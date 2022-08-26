Read full article on original website
Related
davisvanguard.org
Judge Rejects Defense Claim Alleging Excessive Force in DUI Blood Draw by Police
SANTA BARBARA, CA – Deputy Public Defender Anders Iverson filed a motion to dismiss evidence obtained through what the PD called an illegal search and seizure, in violation of the Fourth Amendment, here in Santa Barbara Superior Court. However, Judge Clifford R. Anderson disagreed and set the case for...
davisvanguard.org
Support Letters Don’t Matter – Judge Sentences Man to 8 Years in Prison for Attempted Murder
VENTURA, CA –Randy Magallon was sentenced to eight years in prison here in Ventura County Superior Court Monday, after attempting to murder a woman Sept. 26, 2019. The sentencing hearing began with Defense Attorney Ashley Correa asking Judge Bruce A. Young if he had read the many letters sent by family and friends in support of Magallon, asking for his sentence to be reduced.
davisvanguard.org
LA County Sheriff’s Custody Assistant Pleads to Trying to Bring Drugs into Men’s Central Jail
LOS ANGELES, CA — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s custody assistant Jose Flores pleaded no contest late this last week to attempting to import methamphetamine into the Men’s Central Jail four years ago. On Nov. 28, 2018, Flores was stopped by law enforcement officers at the jail’s parking...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Suspect Arrested for Stealing Ambulance
Santa Barbara Police responded to a report of a stolen ambulance in the 1100 block of Garden Street on Saturday evening. John Palminteri reports the empty AMR ambulance was stolen from E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara while emergency personnel were responding to a medical call at a hotel. Shortly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Officers ask Oxnard community to help identify fatal hit-and-run driver
The Oxnard Police Department said it opened an investigation into a fatal hit-and-run incident in the Ventura Road and Ninth Street area that left one unidentified man dead. The post Officers ask Oxnard community to help identify fatal hit-and-run driver appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Inglewood police bust massive stolen forklift operation
Police are trying to reunite more than 120 stolen forklifts with their rightful owners. On Aug. 24, detectives with the Inglewood Police Department were investigating the theft of two forklifts when they served a search warrant at a warehouse in the City of Commerce, police said. Inside they discovered more than 120 forklifts and other […]
kvta.com
No DUI Arrests At Ventura Cherckpoint...But They Did Catch A Possible Burglary Suspect
There were no DUI arrests made at Friday night's checkpoint in Ventura, but they did catch a suspect in a possible burglary or attempted burglary at a nearby business. The checkpoint was held on Main Street east of Callens Road from 9 PM to 1:15 AM. A total of 1152...
oxnardpd.org
SUBJECT: Passenger Arrested for Possessing a P80 Semi-automatic Firearm / Driver Arrested for Post Release Offender Violations
SUSPECTS: Samuel Vazquez, 33-year-old Oxnard resident. On August 25, at approximately 3:48 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near in the 2600 blk. of Saviers Rd. Prior to the vehicle coming to a complete stop, the right front passenger, identified as Samuel Vazquez, opened the right front passenger door and attempted to flee the stop. Officers detained the remaining occupants in the vehicle as well as Vazquez. When officers contacted Vazquez, they noticed a 9-millimeter Glock-style Polymer 80 semi-automatic handgun in the map pocket of the right front passenger door. Polymer 80 semi-automatic handguns are sold commercially as incomplete, without serial numbers, and must be further manufactured to make them into functioning firearms. Vazquez was arrested for possessing the handgun. Officers inspected the weapon and found it to be loaded.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Located Deputy Arrested for DUI After Solo-Vehicle Collision in Stevenson Ranch
Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles, CA: A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol after a solo-vehicle traffic collision on Pico Canyon Road / Southern Oaks Drive in Stevenson Ranch on Friday, Aug. 26, LASD confirmed on Twitter. The...
1 adult shot, 2 others zip-tied during Temple City home invasion; baby unharmed
One victim was shot and two residents were zip-tied during a home invasion early Sunday morning in Temple City, authorities said.
