Newark, DE

DELCO.Today

Neumann University Students Move into historic Delco Convent

Since the first section of Our Lady of Angels Convent was built in 1873, it had been home only to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. That 149-year tradition changed on August 25, 2022, when the first group of Neumann University students moved into one wing of the historic building, which is now part of the campus.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

Villanova defends using preferred pronouns, saying it affirms Catholic teaching

The Catholic Villanova University is defending guidance it released this month that pushes faculty and staff to promote "gender inclusivity" and maintain a policy of preferred pronouns in the classroom. The "Gender Inclusive Practices Guide" was released this month and was developed by the university's Office of Diversity, Equity, and...
VILLANOVA, PA
wherephilly.com

Where Do Philadelphians' Go For Cheesesteaks?

You're in luck if you want to eat a traditional cheesesteak in Philadelphia. The Philly Cheesesteak Company is self-proclaimed as the "inventor of the cheesesteak." You can get classic cheesesteaks here or try a twist on the classic. Pat's was opened in 1930 and has been the home of Philadelphia's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland

“Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023.” Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be Great Wolf’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
PERRYVILLE, MD
delawarebusinessnow.com

Building maintenance company City Wide adds 80th location in Dover

City Wide Facility Solutions opened its 80th location. The new office will serve the entire state of Delaware. Entrepreneur Alankato Cobb (CEO) has partnered with John Heyliger (COO) and Tasheema Heyliger (CFO) to open City Wide Facility Solutions at 755 Walker Road, Suite A in Dover. “Making a positive impact...
DOVER, DE
PhillyBite

Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, DE
gridphilly.com

The City of Philadelphia has no plan to accommodate the inevitable transition to electric cars

In 2007 the City of Philadelphia launched the Electric Vehicle Parking Space program, in which EV owners could apply for permission to put a charging post at the curb in front of their house. The parking space by the charging post would be for electric vehicles only. Since few people own electric vehicles, the homeowner effectively gained a private street parking spot, which did not go over well with neighbors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarebusinessnow.com

My take: Target and explosive growth in Middletown

My take: Target and Middletown’s explosive growth. A long-rumored Target appears to be on its way to Middletown. The town’s long-time mayor Ken Branner told DelawareOnline (subscription) that the store appears to be a “done deal,” although the company has not commented on the report and does not have Middletown on its “opening soon” list.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Lima News

‘All wood is beautiful’

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — The wood slabs in Tom Deno’s workshop are knotty and gnarly, pitted and crooked — a homely look that only Mother Nature could love. Or Deno, who fashions custom furniture from the twisted chunks tossed out by lumber mills. From those orphaned slabs come countertops and coffee tables, mantels and headboards, each a kitschy creation forged by Deno’s hand in Havre de Grace.
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Philadelphia Police Department is short 1,300 officers. Here’s why the situation is about to get worse

The Philadelphia Police Department has faced a critical shortage of officers for months — one that’s all but certain to get worse as hundreds more cops plan to leave. With the police force already operating about 20% below its target staffing level, more than 800 officers and civilian employees have set retirement dates within the next four years by enrolling in the city’s deferred pension program.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

