Read full article on original website
Related
waovam.com
WIC System to Re-Start Today
Indiana’s WIC program is scheduled to return to action today. The WIC system was shut down for upgrades this weekend. The health department let users know via text message when the system came back online.
waovam.com
E-Coli Infections Increase — But Not in Indiana
The CDC is providing an update on a recent E. coli outbreak. Officials report 84 people have now been sickened, including six in Indiana. Of the 84 total cases, 38 have been admitted to hospitals. Health experts have not yet determined an official source of the outbreak, but have noted that most of those affected reported eating Wendy’s sandwiches containing romaine lettuce.
Comments / 0