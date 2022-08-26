Read full article on original website
Related
India frees 11 men convicted of gang-raping pregnant Muslim woman
Eleven Hindu men jailed for life for the gang-rape of a pregnant Muslim woman during Hindu-Muslim riots in 2002 have been freed on remission, officials said on Tuesday, drawing condemnation from the victim's widower, lawyers and politicians.
Priti Patel signs deal to send ‘foreign criminals’ back to Pakistan
Priti Patel has signed a deal to send “foreign criminals and immigration offenders” from the UK back to Pakistan.The Home Secretary met with Pakistan’s interior secretary, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, and high commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, to sign the reciprocal agreement on Wednesday.I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UKPriti PatelMs Patel said: “I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UK.“The British public have quite rightly had enough of people abusing our...
Pakistan hits back after India fired 3 air force officers for accidentally firing a missile across the border, saying the case isn't closed
India fired three officers for accidentally firing a supersonic cruise missile into its neighbor. Pakistan said it wants a joint investigation.
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Families flee as India demolishes 100-metre towers outside Delhi
Indian authorities have demolished two illegally constructed skyscrapers in a wide plume of dust debris outside Delhi, razing the tallest structures ever pulled down in the country in less than 10 seconds. Crowds watching the collapse from rooftops on nearby high-rise buildings cheered and clapped as the 103 metre (338ft)...
Oregon woman, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Kim Jong-Un's Sister Asks South Korean President To 'Shut His Mouth' After Seoul Offers Aid In Return For Nuclear Disarmament
Kim Jong-un's powerful sister Kim Yo Jong has asked the South Korean president to "shut his mouth" after the neighbouring nation offered economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament. What Happened: "It would have been more [favorable] for his image to shut his mouth, rather than talking nonsense as he...
Brit, 30, raped and murdered by Uber driver before her body was dumped while working abroad
A BRITISH woman working abroad was raped and brutally murdered by an Uber driver before he dumped her body, an inquest has heard. Rebecca Dykes, 30, was picked up by Tariq Houshieh in December 2017 following a "girl's night out" at a popular tourist bar in Beirut, Lebanon. But after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bill Gates Called Out By Farmer For Secretly Buying Up US Farmland: 'I Don't Want Him To Control A Single Acre'
Microsoft, Inc. MSFT co-founder Bill Gates is well known for his philanthropy and his crusade against climate change. The billionaire recently came under severe criticism from a fourth-generation farmer in South Georgia for his farmland ownership in the U.S. Will Harris, who owns a 152-year-old family farm named White Oak...
Trump calls detained WNBA star Brittney Griner a 'potentially spoiled person' while criticizing proposed prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer
Donald Trump criticized a proposed deal to swap WNBA player Brittney Griner for a Russian arms dealer. Trump claimed Griner is a "potentially spoiled person" who entered Russia "loaded up with drugs." The Biden administration said the return of Griner and other detainees is their "highest priority." Former President Donald...
NATO member Poland is going to Asian powerhouse to find a replacement for its aging Soviet-era fighter jets
Poland recently signed a $14.5 billion deal with South Korea to buy artillery, tanks, and aircraft. It is one of Poland's largest arms deals ever and the biggest so far for South Korea's growing defense sector. The deal also comes as tensions in Europe add urgency to Poland's military modernization...
CNBC
This 41-year-old left the U.S. for Bangkok and lives a 'luxurious lifestyle' on $8,000 a month
Jesse Schoberg began plotting his escape from Elkhorn, Wisconsin, where he was born and raised, when he was a teenager. "It's your typical small town in the Midwest: small, quiet, not too much adventure," he tells CNBC Make It. "I always knew that I wanted to get out and explore the world."
Thousands evacuated in India before implosion of giant skyscrapers
Indian authorities started evacuating thousands of people from their homes on Saturday ahead of the demolition of two 40-story skyscrapers in a residential area on the outskirts of New Delhi, officials and local media said.
Scottish activist has her passport seized in Sri Lanka after wading into the political fall out from the country's economic crisis on social media
A Scottish woman living in Sri Lanka who been vocal in her support for activists criticising the country's economic crisis has found herself stranded after authorities seized her passport. Kayleigh Fraser, from St Andrews, Fife, said six immigration officers turned up at her door on Tuesday claiming she had violated...
Putin is trapped and desperate. Will his friends in the west rescue him? | Simon Tisdall
Russia’s leader and his sympathisers could use old conflicts to distract attention from Ukraine and weaken European unity
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
‘I was a policewoman. Now I beg in the street’: life for Afghan women one year after the Taliban took power
Students, mothers, widows, workers and artists explain how their world has altered under ‘gender apartheid’
studyfinds.org
Nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia would cause 5 billion people to die — of hunger
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A nuclear war between the United States and Russia would cause a global famine, wiping out almost two-thirds of the world’s population, according to new research. A team at Rutgers University say more than five billion people would die of hunger following a full-scale...
'Go to hell': Journalist's message to Iranian government after man with loaded AK-47 was arrested near her home
Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad joins CNN’s New Day to discuss the recent arrest of an armed man near her family’s home in Brooklyn, New York. Alinejad was also targeted in an alleged kidnapping plot last year by Iranian nationals after speaking out against the Iranian regime. Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied any involvement, calling the accusation “baseless and ridiculous,” according to semi-official Iranian state media.
A US carrier and a pair of ships carrying F-35 stealth fighters are operating near Taiwan amid Chinese warnings: report
The ships are conducting normal operations but could linger in the area should a need arise, a senior defense official told USNI News.
Comments / 4