ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

1 person dies after train derails, hits gas line in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person has died after a train derailed and hit a gas line in the Lower Valley Monday night, officials said. Some homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution after two train cars hit and damaged the gas line around 9:18 p.m.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Repair work to central El Paso street damaged in sinkhole still happening

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Repairs to Yandell Street are still being done weeks after a sinkhole opened up the roadway. The water line that broke on August 9 has been repaired and the sinkhole was filled. However, Yandell Street from Boone Street to Gateway Blvd. South still remains...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Texas man accused of assaulting El Paso police officer while in custody

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man from Dallas who was in El Paso police custody for allegedly stealing a vehicle was charged after he attacked a police officer. Tony Wells, 29, was in custody at the Central Regional Command Center Friday when the attack happened, according to police.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
cbs4local.com

Bishop Mark Seitz tests positive for COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz has tested positive for COVID-19. The Diocese of El Paso confirmed his diagnosis on their Facebook Page Sunday. They wrote in a statement he tested positive after experiencing a sore throat, mild congestion, a cough, and a low-grade fever.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso to host meetings about 2022 ballot proposals

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is hosting a series of public meetings to inform residents about three propositions City Council placed on the November 8 ballot for voters to consider. The propositions comprise the 2022 Community Progress projects, a $272.48 million bond package that...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Once A Day#Traffic Accident#Cotton
cbs4local.com

El Paso judge dismissed additional 75 criminal cases

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — More people continue to be off the hook after allegedly committing crimes in El Paso County. It comes after the El Paso District Attorney’s Office did not secure indictments in a timely matter. An additional 75 criminal cases were dismissed at the County...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

Drive thru 'baby shower' helps community moms

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New and expecting mothers got to participate in a community ‘baby shower’ that Molina Healthcare of El Paso hosted this weekend. The event was a result of a partnership between Molina Healthcare, El Paso Center for Children, and the Housing Authority of the city.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Athletes gathered at Ascarate Park for the Eagle in the Sun Triathlon

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Eagle in the Sun Triathlon celebrated its 12th anniversary on Sunday. Athletes gathered at Ascarate Park early to get the three-part race started. The triathlon started with a 400-meter pool swim, followed by a 12-mile bike race, finishing off with a 5k run.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
cbs4local.com

Over 600 motion to dismiss cases to be heard by El Paso County Courts

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Hundreds of cases could be dismissed this week following inaction by the El Paso District Attorneys Office. This is after a petition to remove District Attorney, Yvonne Rosales, from office over accusations of misconduct and incompetency was submitted by a local attorney. Public Defender,...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

Beto O'Rourke pauses campaign events to recover from a bacterial infection

AUSTIN, Texas — The Democratic nominee governor candidate, Beto O'Rourke announced Sunday he had been diagnosed with a bacterial infection on Friday and will be postponing some campaign events as he recuperates back home. O'Rouke checked into Methodist Hospital in San Antonio on Friday, and he was given IV...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Animal Services host 'Mutt-a-Thon' to help pets find a home

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Today some of our furry friends got to take a break from their kennels. The El Paso Animal Services partnered up with Rescue Runners 915 to hold a ‘Mutt-A-Thon'. Volunteers helped walk some of the dogs at the shelter during the event. This...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Pasoans rappel down building during a fundraiser

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some El Pasoans got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rappel down the Coronado Towers in west El Paso on Saturday. The non-profit organization Endeavors, which provides supportive services for veteran families, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness partnered up to host the event. The...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

National, Socorro teachers union to distribute 4K free books in Socorro ISD

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The American Federation of Teachers and the Socorro AFT will distribute over 4,000 free books to students, educators and classrooms of the Socorro Independent School District. The back-to-school event is part of the AFT’s “What Kids and Communities Need” campaign that launched last week in...
SOCORRO, TX
cbs4local.com

Karen Trujillo scholarship fund names first recipient

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The Karen Trujillo scholarship fund named its first recipient. Trujillo was a former superintendent of Las Cruces Public Schools who died in February 2021 after being struck by a van while walking her dogs. Following her death, there was an outpouring of love and...
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy