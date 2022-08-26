ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia

VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
GALLERY: WAVY's Back-to-School Photos

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As students in Hampton Roads return to the classroom, your social media feeds are likely flooded with back-to-school photos. 10 On Your Side thought we’d get in on the fun. We had our on-air team dig out some of their school photos from their younger years.
Metros sending the most people to Norfolk

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Virginia Beach from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Governor Youngkin opposes banning sale of new gas vehicles in Virginia by 2035

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The sale of new gas-powered cars could be banned in Virginia starting in 2035 but Republicans want to reverse course. Before Democrats lost power last year, the General Assembly passed a law adding Virginia to a list of more than a dozen states that follow California’s vehicle emission standards, as opposed to less stringent federal regulations.
16 cars involved in overnight crash inside Downtown Tunnel

NORFOLK, Va. — A 16-car crash in the Downtown Tunnel Sunday around 1 a.m. left all eastbound lanes closed for around 3 hours, according to tweets from 511 Hampton Roads. The group posted about the Portsmouth crash just after 1 a.m., and they said all east bound lanes were closed.
