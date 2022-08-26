ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

davisvanguard.org

Support Letters Don’t Matter – Judge Sentences Man to 8 Years in Prison for Attempted Murder

VENTURA, CA –Randy Magallon was sentenced to eight years in prison here in Ventura County Superior Court Monday, after attempting to murder a woman Sept. 26, 2019. The sentencing hearing began with Defense Attorney Ashley Correa asking Judge Bruce A. Young if he had read the many letters sent by family and friends in support of Magallon, asking for his sentence to be reduced.
Santa Barbara Edhat

Suspect Arrested for Stealing Ambulance

Santa Barbara Police responded to a report of a stolen ambulance in the 1100 block of Garden Street on Saturday evening. John Palminteri reports the empty AMR ambulance was stolen from E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara while emergency personnel were responding to a medical call at a hotel. Shortly...
KTLA

Inglewood police bust massive stolen forklift operation

Police are trying to reunite more than 120 stolen forklifts with their rightful owners. On Aug. 24, detectives with the Inglewood Police Department were investigating the theft of two forklifts when they served a search warrant at a warehouse in the City of Commerce, police said. Inside they discovered more than 120 forklifts and other […]
oxnardpd.org

SUBJECT: Passenger Arrested for Possessing a P80 Semi-automatic Firearm / Driver Arrested for Post Release Offender Violations

SUSPECTS: Samuel Vazquez, 33-year-old Oxnard resident. On August 25, at approximately 3:48 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near in the 2600 blk. of Saviers Rd. Prior to the vehicle coming to a complete stop, the right front passenger, identified as Samuel Vazquez, opened the right front passenger door and attempted to flee the stop. Officers detained the remaining occupants in the vehicle as well as Vazquez. When officers contacted Vazquez, they noticed a 9-millimeter Glock-style Polymer 80 semi-automatic handgun in the map pocket of the right front passenger door. Polymer 80 semi-automatic handguns are sold commercially as incomplete, without serial numbers, and must be further manufactured to make them into functioning firearms. Vazquez was arrested for possessing the handgun. Officers inspected the weapon and found it to be loaded.
Santa Barbara Independent

Alleged Kidnapping and Robbery in Carpinteria, Suspects at Large

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a reported robbery and kidnapping that occurred on Tuesday, August 23, in the 4900 block of Carpinteria Avenue. On Tuesday, at approximately 2 p.m., two suspects approached a victim outside of a business in the 4900 block of Carpinteria Avenue. The suspects engaged the victim before they displayed weapons and forced the victim into their vehicle. The suspects then drove the victim to a bank, where they forced the victim to withdraw cash. The suspects left the victim behind at the bank and fled in their vehicle.
CBS San Francisco

5 arrested as CHP breaks up $9 million statewide cargo theft operation

VALLEJO  -- Culminating a 2-year investigation, the California Highway Patrol has arrested 5 suspects allegedly involved in a major cargo theft operation that has stolen more than $9 million in shipments of electronics and electronic components. CHP investigators worked with law enforcement agencies both in Northern and Southern California which led to raids in the Los Angeles County.Multiple search warrants and arrest warrants were served, which resulted in five suspects being arrested, over $1 million in stolen cargo being recovered, and nearly $250,000 in cash being seized. Items recovered include products from Google, MSI, Hewlett Packard, Samsung, Dell, Microsoft, Sonos, Sony, Apple, Asus, Ring, Max Mara, and other various companies. "This is another example of the incredible results possible when law enforcement agencies come together to stop these criminals," said CHP Golden Gate Division Chief Chris Costigan. "This case has required a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication by all involved, and we are grateful for their incredible efforts throughout this multi-year investigation."Although arrests have been made, the investigation remains to be ongoingInvestigators said specifics regarding the identities of those arrested were not being provided now as it may compromise the case.
crimevoice.com

Cop Arrested then Released for DUI Hit and Run

August 20, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. Today’s oft-repeated mantra on the national political stage that “no one is above the law” may not strictly apply in the case of 60-year-old Buellton resident Bradley Prows. According to California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Michael Griffith, Prows—who...
Santa Barbara Independent

Lawsuit Filed Over Goleta Beach Restaurant

The ongoing quest to bring a restaurant back to Goleta Beach is now the subject of a lawsuit that claims the current developers broke their contract with a former partner, stole her ideas, and committed fraud along the way. Alicia Whitney, who founded the Sea Legs restaurant group in Huntington...
oxnardpd.org

News Release: Serious Injury Traffic Collision Involving Pedestrian (8/29/22)

SUBJECT: Serious Injury Traffic Collision Involving Pedestrian. On August 29, 2022, at approximately 0108 hours, Oxnard Police officers and EMS personnel were dispatched to the area of Ventura Road and Ninth Street to check the well-being of an injured person down in the roadway. Officers located the person and found him to have significant injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. The unidentified adult male was quickly transported to the Ventura County Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition. The driver that struck the pedestrian fled the scene.
