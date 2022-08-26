Read full article on original website
New Covid Vaccines Available in Knox County
Knox County Health Department officials remind everyone of a new set of Covid vaccines for those who have never got their shots. The new Covid medication is called Novavax. Knox County Health Department chief nurse Betty Lankford says Novavax is exclusively for those who have never received a Covid vaccine.
Flood Damage Reports in Daviess County Start Today
The City of Washington and Daviess County Emergency Management Agency have been working with the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief group to help with the flood damage that occurred July 23rd through the 25th. Beginning today, representatives from the Southern Baptist Relief group will get a hold of homeowners who reported...
Flaget Elementary “Getting Its Teach On” Thanks to State Pilot Program
Flaget Elementary School in Vincennes has been selected by ‘Get Your Teach On’ as a Collaboration School. The Indiana Department of Education has partnered with GYTO founders Wade and Hope King to provide this opportunity to Hoosier schools. Statewide, only eight schools were selected to participate. Flaget Elementary...
Edwardsport Man Dies in ATV Crash
Knox County – Sunday morning, August 28, at approximately 1:00 a.m., Indiana State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle ATV crash on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road. Preliminary investigation revealed Charles Hunt, 64, of Edwardsport, was operating his ATV on Albrecht Road when he abruptly went off the roadway and into a ditch ejecting him from the ATV. Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County Coroner’s Office.
Vincennes Man Arrested on Theft Warrants
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday on two theft warrants. 57 year-old Kevin Hurt was charged with the warrants filed earlier this month in Knox Circuit Court. He is being held on $5,000 cash bond in the Knox County Jail.
