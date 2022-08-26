Read full article on original website
Two People Die In High-Speed Ferrari Crash In Pinellas Park
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Two people died after driving their Ferrari head-on into another car on Sunday night. According to police, on Sunday at approximately 9:43 pm, officers and rescue personnel responded to the scene of a head-on crash on Bryan Dairy Rd. “Based
46-year-old man on motorcycle dies in Brandon crash, troopers say
A man driving a motorcycle died in a car crash in Brandon after he lost control of the bike, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. The 46-year-old man was heading northbound on U.S. 41 when, for an unknown reason, he lost control of the motorcycle as he approached West Bloomingdale Avenue, troopers say.
Fatal crash arrest after driver leaves the scene of bicyclist he hit
A 13-year-old bicyclist was pronounced deceased after a hit and run on a crosswalk in Sarasota on August 16.
2 killed after speeding Ferrari hits another vehicle head-on: Police
Pinellas Park Police said two people inside a Ferrari were killed instantly on Sunday night after the vehicle crossed a median and hit another car heading in the opposite direction head-on.
Two dead in crash on Bryan Dairy Road in Pinellas Park
- Advertisement - On August 28, 2022, at approximately 9:43 p.m., officers and rescue personnel responded to the scene of a head-on crash in the westbound lanes of Bryan Dairy Rd between 66th Street N and Belcher Rd. A red Ferrari, operated by a 67 year-old male from Largo, was...
Girl, 13, struck in Osprey hit-and-run dies in hospital less than 2 weeks after crash
The 13-year-old girl who was hit by a car while riding her bike in Sarasota County on August 16 passed away in the hospital on Sunday.
Palm Harbor family rescues neighbor from sinking car
A Pinellas County woman was rescued from a submerged car on Sunday, thanks to the quick actions of her neighbors.
Riverview man dies in motorcycle crash near Tampa
A Riverview man was killed after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday.
19-year-old pointed rifle at Haines City officers, caused crash that hurt 4 people: police
Haines City police arrested a man who was involved in a wreck Saturday afternoon that left two officers and two civilians hospitalized.
Gator wrangled after wandering on US-19 access road in Clearwater
Clearwater police had to wrangle a small alligator after it wandered its way onto a major highway Monday morning.
VIDEO: Man uses cement block to bust into Winter Haven Dollar General, takes $3K in cigarettes
The Winter Haven Police Department released surveillance video of a break-in at a Dollar General that happened on Saturday.
One dead, two hospitalized in Lake Wales apartment shooting
A man died and two others were injured in a shooting at a Lake Wales apartment complex on Sunday.
Deputies: Man arrested after admitting to killing woman at Bradenton motel
BRADENTON, Fla. — A man was arrested after he admitted to killing a woman at America's Best Value Inn in Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded just after 1 p.m. Sunday to the motel on 57th Circle East to reports of a woman found unresponsive in a room.
Woman’s body found wrapped up in linens at Bradenton hotel; suspect arrested
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of killing a 26-year-old woman whose body was found wrapped up in linens inside a Bradenton hotel room on Sunday.
Truck had green light in crash that killed pedestrian on U.S. 19: FHP
The Florida Highway Patrol said a man was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking against a traffic light on U.S. Highway 19 in Holiday Friday morning.
Florida Woman Dances During Sobriety Test In Bodycam Video
'If you’re going to arrest me, just do it now.'
71-year-old man hit, killed while walking across US-19
HOLIDAY, Fla. — A man was hit and killed by a truck early Friday morning while walking across US-19, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened around 4:17 a.m. at US-19 and Mile Stretch Drive in Holiday. Troopers say a Ford 150 was driving southbound on US-19 when...
Sarasota County deputies kill armed suspect who threatened girlfriend with gun: sheriff
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating an deputy-involved shooting in Sarasota.
Safety advocacy group to make its case to Clearwater leaders following three deadly crashes
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Forward Pinellas was already planning to talk to Clearwater City Council about improving the streets for pedestrians and bikers, but after the loss of not just one, but three pedestrians in Pinellas and Pasco counties on Friday, the conversation comes with much more urgency. Three families are...
Two Tampa Women Charged After Burning Children With Scalding Hot Pot
TAMPA, Fla. – Two Tampa women are facing charges for intentionally burning young children in their care with a hot pot. Officers were made aware of the abuse on August 18, 2022, after a victim, who is under the age of 10, showed up
