Hillsborough County, FL

46-year-old man on motorcycle dies in Brandon crash, troopers say

A man driving a motorcycle died in a car crash in Brandon after he lost control of the bike, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. The 46-year-old man was heading northbound on U.S. 41 when, for an unknown reason, he lost control of the motorcycle as he approached West Bloomingdale Avenue, troopers say.
BRANDON, FL
Two dead in crash on Bryan Dairy Road in Pinellas Park

