Will Call of Duty points transfer to Warzone 2?
Warzone 2 is almost here, with Activision aiming to take players from its red-hot, run-and-game battle royale predecessor to the fancy new title. While there is no concrete date for the battle royale sequel’s release, word on the grapevine is it’s likely to make its way onto consoles in mid-November. When it does, some things will be transferred over, and CoD players are wondering if CoD points will be among them. The coins are a virtual currency used to purchase season passes, new characters, weapon blueprints, and other features within the game.
Is Sonic Frontiers open world? Collectibles, puzzles, and details on Open Zone concept
Sonic Frontiers is coming up fast on our tails, and of course Sonic fans have been itching to know everything about the title and whether the franchise follow-up is open world. SEGA said it wants to make a new game that “breaks away from the mold and achieve new things.”
The 5 best underdog VALORANT players at VCT Champions 2022
Coming into the biggest VALORANT tournament of the year, most people are ready to see 100 Thieves, Fnatic, and Masters One winners OpTic Gaming face each other again, this time for the ultimate prize. But several VALORANT players and teams are returning to the big stage as underdogs or making...
Buffs to Kassadin, Rell, Camille, and more slated for League Patch 12.17 as Worlds looms
A wide-ranging set of champions are getting stronger in patch 12.17 as the League of Legends developers poke and prod the game with the World Championship just one month away. The professional meta is in a relatively exciting and stable place, which is perfect for the high-stakes domestic playoffs in full swing around the globe. But, half the fun of the lead-up to Worlds is how players at the highest level adapt to multiple League patches’ worth of changes in the month of September, and what champions and playstyles will make resurgences at the esport’s yearly competitive pinnacle.
Where is Sentinels? Why they aren’t at VALORANT Champions 2022
Whether it is a copypasta about shroud or people spamming “WHERE IS SEN,” those watching the chat in any of the VCT streams are likely to see something about Sentinels, even if they aren’t playing. Instead of Boaster holding up a sign asking when TSM plays, he’ll be holding one up asking when Sentinels plays this year at VALORANT Champions 2022.
ALGS offseason madness continues with Snip3down, NICKMERCS, and more
The offseason madness continued in North America’s pro Apex Legends scene this weekend with multiple tournaments playing host to many of the region’s best teams trialing out new compositions, strategies, and, in some cases, new players. The Knights Carnage Cup featured the majority of the teams already invited...
EG hand red-hot C9 ticket to Worlds after sluggish outting in second round of LCS Championship
Evil Geniuses hadn’t played on the LCS stage in 14 days, and the defending champions weren’t able to shake off the rust in time during today’s 3-1 Summer Playoff loss to Cloud9. C9 rolled through the league’s top-seeded team to claim North America’s second berth at this year’s League of Legends World Championship.
Gen.G decimate T1 in 3-0 sweep to become LCK champions following extended technical difficulties delaying series start
After three weeks of competition, the 2022 LCK Summer Playoffs culminated in the top two seeds of the region meeting for the chance to call themselves the LCK champions. In one of the most single-sided series in recent LCK history, Gen.G successfully swept T1, a team that, mere months ago, fans around the world thought was unstoppable, to add a Playoffs victory to their regular season win. Despite the outcome, both of these teams will be moving on to represent the region at the World Championship, where they have the potential to add even more accolades to their histories.
G2 Esports defeats Misfits in second match of LEC Playoffs, securing a spot at Worlds for MAD Lions
During the second day of the LEC Summer Split Playoffs, G2 Esports overpowered Misfits Gaming, sending them into the lower bracket and securing MAD Lions a spot for this year’s Worlds. In a bloody series, G2 defeated Misfits 3-1, earning themselves a place in Malmo in the final upper...
Riot overhauls Hecarim’s AD ratios, crowd control, more in wave of adjustments on League PBE
League of Legends Patch 12.17 is quickly approaching, and 20 different champions are slated to receive buffs, nerfs, and adjustments, with many more to be affected by item changes, including Stopwatch and Zhonya’s Hourglass. Champions at all five roles will be altered in Patch 12.17, but one champion in...
