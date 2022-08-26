NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Athens

Athens-Clarke County Police say a teenager was shot and wounded in downtown Athens: it happened late Thursday night on Clayton Street. Police say the 17 year-old was taken to an Athens hospital for treatment of what were said to be non life-threatening injuries. Another 17 year-old has been taken into custody and, for now, is facing various weapons-related charges. Police say it is not known if he was involved in the shooting.

A Braselton man is arrested on drug charges in Elbert County: Elberton Police say 26 year-old Jamarcus Curry was dealing marijuana. He is also facing a DUI charge.

Toccoa police investigators were, at last report, trying to track down a suspect in an armed robbery: a package store in Stephens County was held up by a man with a gun.

Police in Gainesville say two teenagers—one a 14 year-old and the other 16—have been arrested and charged in last week’s armed robbery of a taxi driver in Gainesville.

The Sheriff’s Office in Dawsonville says it is investigating an online threat that was leveled against Dawson County High School. Investigators say the threat that was posted to a social media apparently originated from another state.

