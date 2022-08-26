Thomas Strayer Nelson, age 100, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 26, 2022, in Ilion, NY, with his daughter, Janis, and granddaughter, Sarah, by his side. Tom was born in Alhambra, California, on October 20, 1921, to Bess Johnston and Frances Nelson. When Tom was 7, his mother died of tuberculosis. His father remarried and relocated Tom and his sister, Jane (Nelson) Crouch, to Herkimer, NY, where Tom grew up and met and married his high school sweetheart Gladys “Dips” Cooley Nelson. They later moved to Ilion, NY, and then to “camp” in Stratford, NY. After 74 years of a happy marriage, his beloved wife passed away in 2015.

ILION, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO