blockworks.co
Funding Wrap: Venture Capitalists Continue to Prioritize Web3
Around the world, over $200 million has been invested in crypto this past week. Web3 startups continued to be an area of focus for investors this past week. Cryptocurrency venture capital firm Symbolic Capital, led by Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal, raised a $50 million venture fund to support building Web3 companies.
blockworks.co
Singapore Says Crypto Ban For Retail ‘Not Likely to Work’
MAS is weighing up new measures to restrict retail trader access to crypto, though it conceded Sunday banning them outright would not work. The head of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the body overseeing crypto regulations, has conceded banning retail access to cryptoassets is “not likely to work” given its borderless nature and ability to circumvent restrictions placed upon it.
blockworks.co
Crypto Conference in India Highlights Building for Next Bull Market
Blockworks joined crypto developers, Web3 venture capitalists and aspiring entrepreneurs caught up in Bengaluru at an event hosted by CoinDCX. More than 500 people came together to attend a crypto conference in tech hub Bengaluru, India, on Friday. Unfold 2022, billed as India’s premier Web3 event, saw industry leaders, budding...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Job Openings Total 11.2 Million In July as Tight Labor Market Persists
The number of job openings was 11.2 million as of the last business day of July, marking a slight increase from the recently revised 11.04 million open jobs in June. That’s according to a Tuesday release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This figure represented 1 million more open jobs than expected, according to a FactSet estimate cited by CNBC. with a July unemployment rate of 3.5%, or 5.7 million people unemployed, the number of job openings is still outnumbering available workers by an almost 2-to-1 ratio, a sign that the tight labor market persists. Overall, the U.S. economy added 528,000 jobs...
Energy prices could push UK inflation to 22%, a near post-war record
Goldman Sachs warns inflation could inflation peak above 22%, adding more pressure to households and businesses
blockworks.co
Crypto.com Sues User After Refunding $10M Instead of $100
Crypto.com reportedly didn’t realise it had sent $10 million to one of its users by mistake for seven months. Exchange platform Crypto.com is reeling from an expensive mistake after accidentally refunding an Australian woman an amount way higher than she expected. The woman, based in Melbourne, sought a $100...
blockworks.co
Trading Volumes for Crypto Investment Products Hit 2-year Low
Trading volumes fall to 2-year low and digital asset offerings see third straight week of net outflows following strong July, according to CoinShares data. Trading volumes in crypto investment products last week hit their lowest levels since October 2020 as outflows in August continued, according to CoinShares data. These offerings...
