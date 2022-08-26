Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather Day for some stronger storms on Tuesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front arrives Tuesday bringing scattered downpours and storms. A few of those storms could produce damaging wind gusts, so we have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day. The cold front doesn’t cool us down, so much as rip away the humidity. The forecast for the Vols season opener is warm but totally dry.
Steamy with isolated storms today, ahead of a front’s scattered, stronger storms tomorrow
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another hot, humid day creating isolated storms, but a front moves in more storms Tuesday and then will move down the humidity. We have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday, due to the risk of some damaging wind. Join us on the...
Tracking spotty to scattered storms as a cold front arrives
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our heat continues to roll on as we head into Monday with a few stray showers and storms. Better rain chances are on the way for Tuesday as we await the arrival of our next cold front. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app...
Spotty rain chances this afternoon, otherwise sunny and hot
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Welcome to the weekend! Overall, this weekend has sunshine being the biggest winner. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
What items are prohibited at the Smoky Mountain Air Show?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Air Show is quickly approaching, and those attending will need to take careful inventory of what they plan to bring. The show will feature demonstrations from the Blue Angels, United States Army Parachute Team and even the Budweiser Clydesdales. Some items are prohibited...
Construction underway for Sevier County Buc-ee’s ‘Big Store’
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Construction of the soon-to-be largest Buc-ee’s location in the country is well underway on Exit 407. The Sevier County exit on I-40 is getting the 200-acre addition thanks to a development by Kituwah, LLC and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). The development project has been named “The 407: Gateway to Adventure.”
Tanasi Golf Club back open less than two days after clubhouse fire
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tanasi Golf Club opened Monday morning after a clubhouse fire at the facility Saturday evening. Officials have not determined a cause for the fire, but said it started in the kitchen area. The golf course was not a place Bob Herrick expected to be Monday...
You can support Knox County Schools by dining at these restaurants Tuesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 19th annual “Dine Out for Education” event aimed at raising money for Knox County Schools will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Every year, KCS asks folks in the community to dine out at participating restaurants to raise money for the “Partners in Education” program, which helps students and teachers in a variety of ways.
Car breaks down in Morristown, woman disappears
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown Police Department investigators are searching for a woman who was last seen on Sunday after her car broke down Saturday. Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy, 47, told a friend that her car had broken down in south Morristown on Saturday, police said. However, when the friend arrived to help, Ivy was gone.
Woman missing after visiting dying relative in Knoxville, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers are searching for a woman who has been missing since June 30. Denise Renee Patterson, 51, was in town to visit a dying family member, Crime Stoppers officials said. She was staying at KARM on North Broadway. Police said Patterson called her...
NIL possibilities expand with football season around the corner
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the 2022 College Football season in full gear, the University of Tennessee football team will soon hit Shields-Watkins Field. The ‘22 football team is expected to perform at a high level and the UT campus feels it. ”It’s really a buzz on campus,” said...
Knoxville Fire Department paramedics help deliver baby
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A pair of Knoxville Fire Department paramedics helped deliver a baby Friday morning. Paramedics Josh Lewellen and Daniel Rice responded to the Lonsdale community at around 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 26. Once there, they assisted in delivering a baby. According to KFD Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks,...
Knox County K-9 officer on bed rest following injury
Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter home from hospital
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Tennessee U.S. Representative Tim Burchett announced his daughter was released from the hospital after she was injured in a horse-related accident. The girl was at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for 16 days. According to Burchett, she broke five ribs and her wrist. She also...
Jehovah’s Witnesses to resume door-to-door ministry
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume door-to-door ministry in Knoxville and other areas in East Tennessee starting on Thursday. The practice was stopped more than two years ago due to the pandemic, during which time Jehovah’s Witnesses ministered solely through letters, phone calls and virtual Bible studies.
THP: Man dies in motorcycle accident in Sevier County
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died on Friday night after he lost control of his motorcycle on West Union Valley Road in Sevier County, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. James Clabo, 50, of Knoxville, was driving eastbound on his motorcycle when he lost control...
Vols eager to open football season Thursday night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Game week has arrived on Rocky Top as the Tennessee football team kicks off the 2022 campaign Thursday night in Neyland Stadium. After a month of fall camp and preseason training, the squad has begun implementing game preparations for the long-awaited season opener against Ball State.
Deputy first on scene of gruesome case responds to discovery decades later
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New technology is helping identify a missing Knoxville woman, Brenda Clark, after police found her remains more than two decades ago. The year was 1996 when a shocking discovery shook a rural community in Powder Springs. Two hunters found Clark’s body stuffed in a box along Dale Road, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
1 dead following plane crash near Campbell County Airport, report says
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead a small plane crashed in Jacksboro Monday afternoon, according to Campbell County Sheriff’s Office officials. Deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and officials with the Campbell County Emergency Management Agency responded to a reported plane crash at around 12:50 p.m.
Knoxville College announces 31st president
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A historically black college in Knoxville has announced its new president. The Knoxville College Board of Trustees shared that Leonard L. Adams Jr. would be taking over the role. Adams graduated from the college in 1994, according to the college’s website. In June, officials with...
