Person found dead in Durham County
Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found dead along Junction Road. Detectives on Monday at 9:30 p.m. responded to the 1200 block of Junction Road. The public was not in danger, and the incident was isolated, the sheriff said. Officials are...
WRAL
Mother charged with murder at Duke Raleigh Hospital, two toddlers found dead
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police have confirmed a Cary woman has been charged with murder for her involvement in the deaths of her two toddlers. Late Sunday night, police revealed the woman, Launice Shanique Battle, was the mother of the children. Battle was arrested at Duke Raleigh Hospital on...
Family, cat escape garage fire at Durham townhome
Durham, N.C. — A garage fire on Tuesday forced two adults and a cat out of their townhome. Around 12:15 a.m., Durham firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Manorhaven Drive, where the garage of a three-story townhome was on fire. Although the home was not an end unit,...
WRAL
Large police presence reported at Crabtree Valley Mall
Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence was reported at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh on Saturday night. Police were seen at the mall just before 7 p.m. Details about what prompted police to respond to the mall wasn't immediately known.
WRAL
Two homes damaged in fire in north Raleigh neighborhood
Raleigh, N.C. — Two homes were damaged Sunday when a fire broke out in a north Raleigh neighborhood. Firefighters responded to Hartham Park Avenue, off Louisburg Road, before 7 a.m. Firefighters said everyone made it out of the homes safely.
WRAL
Wakefield High locked down for 20 minutes on first day of school
Raleigh, N.C. — The first day of the 2022-23 school year saw the first Code Red lockdown at Wakefield High School in Raleigh. No one was allowed to enter or exit the building for about 20 minutes, according to a letter from Principal Malik Bazzell to parents. Bazzell cited...
WRAL
'3K' helps underserved families in Wake County
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. At eight preschool programs spread out across Wake County, the 100 students go to school five days a week, including in the Creative Schools Center in Wakefield.
WRAL
New elementary school opens in Durham
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Lyons Farm Elementary School opens Monday in south Durham. The DPS district is also changing bell schedules and the dress code policy this year. Reporter:...
WRAL
Cumberland Schools short 200 employees for new school year
Cumberland Schools short 200 employees for new school year. Dr. Marvin Connelly, Jr., superintendent for Cumberland County Schools, said the district is short 85 classroom teachers and short 115 non-certified staff members, like bus drivers, counselors, social workers, lunch workers and school psychologists. Reporter: Gilbert Baez. Photographer: Michael Joyner.
