was injured was senior Abraham Romero. Romero was injured during the game against Deming on Friday. Romero is currently in a semi-conscious state...
Over 600 motion to dismiss cases to be heard by El Paso County Courts
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Hundreds of cases could be dismissed this week following inaction by the El Paso District Attorneys Office. This is after a petition to remove District Attorney, Yvonne Rosales, from office over accusations of misconduct and incompetency was submitted by a local attorney. Public Defender,...
Beto O'Rourke pauses campaign events to recover from a bacterial infection
AUSTIN, Texas — The Democratic nominee governor candidate, Beto O'Rourke announced Sunday he had been diagnosed with a bacterial infection on Friday and will be postponing some campaign events as he recuperates back home. O'Rouke checked into Methodist Hospital in San Antonio on Friday, and he was given IV...
CISD hopes to pay for reconstruction of Canutillo Middle School if bond is approved
The Canutillo Independent School District is looking to move forward with several school improvement projects. The district is asking taxpayers to vote on a $264 million bond referendum in the November election. The spokesperson for the district, Gustavo Reveles, said $62 of the total amount they are asking for will...
El Paso Animal Services host 'Mutt-a-Thon' to help pets find a home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Today some of our furry friends got to take a break from their kennels. The El Paso Animal Services partnered up with Rescue Runners 915 to hold a ‘Mutt-A-Thon'. Volunteers helped walk some of the dogs at the shelter during the event. This...
El Pasoans rappel down building during a fundraiser
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some El Pasoans got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rappel down the Coronado Towers in west El Paso on Saturday. The non-profit organization Endeavors, which provides supportive services for veteran families, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness partnered up to host the event. The...
National, Socorro teachers union to distribute 4K free books in Socorro ISD
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The American Federation of Teachers and the Socorro AFT will distribute over 4,000 free books to students, educators and classrooms of the Socorro Independent School District. The back-to-school event is part of the AFT’s “What Kids and Communities Need” campaign that launched last week in...
Karen Trujillo scholarship fund names first recipient
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The Karen Trujillo scholarship fund named its first recipient. Trujillo was a former superintendent of Las Cruces Public Schools who died in February 2021 after being struck by a van while walking her dogs. Following her death, there was an outpouring of love and...