Ornn claims big stompy Legends of Runeterra champion in Freljord
Riot Games has buffed the Legends of Runeterra Freljord region through Ornn, the fifth Awakening expansion champion to join the ranks. Short on words but packed with value, Ornn was revealed today as the final LoR champion within the Awakening expansion that releases on Aug. 31. Using the new mechanic Forge and Equipment, the hammer god synergizes with Jax but will be played with other champions too.
G2 get sweet revenge over Vitality to claim last BLAST Premier Fall Finals slot
The last Counter-Strike match in the Blast Premier Falls Groups 2022 finished with the new-and-improved G2 Esports taking down Team Vitality in a tight 2-1 clash. NiKo’s squad lost to Vitality earlier in the BLAST-run CS:GO tourney, but has now given Vitality a taste of its own medicine in a three-map bout. And, in a reversal of fortunes for both squads, NiKo was able to push his team over the line.
Fortnite opens pre-registration for 2022 FNCS Invitational tickets
Better act fast if you want FNCS Invitational tickets. It’s that time of year again when Epic Games hosts the Fortnite Championship Series Invitational featuring the top duo teams from across the world. This Nov. 12 and 13, players and their fans from across the world will join together in Raleigh, North Carolina to watch the duos compete for a share of the $1 million prize pool. Players can pre-register for early ticket sales through Ticketmaster.
Busio named Most Valuable Prospect from 2022 LCS Academy Summer Split
100 Thieves Academy support and rising League of Legends star Busio has been named the Most Valuable Prospect for the LCS NA Academy 2022 Summer Split. 100 Thieves has been known as one of the strongest LCS orgs at developing LCS and North American talent since their introduction to the scene in 2018.
What is an ‘Ajax’ in the Overwatch League?
Just like folks with “regular” jobs, every professional in competitive Overwatch has had an unlucky day at the office. These normally result in a few missed shots or a couple of mistimed ultimates and, hopefully, those mistakes don’t linger in the minds of viewers for more than a few days.
Why Classic Hearthstone’s metagame still stands as one of the game’s best
Just like World of Warcraft, Hearthstone also offers a dedicated game mode that recreates the vanilla experience: no new cards, no fancy expansions, just how things used to be. Comparing it to the clown fiesta of the current Standard environment with mega-Imps, infinite skeletons, Sire Denathrius OTKs, and monstrous mana cheating is a breath of fresh air.
Full timeline of events for VCT 2023 partnership
In 2023, the VALORANT ecosystem as we’ve known it since the start of 2021 will completely change with the launch of the Riot-sponsored partnership model. The top tier of VALORANT esports will consist of three international leagues, one for the Americas, one for EMEA, and one for Asia, each consisting of 10 partnered organizations.
100 Thieves earn spot at Worlds 2022 after explosive LCS Championship series against Liquid
North American League of Legends fans were treated to a battle between the new and old era of the west today, when Team Liquid’s veteran superteam clashed against the young stars of 100 Thieves during the second round of the 2022 LCS Championship. The best-of-five series promised to be an explosive encounter between two of the best teams in the league, but when the dust settled at the end of the day, only one team rose from the carnage: 100 Thieves.
Counter-Strike meets Rocket League in speedy new ‘CSGO Kart’ mod
While most people consider Counter-Strike: Global Offensive as just an FPS game, the community has developed it into something more. As with most long-lived games, even CS:GO has multiple mods. Players can install them to experience unique scenarios in the game. One of the latest mods to definitely try out...
Sonic Team developed Sonic Frontiers to be beaten however players want
When a game first enters development, the team behind it typically has an initial vision for how they think players will experience their final product once it launches. And, as the game comes along and testing continues, that vision is refined into a more practical idea for how each aspect of the game can be approached by a player.
