Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia
VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
Norfolk nonprofit holds first annual "Happiness Day" in Huntersville
The group's founder, LaTonya Snow, says she's working to build "a bridge of resources for those affected by gun violence."
Governor announces multi-location investment by DroneUp, creating 655 jobs in Virginia
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the expansion of Virginia Beach-based DroneUp LLC during a news conference on Wednesday, August 24, at the Executive Mansion in Richmond. As part of the $27 million expansion, DroneUp LLC will create 655 new jobs and establish a drone testing, training, and research and development center at Richard Bland College.
A cure for the health care desert in the Berkley section of Norfolk
The historic section of Berkley in Norfolk has seen historic declines in health.
NACC offering $35 adoption special through the end of the month
The Norfolk Animal Care Center (NACC) is offering a "Clear the Shelters" adoption special. You can adopt an animal for only $35 through August 31.
East Coast Surfing Championship a reminder why three Virginia Beach surfers love the sports
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR) - The sound of crashing waves at the end of August usually signals it's time for the East Coast Surfing Championship. 10-year-old McCauley Hoover barely remembers what life was like before she took on her first wave. "My sister, she's a big surfer," Hoover said. "I...
GALLERY: WAVY’s Back-to-School Photos
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As students in Hampton Roads return to the classroom, your social media feeds are likely flooded with back-to-school photos. 10 On Your Side thought we’d get in on the fun. We had our on-air team dig out some of their school photos from their younger years.
First day of school for several local districts Monday
Students on the Peninsula and in Northeastern North Carolina returned to the classroom Monday.
Morning Announcements: Hampton Roads schools share messages for 2022-23 school year
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Local schools are sharing special announcements each morning with WAVY again this year. Tune in daily to WAVY and FOX43 to see Morning Announcements through the morning. Here’s the list of announcements so far. Chesapeake Public Schools. Gloucester High School. Landstown High in Virginia...
Hampton Roads schools start new school year with shortage of bus drivers
Several school systems across Hampton Roads are starting off the 2022-2023 academic year without enough bus drivers.
Metros sending the most people to Norfolk
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Virginia Beach from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Hampton Roads residents ready for NASA's Artemis I launch Monday morning
HAMPTON, Va. — The excitement is growing for an historic space launch Monday morning. NASA officials said the Artemis I is part of a mission to go beyond the moon. The mission has ties to the Hampton Roads area. “I’m just glad to be in the area that's part...
Organization hosting fundraising event at Mt. Trashmore for families affected by Huntington’s disease
The event is set for Saturday, September 24 at 12:30 p.m. at Mount Trashmore Park. All proceeds support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease (HD) and their families.
Pet dies in residential structure fire in Hampton
Officials say crews responded to the fire around 11:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Santa Clara Drive.
Alexandria man drowns at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
The man was found unresponsive near 23rd Street.
Amazon Norfolk Delivery Station surprises nonprofit with backpacks filled with school supplies
NORFOLK, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Amazon is looking to donate back to school supplies in bookbags as a part of its Global Month of Volunteering campaign. The event will take place on Friday at 12:30 p.m. During the event, employees from Amazon's Norfolk Delivery Station will present 1,250 backpacks full...
Governor Youngkin opposes banning sale of new gas vehicles in Virginia by 2035
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The sale of new gas-powered cars could be banned in Virginia starting in 2035 but Republicans want to reverse course. Before Democrats lost power last year, the General Assembly passed a law adding Virginia to a list of more than a dozen states that follow California’s vehicle emission standards, as opposed to less stringent federal regulations.
Tree trimming truck overturns on Godwin Blvd in Suffolk
A tree trimming truck overturned in Suffolk Monday afternoon.
Two swimmers drown at Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach Police Department continued its investigation into the weekend drowning deaths of two men.
16 cars involved in overnight crash inside Downtown Tunnel
NORFOLK, Va. — A 16-car crash in the Downtown Tunnel Sunday around 1 a.m. left all eastbound lanes closed for around 3 hours, according to tweets from 511 Hampton Roads. The group posted about the Portsmouth crash just after 1 a.m., and they said all east bound lanes were closed.
