Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
School year begins with almost 400 teaching vacancies in major North Carolina district
Almost 400 teaching positions remain open as students return to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in North Carolina on Monday. In addition to the 390 teaching positions that remain unfilled, there are an additional 38 vacancies for bus drivers, according to a spokesperson for the district. The shortage affects the second-largest school district...
cbs17
Only Durham public school built in last decade welcomes its inaugural class of 400 students
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools welcomed more than 30,000 students back to the classroom Monday. For the first time in a decade, hundreds of students got the opportunity to walk through brand new doors. Lyons Farm Elementary is a brand new, two-story, state-of-the-art facility that welcomed over...
First day of school: North Carolina students return to classrooms
Where has the summer gone? Hundreds of thousands of students return to traditional calendar schools Monday in districts across North Carolina. Wake County is the largest district in the state, serving 159,000 students and operating 198 schools. Two new schools are opening this year, Apex Friendship Elementary and Barton's Pond Elementary on Strickland Road in Raleigh. The carpool line opens at 8:45 a.m., and school starts at 9:15 a.m.
Durham students head back to classroom with new schedule, dress code
Students in Durham Public Schools will have to get used to some changes this school year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chapelboro.com
As Opioid Crisis Worsens, Incoming Settlement Money Could Be A Boost
In 2020, more than 3,300 North Carolinians died from an overdose, according to state data. Since then, experts say the numbers have gotten worse, with a 20 percent increase in 2021 and signs that rate is continuing to grow. Dr. Robyn Jordan is an Assistant Professor in the UNC School...
wfmynews2.com
NC A&T student makes history, first to become 2022 Astronaut Scholar
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is NC A&T receiving $23M for clean energy programs. N.C. A&T student makes history becoming a 2022 Astronaut Scholar. Youngsville native, Tanae Lewis, is a senior chemistry student and university's first Goldwater Scholar to also be named an Astronaut Scholar -- the first from a historically Black college or university (HBCU) to achieve this dual recognition.
getnews.info
Town of Cary Provides First-in-the-World Completely Touchless Restroom Experience
Town Becomes World’s First Municipality to Install Touchless Toilet Paper Dispensers. Cary, North Carolina – August 29, 2022 – Cary, North Carolina has become the world’s first municipality to provide a completely touchless restroom experience for residents and visitors. According to Kelly Blazey, Transit Administrator for the Town of Cary, “In these times of heightened health awareness, people have increasingly come to expect a touchless experience in public spaces.”
nsjonline.com
New Wake schools’ diversity leader presented on ‘social justice’ in high school math
RALEIGH — A presentation obtained by North State Journal shows the new leader of Wake County Public Schools’ Office of Equity Affairs presented on “culturally responsive teaching and social justice in high school mathematics classrooms” at a 2021 Math Summit held at N.C. State University. Wake...
RELATED PEOPLE
List of college scholarships available for North Carolina students
We put together a long list of scholarships for North Carolina students and got advice for how to find more (and snag them!).
Non-profit holds memorial drive for K9 of fallen Wake Co. Deputy Ned Byrd
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina non-profit held a memorial ride drive for fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd Sunday, according to our affiliates WNCN. An organization called Operation Fly Our Flag said the proceeds from the drive are going to benefit Deputy Byrd's K9 Sasha. Stickers were...
cbs17
Wakefield schools on brief lockdown following Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting on Monday caused a brief lockdown for Wakefield Elementary, Middle and High Schools, the Wake County School System confirmed. Raleigh police responded to the Residences at Wakefield Apartments at 2:42 p.m. on Monday to reports of a shooting. Ayla Caballero, 16, was walking...
Has reversal of Roe v. Wade motivated North Carolina women to register to vote?
When the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, some experts braced for a big spike in the number of women who were motivated enough to register to vote. But has that happened in North Carolina?
IN THIS ARTICLE
UNC Rex Hospital closing pediatric unit
UNC Rex Hospital announced Wednesday that it is closing its pediatric unit because it needs more space for adult beds.
cbs17
Raleigh woman diagnosed with colon cancer at 38, works to raise awareness about the disease
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Sunday marks two years since beloved actor Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer. Known for movies, including Black Panther, when Boseman died at just 43, it helped raise awareness of colon cancer and its growing prevalence in younger people. It’s a message a Raleigh woman is also working to share after she was diagnosed with the same illness.
cbs17
Durham community gives out 100+ backpacks to children at Edgemont Park
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Saturday afternoon, a group of community members gathered at Edgemont Park in Durham to give away free backpacks to children in the east Durham community as they prepare to start the new school year. Community members stuffed 135 backpacks with school supplies and handed...
cbs17
NC political battle begins with new campaign ads
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With less than two months before early voting begins, you can count on seeing more political ads. That includes the first ads for the biggest toss up congressional race in the state. State Senator Wiley Nickel (D) and Bo Hines (R) are both running for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Smart buses debut for Durham Public Schools
Durham Public Schools unveiled new technology to help students get to and from school safely.
Supplement listed as the cause of death on autopsy
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Go to any grocery store, big box store, or even the mall and you'll find supplements and vitamins. There are shelves of them for you to pick from. A lot of folks like supplements because they're more "natural" than medicines, but that doesn't mean they're any less dangerous.
chapelboro.com
Alcohol Law Enforcement Charges 1 UNC Student; Photo Sparks Social Media Outrage
Alcohol Law Enforcement agents with the state division charged a UNC student in Chapel Hill Thursday night for purchasing alcohol with a fake ID — before a photo of the incident sparked confusion and criticism on social media. A statement from the Alcohol Law Enforcement Division to Chapelboro on...
Story of North Carolina woman ‘adopted’ at 43 is now a movie
The original classified ad, first published in The Charlotte Observer on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2005, was simple. Though Jenna's plea had a more complex motivation.
Comments / 0