Little Falls Cheese Festival adds ‘Les Moutons’ to the herd
The Little Falls Cheese Festival committee is pleased to announce the addition of Les Moutons to the seventh annual Cheese Festival, which will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022. The creation of the Canadian performance troupe CORPUS, the award-nominated Les Moutons is a carefully studied reenactment of the care for...
Home Depot to place distribution center in Schuyler Business Park
Photo by Dave Warner – Work continues in the Schuyler Business Park in Herkimer on drainage near the new location for the Home Depot Distribution Center. Herkimer, New York – The Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency (IDA), in partnership with Bloom Utica, LLC, is announcing the introduction of a Home Depot Distribution Center to the Schuyler Business Park in Herkimer County. John Piseck, Chief Executive Officer of the IDA, explains, “this is a great opportunity for Herkimer County and the Town of Schuyler as we continue to bring economic development to our area.”
Thomas Strayer Nelson “Ace” 1921 – 2022
Thomas Strayer Nelson, age 100, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 26, 2022, in Ilion, NY, with his daughter, Janis, and granddaughter, Sarah, by his side. Tom was born in Alhambra, California, on October 20, 1921, to Bess Johnston and Frances Nelson. When Tom was 7, his mother died of tuberculosis. His father remarried and relocated Tom and his sister, Jane (Nelson) Crouch, to Herkimer, NY, where Tom grew up and met and married his high school sweetheart Gladys “Dips” Cooley Nelson. They later moved to Ilion, NY, and then to “camp” in Stratford, NY. After 74 years of a happy marriage, his beloved wife passed away in 2015.
Herkimer County Chamber of Commerce golf tournament a success
Despite the rainy conditions on Friday, the Herkimer County Chamber of Commerce successfully held its annual golf tournament at the MV Golf & Event Center. Executive Director Michele Hummel stated, “Despite early morning showers, the tournament was a great success.”. “The Herkimer County Chamber tournament is not your typical...
