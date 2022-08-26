ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

Person found dead in Durham County

Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found dead along Junction Road. Detectives on Monday at 9:30 p.m. responded to the 1200 block of Junction Road. The public was not in danger, and the incident was isolated, the sheriff said. Officials are...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Family, cat escape garage fire at Durham townhome

Durham, N.C. — A garage fire on Tuesday forced two adults and a cat out of their townhome. Around 12:15 a.m., Durham firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Manorhaven Drive, where the garage of a three-story townhome was on fire. Although the home was not an end unit,...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Large police presence reported at Crabtree Valley Mall

Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence was reported at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh on Saturday night. Police were seen at the mall just before 7 p.m. Details about what prompted police to respond to the mall wasn't immediately known.
RALEIGH, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
WRAL

Two homes damaged in fire in north Raleigh neighborhood

Raleigh, N.C. — Two homes were damaged Sunday when a fire broke out in a north Raleigh neighborhood. Firefighters responded to Hartham Park Avenue, off Louisburg Road, before 7 a.m. Firefighters said everyone made it out of the homes safely.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Wakefield High locked down for 20 minutes on first day of school

Raleigh, N.C. — The first day of the 2022-23 school year saw the first Code Red lockdown at Wakefield High School in Raleigh. No one was allowed to enter or exit the building for about 20 minutes, according to a letter from Principal Malik Bazzell to parents. Bazzell cited...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

'3K' helps underserved families in Wake County

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. At eight preschool programs spread out across Wake County, the 100 students go to school five days a week, including in the Creative Schools Center in Wakefield.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

New elementary school opens in Durham

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Lyons Farm Elementary School opens Monday in south Durham. The DPS district is also changing bell schedules and the dress code policy this year. Reporter:...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Cumberland Schools short 200 employees for new school year

Cumberland Schools short 200 employees for new school year. Dr. Marvin Connelly, Jr., superintendent for Cumberland County Schools, said the district is short 85 classroom teachers and short 115 non-certified staff members, like bus drivers, counselors, social workers, lunch workers and school psychologists. Reporter: Gilbert Baez. Photographer: Michael Joyner.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC

