wyso.org
WYSO Noonish News Update: Trotwood wetland to be restored and Clark County thief to be sentenced
Your WYSO Noonish News Update for August 29, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (WYSO) Hundreds of people came out to Courthouse Square for this year’s "Rally for Recovery." The event is hosted by Families of Addicts. The signature moment of the event is the balloon launch, when FOA releases a thousand balloons. It symbolizes people who were lost to substance abuse and those who are still fighting it.
dayton.com
Sale of family business called a Kettering ‘staple’ stirs emotions
KETTERING — Charley Schuerholz grew up alongside his parents’ printing equipment, which was a part of his family’s home many years before he was. Not surprisingly, the decision to sell the printing company that evolved from a hobby of Bill and Ivy Schuerholz in the 1940s wasn’t an easy one.
Lima News
Wilma A. and Wilbur D. Willeke
ADA — Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur Willeke celebrated 70 years of marriage with a dinner at Milano Cafe. Willeke and the former Wilma A. Boecher were married on August 24, 1952, at St. John Lutheran Church, south of Dola, by Pastor Homer Knauff. They are the parents of four...
Have you seen them? Police seek break-in suspects
According to the Vandalia Police Department, two unidentified men broke into a business on Poe Avenue before driving away in a black or dark-colored Chrysler Town and Country.
Village of Covington to host groundbreaking ceremony for first new park in over 100 years
MIAMI COUNTY — This week the Village of Covington will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its first new park in over 100 years. The ceremony will take place on Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. at the location of the future park at 25 Grant Street. The construction of Schoolhouse...
Times-Bulletin
Garage sale donation to humane society
Jerry and Laura Koenig of Van Wert participated in the Lincoln Highway garage sale and donated all proceeds to the Van Wert County Humane Society. Items were free for the taking, and the only request was that buyers make a donation to the local animal shelter. “What a clever way...
Delphos Herald
St. John’s wins Allen County Fair Cheer Competition
LIMA — St. John's has won the Allen County Fair competition for the second year in a row. Van Wert All Stars (Mini, Jr & Senior)
hometownstations.com
Judge grants Ketzenberger permission to take part in work program at mental health facility
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A man found not guilty by reason of insanity for killing his mother in 2020 was back in court on Monday. 26-year-old Devon Ketzenberger got permission from Judge Jeffrey Reed to take part in a work program at the mental health facility where he is getting treatment.
hometownstations.com
Allen Co. Fair is over and fairgrounds gets ready for Max's Trader Days
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Now that the fair is over, the Allen County Fair Board and staff cannot take a break, because they have another big event just around the corner. The Allen County Fair is the largest event for the fairgrounds, but next weekend can be arguably the second largest, Max's Trader Days and Water Dog Races. There will be over 1,000 vendors and traders all over the fairgrounds for the three-day event, bringing in tens of thousands of people every year. So, the fairgrounds needs to be ready for them.
Fox 19
Ohio public employee pleads guilty to stealing $1.8M
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An Ohio public employee was convicted this week of stealing $1.8 million in public money through a phony vendor payment scheme, State Auditor Keith Faber announced Friday. Robert M. Vanderhorst, 63, pleaded guilty Thursday in Clark County Common Pleas Court to two felony counts of...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Thomas M. Johnson, 37, of Canal Winchester, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Heather L. Keller, 38, of Lima, found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 90 days jail. 60 days suspended. $150 fine. Donavan R. Moore, 25, of Lima, pleaded no contest and...
wvxu.org
Ohio is already planning how flying cars and drones can deliver health care faster and better
It’s not about having cool technology, says Elaine Bryant, with both the Dayton Development Coalition and JobsOhio, when she talks about flying cars and drones. “This is going to change our lives and how we deliver health care.”. Bryant hosted a panel on health care Aug. 23 during...
Man charged with murder of Dayton man found in detached garage
DAYTON — A man arrested after a multi-county police chase has been charged with the murder of a missing man found in a Dayton garage earlier this month. Jeremy Van Voorhis, 47, of Dayton, has been charged with two counts of murder and felonious assault, as well as a single county of tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
hometownstations.com
Telescope and equipment stolen from Schoonover Observatory
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department is investigating the break-in at the Schoonover Observatory where around $20,000 worth of equipment was stolen. According to the Lima Astronomical Society, the thieves stole their 14-inch telescope, guide scopes, and accessories from the dome. The theft was noticed before the Friday stargazing event. They say the telescope cannot be used by itself and the eyepieces that were also taken can only be used in larger telescopes. So, they are urging that the thieves bring the equipment back, since it needs other equipment to make it work. Lima officials have been notified, and the society has asked permission to start a GoFundMe page to replace the items that were stolen. Area pawnshops have been notified. The Lima Astronomical Society will be continuing their Friday night public Stargazing events with portable telescopes.
miamivalleytoday.com
Huber Heights man killed in crash
TIPP CITY — A 20-year-old Huber Heights man died in a single-vehicle crash on Ginghamsburg-Fredrick Road Friday night. According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Dulceak was pronounced dead on the scene by Tipp City medics when they responded to the crash that occurred Friday, Aug. 26, at 10:15 p.m.
$1M house-stealing scam targets Ohio couple
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Gahanna couple had no idea they were victims of an elaborate house-stealing scam until a man showed up at one of their properties and said he was the owner. That was the first time the couple would meet Shahiydullah A. Binraymond, 49, who’d plotted and forged documents to lure them […]
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine teen arrested for aggravated menacing
A 15 year-old Bellefontaine teen was arrested Friday night around 9:30 after he pulled a BB-gun on two juveniles. Bellefontaine Police was dispatched to the area of Plumvalley Street and Water Avenue hours prior, around 5:30, regarding a silver Honda Pilot occupied by four males who pulled a bb-gun on two juveniles riding their bikes in the area.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Middle School, Longfellow Primary welcome new administrators
SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools staff are ready to start the school year. This year the district is welcoming new administration at Sidney Middle School and Longfellow Primary. Sidney Middle School welcomes a new administrative team with principal Gregg Johnson and assistant principals Jesie Geuy and Chris Lucius. Michelle Link will replace Michael Moore at Longfellow Primary as principal. Moore is staying in the district but moving to oversee Jacket Virtual Academy (JaVA) as principal.
Driver in reckless rollover crash ID’d
The man who died after reckless driving ended in a rollover crash Friday has been identified, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said.
Lima Memorial to open renovated patient entrance Monday
LIMA — A $30 million expansion project at Lima Memorial Health System, which saw the construction of a new medical center in Wapakoneta, a new outpatient diagnostic center and a reimagined inpatient rehabilitation area, is almost complete. On Monday, the health system will unveil the final part of that...
