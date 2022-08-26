Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenWoodstown, NJ
Daycare Owner Faces 15 Years In Prison For Tax EvasionTaxBuzzWilmington, DE
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
3 Great Steakhouses in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
ExxonMobil Will Pay $9.5 Million For Natural Resource Damages in NJMorristown MinuteGloucester County, NJ
Related
West Chester Native, Former Eagles Owner Buys Full City Block in Miami
Former Eagles owner Norman Braman, the billionaire car dealer who spent his early years in West Chester before moving to Cobbs Creek, now owns an entire block in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, writes Brian Bandell for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Braman, 89, recently acquired the Fight Club Miami building located...
Delco Proud Again: Phil & Jim’s in Parkside Have ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’
A Phil & Jim's hoagie, reported to be 'the best hoagie on earth.'. In June, 2021, Phil & Jim’s Steaks and Hoagies in Parkside triumphed over Philadelphia competitors by being voted “Best Cheesesteak” in the Delaware Valley Region. That honor came from the Cheesesteak Madness Tournament, which...
Neumann University Students Move into historic Delco Convent
Since the first section of Our Lady of Angels Convent was built in 1873, it had been home only to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. That 149-year tradition changed on August 25, 2022, when the first group of Neumann University students moved into one wing of the historic building, which is now part of the campus.
Washington Examiner
Villanova defends using preferred pronouns, saying it affirms Catholic teaching
The Catholic Villanova University is defending guidance it released this month that pushes faculty and staff to promote "gender inclusivity" and maintain a policy of preferred pronouns in the classroom. The "Gender Inclusive Practices Guide" was released this month and was developed by the university's Office of Diversity, Equity, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
Upper Darby school officials speak out after fight cancelled football game
DREXEL HILL, Pa. - Panic at a high school football game in Upper Darby, as fans raced from the stands Friday night, thinking there was an active shooter nearby. Upper Darby police say no shots were fired, but a fight did break out. It was at a game between Upper...
Delaware National Guard member finds calling caring for seniors
What was meant to be a temporary position has become a full-time passion for one man caring for seniors in Newark, Delaware.
Crozer Health’s transition back to nonprofit status could come with a catch
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Crozer Health’s transition back to nonprofit status could cost the Delaware County hospital system more. In...
wherephilly.com
Where Do Philadelphians' Go For Cheesesteaks?
You're in luck if you want to eat a traditional cheesesteak in Philadelphia. The Philly Cheesesteak Company is self-proclaimed as the "inventor of the cheesesteak." You can get classic cheesesteaks here or try a twist on the classic. Pat's was opened in 1930 and has been the home of Philadelphia's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Craig LaBan’s Delco Hoagie Tour Highlights Some Favorite Shops
Food critic Craig LaBan from The Philadelphia Inquirer completed a restaurant tour of Delaware County and gave the scene high marks. But no trip to Delaware County is complete without a hoagie circuit. Part of his tour included trips to several hoagie shops in the county. That includes the DiConstanza...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland
“Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023.” Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be Great Wolf’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Building maintenance company City Wide adds 80th location in Dover
City Wide Facility Solutions opened its 80th location. The new office will serve the entire state of Delaware. Entrepreneur Alankato Cobb (CEO) has partnered with John Heyliger (COO) and Tasheema Heyliger (CFO) to open City Wide Facility Solutions at 755 Walker Road, Suite A in Dover. “Making a positive impact...
Delaware teacher beats COVID-19 after year long fight, heads back to classroom
Bri Iacona's case was so severe that she spent 97 days on ECMO, an extreme form of life support that allows the sickest COVID patients a chance at survival. That was followed by heart surgery to clear a blood clot and a double lung transplant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thrifting industry explodes as ThriftCon returns to Philadelphia area
The second-hand clothing industry is exploding, and this weekend the Philadelphia area will be home to one of the largest traveling vintage and thrifting collections in the country.
VISTA Escape: 11 Best Places to Go After You Visit Longwood Gardens
In last week’s VISTA Escape post we went through the must-have experiences to enjoy when you visit Longwood Gardens. And the week before that we laid out everything you need to know in advance to prepare for your visit. But since your visit to Longwood Gardens will probably take...
PhillyBite
Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
gridphilly.com
The City of Philadelphia has no plan to accommodate the inevitable transition to electric cars
In 2007 the City of Philadelphia launched the Electric Vehicle Parking Space program, in which EV owners could apply for permission to put a charging post at the curb in front of their house. The parking space by the charging post would be for electric vehicles only. Since few people own electric vehicles, the homeowner effectively gained a private street parking spot, which did not go over well with neighbors.
delawarebusinessnow.com
My take: Target and explosive growth in Middletown
My take: Target and Middletown’s explosive growth. A long-rumored Target appears to be on its way to Middletown. The town’s long-time mayor Ken Branner told DelawareOnline (subscription) that the store appears to be a “done deal,” although the company has not commented on the report and does not have Middletown on its “opening soon” list.
Lima News
‘All wood is beautiful’
HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — The wood slabs in Tom Deno’s workshop are knotty and gnarly, pitted and crooked — a homely look that only Mother Nature could love. Or Deno, who fashions custom furniture from the twisted chunks tossed out by lumber mills. From those orphaned slabs come countertops and coffee tables, mantels and headboards, each a kitschy creation forged by Deno’s hand in Havre de Grace.
Check out this mega car show in Glassboro, NJ for Labor Day weekend
If you're headed back to school at Rowan University this year, get prepared to witness some pretty epic rides if you're headed back to school prior to the start of Labor Day weekend. The 17th annual Glassboro Car Show takes over the main part of town on Friday, Sept. 2.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Philadelphia Police Department is short 1,300 officers. Here’s why the situation is about to get worse
The Philadelphia Police Department has faced a critical shortage of officers for months — one that’s all but certain to get worse as hundreds more cops plan to leave. With the police force already operating about 20% below its target staffing level, more than 800 officers and civilian employees have set retirement dates within the next four years by enrolling in the city’s deferred pension program.
Comments / 0