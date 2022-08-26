ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

The Independent

Priti Patel signs deal to send ‘foreign criminals’ back to Pakistan

Priti Patel has signed a deal to send “foreign criminals and immigration offenders” from the UK back to Pakistan.The Home Secretary met with Pakistan’s interior secretary, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, and high commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, to sign the reciprocal agreement on Wednesday.I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UKPriti PatelMs Patel said: “I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UK.“The British public have quite rightly had enough of people abusing our...
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
The Guardian

Families flee as India demolishes 100-metre towers outside Delhi

Indian authorities have demolished two illegally constructed skyscrapers in a wide plume of dust debris outside Delhi, razing the tallest structures ever pulled down in the country in less than 10 seconds. Crowds watching the collapse from rooftops on nearby high-rise buildings cheered and clapped as the 103 metre (338ft)...
Business Insider

Trump calls detained WNBA star Brittney Griner a 'potentially spoiled person' while criticizing proposed prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer

Donald Trump criticized a proposed deal to swap WNBA player Brittney Griner for a Russian arms dealer. Trump claimed Griner is a "potentially spoiled person" who entered Russia "loaded up with drugs." The Biden administration said the return of Griner and other detainees is their "highest priority." Former President Donald...
Daily Mail

Scottish activist has her passport seized in Sri Lanka after wading into the political fall out from the country's economic crisis on social media

A Scottish woman living in Sri Lanka who been vocal in her support for activists criticising the country's economic crisis has found herself stranded after authorities seized her passport. Kayleigh Fraser, from St Andrews, Fife, said six immigration officers turned up at her door on Tuesday claiming she had violated...
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
CNN

'Go to hell': Journalist's message to Iranian government after man with loaded AK-47 was arrested near her home

Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad joins CNN’s New Day to discuss the recent arrest of an armed man near her family’s home in Brooklyn, New York. Alinejad was also targeted in an alleged kidnapping plot last year by Iranian nationals after speaking out against the Iranian regime. Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied any involvement, calling the accusation “baseless and ridiculous,” according to semi-official Iranian state media.
