Edwardsport Man Dies in ATV Crash
Knox County – Sunday morning, August 28, at approximately 1:00 a.m., Indiana State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle ATV crash on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road. Preliminary investigation revealed Charles Hunt, 64, of Edwardsport, was operating his ATV on Albrecht Road when he abruptly went off the roadway and into a ditch ejecting him from the ATV. Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County Coroner’s Office.
South Knox, Rivet Volleyball “Playing for a Purpose” Tonight
On the local scene today….South Knox will play at Vincennes Rivet in high school volleyball action. Its playing for a purpose night at Holscher gymnasium with all money raised thru shirt sales, food and a silent auction will be put in a special account at Good Samaritan Hospital . The funds will be distributed thru the GSH foundation for those in financial need in their battle against cancer. There will be a very special ceremony prior to the varsity match honoring those who have battled cancer over the years and a remembrance of those who have lost the fight. You can watch the ceremony live and the varsity match at 6:30 on waovam.com.
Edwardsport Man Killed in Overnight ATV Crash
An Edwardsport man was discovered dead in a one-vehicle crash near Albrecht and Oaktown Roads. 64 year-old Charles Hunt was driving an A-T-V on Albrecht Road when he drove off the roadway. His vehicle entered a ditch and ejected him from the vehicle. Hunt was pronounced dead on the scene by officials of the Knox County Coroner’s office. An investigation into the fatal crash continues.
Ron Carey, 81, Vincennes
Ron Carey, 81, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his family. Ron was born on July 19, 1941, the is the son of Everette James and Madge (Sibert) Carey. Ron married Linda Parish on January 21, 1961. Ron is a member of Wabash...
Mildred Steimel, 99, Washington
Mildred A. (Earley) Steimel, 99, passed away Thursday August 25, 2022 at the Villages of Oak Ridge in Washington, IN. Mildred was born October 11, 1922, the daughter of Virgil and Sadie Doane Earley. She was a graduate of Wheatland High School. She married Lawrence Steimel on November 20, 1941 and they made their life together for nearly 71 years until his death on April 1, 2012. Mildred worked at Reynolds Spring (Stubnitz), Hamilton Glass and was a member of the Old Cathedral/St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She enjoyed anything to do with her family, friends and loved her chocolate.
A WNBA Honor Comes to Princeton’s Jackie Young
Former Princeton High School and Notre Dame Basketball standout Jackie Young was named as this seasons most improved player in the WNBA. Young raised her scoring average from 12 points a game to nearly 16 while helping lead Las Vegas to a franchise record of 26 wins and best mark in the league.
