Myrtle Beach, SC

How did a SC shoeshiner get a Myrtle Beach street named after him? The story of Mr. Joe White

By Bryn Eddy
The Sun News
The Sun News
 4 days ago

Perhaps you’re not familiar with the photo below of the man sporting a friendly grin, timeless hat and thick-rimmed glasses, but if you live in or often visit the Myrtle Beach area, you are probably familiar with Mr. Joe White Avenue located in downtown. The 5.9 mile-long road, also called 10th Avenue North, is named after the man in the picture.

White preferred to just go by Joe, said longtime Myrtle Beach barber, Woody Elvis. According to the city’s website, however, his first name was actually Julius and he was born nearby in Georgetown in 1910 and moved to this area in 1930.

He died in 1997 and a 2016 Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook post noted that the street was named after White in early 2002 .

Elvis, the owner of Woody’s Barber Shop on Broadway Street, worked with White for 30 years.

“He sat in that chair and shined shoes,” Elvis said, pointing to the chair pictured below, located in his barber shop. “He worked right here, washed windows, never had an automobile. He rode his bike from here to his home, which is on 10th Avenue, back and forth every day and he was just a well thought of man.”

Joe White’s shoe shine chair remains in Woody’s Barber shop along with pictures and other memorabilia to the Myrtle Beach local. Mr. Joe White Boulevard is named for Joe White, a long term resident of Myrtle Beach who worked as a “shoe stylist” and rode his bike up 10th Avenue to work at Woody’s Barber Shop. Friday, Nov. 11, 2017. JASON LEE/jlee@thesunnews.com

The city’s website noted that White started shining shoes for five cents when he was in sixth grade. He was said to have used the money for school lunches and Sunday school tithes. He actually shined shoes at many different barber shops around town and at the Ocean Forest Hotel.

“Once the hotel was gone, he settled into a chair at Woody’s Arcade Barbershop off 10th Avenue North, becoming a highly visible fixture in the downtown area,” the city’s website read. “Mr. Joe was a well-known businessman. He never learned to drive, so Mr. Joe used a bicycle to get to and from his home in the Nance neighborhood. He gave people a friendly honk and wave as he passed on his bike. Those who knew him say that his mere presence would prevent mischief, because people didn’t want to disappoint Mr. Joe.”

The Myrtle Beach Colored School Musuem has a scrapbook, statues, photographs and other artful tributes to Mr. Joe White. Mr. Joe White Boulevard is named for Joe White, a long term resident of Myrtle Beach who worked as a “shoe stylist” and rode his bike up 10th Avenue to work at Woody’s Barber Shop. Friday, Nov. 11, 2017. JASON LEE/jlee@thesunnews.com

Mark Kruea, public information officer for the city, said that he did not personally know White, but said the street name starts with “Mr.” to “faithfully honor his memory.”

Elvis said that there is actually another street named after White. “Before you get to the soup kitchen, there is a road that turns to the left called White Street and he lived on White Street. A lot of people never knew that.”

The city’s website also noted that White and his wife, Louise, were recognized by the South Carolina General Assembly in 1991 for “their exemplary lives.” Former Governor Carroll Campbell also thanked the Whites for their impact on the community.

“Mr. Joe White loved his job and his customers and took uncommon pride in his work. During his 87 years, he set an example for all to follow,” the city’s website read.

Comments / 9

A. Neil Ingus
4d ago

Because he was a great, honest, no nonsense man filled with self respect and pride. Much better than the city deserves.

Reply
16
Truth is...
3d ago

I went to Woodys for haircuts. So I knew Mr. Joe for many years and occasionally got a shoeshine. Mr. Joe would apply the polish with his hands, no cloth except to buff the shoes to a mirror finish. ALWAYS happy and smiling! I treasure calling him a friend.

Reply
8
Valerie J Doyle
3d ago

to bad the kids today don't have the same out come to life. do something for the community make a difference.

Reply
12
 