Santa Barbara Independent
Alleged Kidnapping and Robbery in Carpinteria, Suspects at Large
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a reported robbery and kidnapping that occurred on Tuesday, August 23, in the 4900 block of Carpinteria Avenue. On Tuesday, at approximately 2 p.m., two suspects approached a victim outside of a business in the 4900 block of Carpinteria Avenue. The suspects engaged the victim before they displayed weapons and forced the victim into their vehicle. The suspects then drove the victim to a bank, where they forced the victim to withdraw cash. The suspects left the victim behind at the bank and fled in their vehicle.
5 arrested as CHP breaks up $9 million statewide cargo theft operation
VALLEJO -- Culminating a 2-year investigation, the California Highway Patrol has arrested 5 suspects allegedly involved in a major cargo theft operation that has stolen more than $9 million in shipments of electronics and electronic components. CHP investigators worked with law enforcement agencies both in Northern and Southern California which led to raids in the Los Angeles County.Multiple search warrants and arrest warrants were served, which resulted in five suspects being arrested, over $1 million in stolen cargo being recovered, and nearly $250,000 in cash being seized. Items recovered include products from Google, MSI, Hewlett Packard, Samsung, Dell, Microsoft, Sonos, Sony, Apple, Asus, Ring, Max Mara, and other various companies. "This is another example of the incredible results possible when law enforcement agencies come together to stop these criminals," said CHP Golden Gate Division Chief Chris Costigan. "This case has required a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication by all involved, and we are grateful for their incredible efforts throughout this multi-year investigation."Although arrests have been made, the investigation remains to be ongoingInvestigators said specifics regarding the identities of those arrested were not being provided now as it may compromise the case.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
crimevoice.com
Cop Arrested then Released for DUI Hit and Run
August 20, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. Today’s oft-repeated mantra on the national political stage that “no one is above the law” may not strictly apply in the case of 60-year-old Buellton resident Bradley Prows. According to California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Michael Griffith, Prows—who...
Santa Barbara Independent
Lawsuit Filed Over Goleta Beach Restaurant
The ongoing quest to bring a restaurant back to Goleta Beach is now the subject of a lawsuit that claims the current developers broke their contract with a former partner, stole her ideas, and committed fraud along the way. Alicia Whitney, who founded the Sea Legs restaurant group in Huntington...
LAPD Street Takeover Operation Results in 40 arrests, Impounded Cars
A two-day Los Angeles Police Department operation to crack down on illegal street takeovers resulted in dozens of cars being impounded and multiple arrests.
LASD deputy who went missing after crash arrested on suspicion of DUI
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he crashed his vehicle in Stevenson Ranch and then disappeared from the scene. The deputy’s patrol vehicle crashed around 9:30 p.m. Friday night near Pico Canyon Road and Southern Oaks Drive, the department said. Not long after the […]
oxnardpd.org
News Release: Serious Injury Traffic Collision Involving Pedestrian (8/29/22)
SUBJECT: Serious Injury Traffic Collision Involving Pedestrian. On August 29, 2022, at approximately 0108 hours, Oxnard Police officers and EMS personnel were dispatched to the area of Ventura Road and Ninth Street to check the well-being of an injured person down in the roadway. Officers located the person and found him to have significant injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. The unidentified adult male was quickly transported to the Ventura County Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition. The driver that struck the pedestrian fled the scene.
DUI Driver Arrested After Crashing into Mountainside
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was arrested for DUI after crashing on the 10600 block of Soledad Canyon Road in the city of Santa Clarita late Saturday night, Aug. 27. California Highway Patrol responded to the location just after 11:00 p.m. for a traffic collision involving a...
calcoastnews.com
SLO County’s homicide rate plummets, Santa Barbara County’s rate soars
San Luis Obispo County had 71% fewer murders in 2021 than in 2020. With only two murders in 2021, down from seven in 2020, SLO County has one of the lowest homicide rates in California. Things did not fare as well in Santa Barbara County, which had 125% more homicides...
Comments / 0