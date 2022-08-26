Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
williamsonhomepage.com
Five free and cheap family things to do in Middle Tennessee
As the kids get settled into classes, there’s still a lot to do in the Middle Tennessee area during the nights and weekends. From the chance to take your kids to a great first show to a visit with Lightning McQueen to free outdoor concerts, you may not have to hear the word bored for the next couple weeks.
John Rich Reveals His Top 5 Places in Nashville
It doesn’t matter what city you find yourself in, if you want to find the best spots, you talk to a local. John Rich came to Nashville in the early 90s. He started his country music career as the bassist for Lonestar. After a few years, the band decided that Rich was no longer a good fit. As a result, he teamed up with Big Kenny to start Big & Rich. After that, he struck out on his own to start a solo career. Rich even has his own honky tonk in downtown Music City. In short, the guy knows Nashville.
murfreesborovoice.com
LOOKING BACK: The Songwriters who Visit a Place Called Hippie Hill - On the Outskirts of Rutherford County, TN
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN - Looking Back) While at Hippie Hill on a cool October day (October 13, 2016), I ran across a man named Wayd Battle. In a small and cramped cabin of sorts, we talked. Hippie Hill is deep in the woods of Middle Tennessee, at the edge of...
styleblueprint.com
Just Listed! This Chestnut Hill Home Is Downtown Living at Its Finest
It’s no secret that Nashville is home to endless entertainment — from the exciting new developments that are popping up regularly to the city’s frequent sporting events and live music. Now, thanks to this stunning home that just hit the market, you can be close to all the action! Located just two miles from downtown Nashville in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood, this four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home was thoughtfully designed and exudes luxury — and it could be yours. Take a look inside!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ICE! ICE!, BABY! Popular Christmas Attraction Will Return to Nashville
It's back! After being on hiatus for a couple of years because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, ICE! is returning to Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, TN this holiday season. And, this year's display will bring to life one of the most iconic and beloved Christmas stories- the story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville
Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!
Nashville Free Things to Do This Weekend |Created by Heidi Suydam Using CanvaPro. Are you looking for free things to do in Nashville this weekend? Nashville is Music City, and you will find plenty of free live music events on this list! This week you will find some educational events, a Pet fundraiser, some comedy shows and more.
LISTEN: Kendell Marvel and Chris Stapleton Team Up for New Single ‘Don’t Tell Me How to Drink’
Chris Stapleton stopped in Nashville this week to receive the ACM Spirit Award. The presentation was part of the ACM Honors ceremony which recognizes remarkable achievements and milestones in country music. It took place at Ryman Audiorium in Nashville, and it’ll air on September 13 on FOX. The award...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
Wedding rings found in Nissan Stadium parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three wedding rings were found in a parking lot outside Nissan Stadium on Saturday night. A Nashville man reported he was leaving a wedding at The Bridge Building near the stadium at 11 p.m. when a friend he was with spotted the rings sitting on the ground in Parking Lot R.
Frontier Airlines expands Nashville nonstop flight options
Frontier Airlines has announced a launch of new nonstop service options out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, including a direct flight to Nashville starting January 2023.
WSMV
Woman reunited with lost wedding rings found by family friend
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman was reunited with her wedding rings on Monday morning after they went missing over the weekend. The connection that brought the family heirlooms back to her goes back nearly a century. Robert Sawyer and Doug Holliday, his friend since kindergarten, found the three...
Cleanup begins following record-breaking Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair
Organizers with the 2022 Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair set a goal of 600,000 attendees this year. But the numbers are in, and they exceeded that.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Nashville on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
WKRN
News 2’s new lifestyle show, Local on 2 coming this September!
Don’t miss Local on 2, News 2’s new lifestyle show featuring all the hottest attractions and business around town, sites to see in Music City and Middle Tennessee. Hosts Laura Schweizer and Larissa Wohl will take you around town and immerse you in places that bring magic to the city.
Partial closure of Franklin Road taking place in September
In an effort to speed up construction completion in Franklin, the city is implementing a partial closure of Franklin Road.
WSMV
Woman assaulted near Kroger in East Nashville highlights growing issue, MNPD says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An assault near an East Nashville grocery store has been stirring up concerns about safety after police said a growing issue played a role in Saturday’s assault. A man showed a gun and threatened a woman at a bus stop near a Kroger on Gallatin...
Woman accused of murdering fiancé in Old Hickory arrested in El Paso
A woman accused of murdering her fiancé nearly three years ago in Old Hickory has been arrested. Metro Police said Gloria Avila was arrested on Sunday.
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants in each state serving the best waffles, including this popular spot in Tennessee.
Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
msn.com
Exotic pets available for adoption in Nashville
Compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Nashville, Tennessee on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.
Comments / 0