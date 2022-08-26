Read full article on original website
Is Sonic Frontiers open world? Collectibles, puzzles, and details on Open Zone concept
Sonic Frontiers is coming up fast on our tails, and of course Sonic fans have been itching to know everything about the title and whether the franchise follow-up is open world. SEGA said it wants to make a new game that “breaks away from the mold and achieve new things.”
Riot testing new Miss Fortune critical strike buffs on League PBE
In a new build on the League of Legends PBE server, Riot has given Miss Fortune more shock and awe to her twin pistols with a buff to her critical strike builds. Associate game designer Tim “Truexy” Jiang outlined the changes the developers have in store, featuring a damage increase to her Q ability, Double Up.
Counter-Strike meets Rocket League in speedy new ‘CSGO Kart’ mod
While most people consider Counter-Strike: Global Offensive as just an FPS game, the community has developed it into something more. As with most long-lived games, even CS:GO has multiple mods. Players can install them to experience unique scenarios in the game. One of the latest mods to definitely try out...
Best VALORANT Agents for beginners – easiest characters in VALORANT
In a character-based first-person shooter like VALORANT, players must familiarise themselves with agents and their abilities. Players must keep practicing with the same agent to understand their role and get used to their kit. Beginners will need a lot of practice to catch up with others playing the game from its inception. Once you get a hold of the abilities, movement mechanics, and gunplay tactics, the learning curve becomes relatively straightforward.
Sonic Team developed Sonic Frontiers to be beaten however players want
When a game first enters development, the team behind it typically has an initial vision for how they think players will experience their final product once it launches. And, as the game comes along and testing continues, that vision is refined into a more practical idea for how each aspect of the game can be approached by a player.
Will Call of Duty points transfer to Warzone 2?
Warzone 2 is almost here, with Activision aiming to take players from its red-hot, run-and-game battle royale predecessor to the fancy new title. While there is no concrete date for the battle royale sequel’s release, word on the grapevine is it’s likely to make its way onto consoles in mid-November. When it does, some things will be transferred over, and CoD players are wondering if CoD points will be among them. The coins are a virtual currency used to purchase season passes, new characters, weapon blueprints, and other features within the game.
Vantage’s tactical ability allows Apex Legends players to get to impossible-to-reach spot
Vantage’s tactical ability, Echo Relocation, is one of the most useful movement abilities in Apex Legends. It gives Vantage the ability to execute a leap on par with the distances players can achieve with Octane’s ultimate ability, but on a much shorter cooldown. Usually, Echo Relocation is used...
Here are all the missions and rewards in League’s 2022 Steel Valkyrie event
Get your gear ready and steel yourselves for battle, summoners. League of Legends’ new 2022 Steel Valkyrie event has begun, and with it, comes a whole collection of different in-game missions to complete. The delicate balance of the galaxy is being threatened, and a squadron of different champions in high-tech exo-suits will be at the front lines as they fight for power and justice.
Portuguese ALGS page appears to leak information for year three
After waiting for more than a month on more information regarding the next season of the Apex Legends Global Series, ALGS fans seemed to get a glimmer of insight into the next year of competition by way of the Portuguese language ALGS page. Vinícius “Caffezin” Coffoni discovered the info, a...
‘How the hell did he do that?’ Astralis in disbelief following Ropz clutch in BLAST Premier Fall Groups
Professional CS:GO players are known for making flashy plays from time to time, especially those from the best teams in the world, like FaZe Clan’s Robin “ropz” Kool. The Estonian produced a bold highlight when he eliminated Xyp9x and k0nfig, one after another, with a clean headshot from a Desert Eagle during the BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2022 last weekend. The tournament organizer released a clip afterward, showing Astralis mesmerized and stunned by ropz’s play.
M0NESY tops CS:GO BLAST Premier Fall Groups with highest rating
G2 Esports’ up-and-coming superstar Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov just had another brilliant event, showcasing his true potential in CS:GO. The young Russian boasted the highest rating (2.0) during the BLAST Premier Fall Groups. He accumulated a 1.34 score and was one of two players who rose above the 1.30 line, with Team Liquid’s Mareks “YEKINDAR” Gaļinskis following him with 1.32, according to HLTV.
Ornn claims big stompy Legends of Runeterra champion in Freljord
Riot Games has buffed the Legends of Runeterra Freljord region through Ornn, the fifth Awakening expansion champion to join the ranks. Short on words but packed with value, Ornn was revealed today as the final LoR champion within the Awakening expansion that releases on Aug. 31. Using the new mechanic Forge and Equipment, the hammer god synergizes with Jax but will be played with other champions too.
Riot aims to address roughly 3 billion annual player reports across League, VALORANT, and Wild Rift with automated detection and machine learning
The Player Dynamics team at Riot Games deals with an obscene number of in-game player reports, but the developers are planning to implement some new evaluation methods across their primary titles to reduce the amount of chat abuse and in-game toxicity, especially amongst repeat offenders. In an Aug. 29 update...
Rage Serum in CoD: Warzone – How does it work and where to find it
Call of Duty: Warzone is a game of resources. When players first land on the map, they must make the best of their situation. In some matches, you’ll have access to great loot, making it easier to make it to the last safe zones, but you may not always have the same luck.
How to get the nerd glasses crosshair in VALORANT
VALORANT Patch 5.04 unleashed a plethora of updates to the game’s crosshair customization system. With the patch, players can fully customize their crosshairs’ colors, shapes, and intricate designs. Options for crosshair customization became practically unlimited with the introduction of the ability to alter horizontal and vertical lines on...
Best MTG Black Draft cards in Dominaria United Limited
Know the top Common and Uncommon picks to grab early in the color Black. Black is a powerful and synergistic Magic: The Gathering color in Dominaria United Draft, from removal to creatures. Scheduled to release digitally on Sept. 1 with tabletop prerelease events running from Sept. 2 to 8, Black...
Why is the VALORANT points purchase page timing out? Common Issues and Fixes
The sensation of a new skin bundle releasing or the Night Market returning in VALORANT is sometimes more exciting than a big clutch or an incredible ace. Players get the opportunity to spend their hard-earned cash on new bundles or delightful discounted skins, and they often flock to the in-game client the second it becomes available.
The 5 best underdog VALORANT players at VCT Champions 2022
Coming into the biggest VALORANT tournament of the year, most people are ready to see 100 Thieves, Fnatic, and Masters One winners OpTic Gaming face each other again, this time for the ultimate prize. But several VALORANT players and teams are returning to the big stage as underdogs or making...
PlayStation acquires Savage Game Studios, expands mobile gaming repertoire
Sony has acquired well-known mobile games developer Savage Game Studios. The company entered a definitive agreement with Savage Game Studios following a standout year in 2021, where it received over $4 million in funding to develop some of the most popular mobile games in the market today. The founders of...
EG hand red-hot C9 ticket to Worlds after sluggish outting in second round of LCS Championship
Evil Geniuses hadn’t played on the LCS stage in 14 days, and the defending champions weren’t able to shake off the rust in time during today’s 3-1 Summer Playoff loss to Cloud9. C9 rolled through the league’s top-seeded team to claim North America’s second berth at this year’s League of Legends World Championship.
