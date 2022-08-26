ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Will Call of Duty points transfer to Warzone 2?

Warzone 2 is almost here, with Activision aiming to take players from its red-hot, run-and-game battle royale predecessor to the fancy new title. While there is no concrete date for the battle royale sequel’s release, word on the grapevine is it’s likely to make its way onto consoles in mid-November. When it does, some things will be transferred over, and CoD players are wondering if CoD points will be among them. The coins are a virtual currency used to purchase season passes, new characters, weapon blueprints, and other features within the game.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The 5 best underdog VALORANT players at VCT Champions 2022

Coming into the biggest VALORANT tournament of the year, most people are ready to see 100 Thieves, Fnatic, and Masters One winners OpTic Gaming face each other again, this time for the ultimate prize. But several VALORANT players and teams are returning to the big stage as underdogs or making...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Buffs to Kassadin, Rell, Camille, and more slated for League Patch 12.17 as Worlds looms

A wide-ranging set of champions are getting stronger in patch 12.17 as the League of Legends developers poke and prod the game with the World Championship just one month away. The professional meta is in a relatively exciting and stable place, which is perfect for the high-stakes domestic playoffs in full swing around the globe. But, half the fun of the lead-up to Worlds is how players at the highest level adapt to multiple League patches’ worth of changes in the month of September, and what champions and playstyles will make resurgences at the esport’s yearly competitive pinnacle.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot Games#Video Game#The League Of Legends#Patch 12 16#Lcs#Worlds#Lck#Lpl
dotesports.com

Where is Sentinels? Why they aren’t at VALORANT Champions 2022

Whether it is a copypasta about shroud or people spamming “WHERE IS SEN,” those watching the chat in any of the VCT streams are likely to see something about Sentinels, even if they aren’t playing. Instead of Boaster holding up a sign asking when TSM plays, he’ll be holding one up asking when Sentinels plays this year at VALORANT Champions 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

ALGS offseason madness continues with Snip3down, NICKMERCS, and more

The offseason madness continued in North America’s pro Apex Legends scene this weekend with multiple tournaments playing host to many of the region’s best teams trialing out new compositions, strategies, and, in some cases, new players. The Knights Carnage Cup featured the majority of the teams already invited...
NFL
dotesports.com

Gen.G decimate T1 in 3-0 sweep to become LCK champions following extended technical difficulties delaying series start

After three weeks of competition, the 2022 LCK Summer Playoffs culminated in the top two seeds of the region meeting for the chance to call themselves the LCK champions. In one of the most single-sided series in recent LCK history, Gen.G successfully swept T1, a team that, mere months ago, fans around the world thought was unstoppable, to add a Playoffs victory to their regular season win. Despite the outcome, both of these teams will be moving on to represent the region at the World Championship, where they have the potential to add even more accolades to their histories.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
dotesports.com

Ornn claims big stompy Legends of Runeterra champion in Freljord

Riot Games has buffed the Legends of Runeterra Freljord region through Ornn, the fifth Awakening expansion champion to join the ranks. Short on words but packed with value, Ornn was revealed today as the final LoR champion within the Awakening expansion that releases on Aug. 31. Using the new mechanic Forge and Equipment, the hammer god synergizes with Jax but will be played with other champions too.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

G2 get sweet revenge over Vitality to claim last BLAST Premier Fall Finals slot

The last Counter-Strike match in the Blast Premier Falls Groups 2022 finished with the new-and-improved G2 Esports taking down Team Vitality in a tight 2-1 clash. NiKo’s squad lost to Vitality earlier in the BLAST-run CS:GO tourney, but has now given Vitality a taste of its own medicine in a three-map bout. And, in a reversal of fortunes for both squads, NiKo was able to push his team over the line.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Fortnite opens pre-registration for 2022 FNCS Invitational tickets

Better act fast if you want FNCS Invitational tickets. It’s that time of year again when Epic Games hosts the Fortnite Championship Series Invitational featuring the top duo teams from across the world. This Nov. 12 and 13, players and their fans from across the world will join together in Raleigh, North Carolina to watch the duos compete for a share of the $1 million prize pool. Players can pre-register for early ticket sales through Ticketmaster.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Busio named Most Valuable Prospect from 2022 LCS Academy Summer Split

100 Thieves Academy support and rising League of Legends star Busio has been named the Most Valuable Prospect for the LCS NA Academy 2022 Summer Split. 100 Thieves has been known as one of the strongest LCS orgs at developing LCS and North American talent since their introduction to the scene in 2018.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What is an ‘Ajax’ in the Overwatch League?

Just like folks with “regular” jobs, every professional in competitive Overwatch has had an unlucky day at the office. These normally result in a few missed shots or a couple of mistimed ultimates and, hopefully, those mistakes don’t linger in the minds of viewers for more than a few days.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Why Classic Hearthstone’s metagame still stands as one of the game’s best

Just like World of Warcraft, Hearthstone also offers a dedicated game mode that recreates the vanilla experience: no new cards, no fancy expansions, just how things used to be. Comparing it to the clown fiesta of the current Standard environment with mega-Imps, infinite skeletons, Sire Denathrius OTKs, and monstrous mana cheating is a breath of fresh air.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Full timeline of events for VCT 2023 partnership

In 2023, the VALORANT ecosystem as we’ve known it since the start of 2021 will completely change with the launch of the Riot-sponsored partnership model. The top tier of VALORANT esports will consist of three international leagues, one for the Americas, one for EMEA, and one for Asia, each consisting of 10 partnered organizations.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

100 Thieves earn spot at Worlds 2022 after explosive LCS Championship series against Liquid

North American League of Legends fans were treated to a battle between the new and old era of the west today, when Team Liquid’s veteran superteam clashed against the young stars of 100 Thieves during the second round of the 2022 LCS Championship. The best-of-five series promised to be an explosive encounter between two of the best teams in the league, but when the dust settled at the end of the day, only one team rose from the carnage: 100 Thieves.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Counter-Strike meets Rocket League in speedy new ‘CSGO Kart’ mod

While most people consider Counter-Strike: Global Offensive as just an FPS game, the community has developed it into something more. As with most long-lived games, even CS:GO has multiple mods. Players can install them to experience unique scenarios in the game. One of the latest mods to definitely try out...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Sonic Team developed Sonic Frontiers to be beaten however players want

When a game first enters development, the team behind it typically has an initial vision for how they think players will experience their final product once it launches. And, as the game comes along and testing continues, that vision is refined into a more practical idea for how each aspect of the game can be approached by a player.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy