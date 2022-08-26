Read full article on original website
Pool warehouse burns in Raleigh, half of building destroyed
Raleigh, N.C. — A large Monday night fire destroyed half of the Pool Specialties warehouse building in northwest Raleigh. Before 11:30 p.m., Raleigh firefighters responded to the warehouse at 6308 J Richard Drive, where flames engulfed the building. Officials said someone smelled something hours before the fire was reported...
Wakefield High goes into Code Red Lockdown after nearby shooting
Raleigh, N.C. — This afternoon, hundreds of Wake County Students ended their first day of class with alarm bells instead of school bells. A Code Red Lockdown was issued after a shooting just blocks from Wakefield Elementary, Middle and High schools. Raleigh police said the school was never the...
Family, cat escape garage fire at Durham townhome
Durham, N.C. — A garage fire on Tuesday forced two adults and a cat out of their townhome. Around 12:15 a.m., Durham firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Manorhaven Drive, where the garage of a three-story townhome was on fire. Although the home was not an end unit,...
Wakefield High locked down on first day of school after shooting nearby
Raleigh, N.C. — The first day of the 2022-23 school year saw the first Code Red lockdown at Wakefield High School in Raleigh. No one was allowed to enter or exit the building for about 20 minutes, according to a letter from Principal Malik Bazzell to parents. Bazzell cited...
Woman arrested for murder at Duke Raleigh Hospital after two toddlers found dead
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police have confirmed a Cary woman has been charged with murder for her involvement in the deaths of two toddlers. Launice Shanique Battle was arrested at Duke Raleigh Hospital on Saturday night in connection with the deaths of the children, both girls. One girl was two years old and the other was three, according to arrest warrants.
Police: Mom charged with murder in young daughters' deaths
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina mother has been charged with murder in the deaths of her two young daughters, police announced late Sunday. Raleigh police officers responded to Duke Raleigh Hospital on Saturday night for a call regarding two dead children, ages 2 and 3, police said in a news release. The children were sisters.
Driver crashes car into Raleigh construction zone in fiery wreck
Raleigh, N.C. — Police say a driver crashed a car into a building under construction, causing the vehicle to catch on fire in downtown Raleigh. The crash happened at the corner of McDowell Street and Davie Street. A witness told WRAL the people inside the car tried to push...
Raleigh police investigate 2 crashes on Capital Boulevard
Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department on Monday was investigating two crashes, one involving a stolen car. Officers responded to Capital Boulevard near Highwoods Boulevard before 1 a.m. Two separate crashes occurred -- one on the northbound side and one on the southbound side. Police said no one...
Person found dead in Durham County
Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found dead along Junction Road. Detectives on Monday at 9:30 p.m. responded to the 1200 block of Junction Road. The public was not in danger, and the incident was isolated, the sheriff said. Officials are...
Fayetteville police: Man out on bond removes monitoring device, last known to be in Red Springs
Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police said a man with a felony conviction has removed his electronic monitoring device, prompting a search for him. On Sunday night, Bryan McDonald removed his device, according to police. His last known location was around Goose Pond Road in Red Springs. Police do not...
Family: Mother charged with murder in death of toddlers made 'careless mistake,' left girls in hot car
Raleigh, N.C. — A mother charged with murder in the death of her two daughters was denied bond on Monday. Launice Battle appeared for the first time in a courtroom for the deaths of 3-year-old Amora Lou Milbourne and 2-year-old Trinity Michelle Milbourne. Battle's father was also in the...
NC Central alerts students to stabbing, carjacking
Durham, N.C. — North Carolina Central University on Sunday sent an alert to students after a stabbing and carjacking were reported near campus. The incident was reported before 10:30 a.m. near East Lawson Street and Alston Avenue, just east of campus and not far from Chidley Residence Hall and the nursing school.
61-year-old woman struck by machete, man taken into custody at Taco Bell
Rocky Mount, N.C. — A 61-year-old woman on Saturday was injured in a machete attack at a Walmart in Rocky Mount. Officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to the Walmart at 1511 Benvenue Road around 11 a.m. They found Alice Drake, 61, who police said had been...
Police investigate crash involving cars, motorcycle in Durham
Durham, N.C. — Emergency crews on Sunday responded to a crash involving at least two cars and motorcycle. The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. on Allendown Drive off N.C. Highway 55. No serious injuries were reported. WRAL News is reaching out to police to learn more about the...
'These are our fellow students': Concerns raised about ALE's use of force in UNC student's arrest
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Some University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill students are raising concerns about an arrest last week on Franklin Street. North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement conducted a statewide operation on Aug. 25, when they arrested and charged Alexander Sumner. Sumner, 20, is charged with resisting,...
WRAL 5 On Your Side viewer pays off Fayetteville woman's medical bill
Fayetteville, N.C. — This is a story that will remind you that there are good people in the world. A few weeks ago, WRAL 5 On Your Side explained how we helped get a woman’s medical bill back in good standing. A viewer saw the story and decided he wanted to do even more.
Nash sheriff arrests man with long criminal record for driving recklessly in TJ Maxx parking lot
Rocky Mount, N.C. — A man with a lengthy criminal record dating back to 1994 was arrested Saturday after Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone spotted him driving recklessly in a TJ Maxx parking lot. According to the Nash County Sheriff's Office, around 8:30 p.m. Stone saw a Toyota Camry...
'We've tried to make it a fun place to work': PNC Arena hiring 400 workers
Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena on Tuesday will host their largest hiring event of the year to fill more than 400 part-time positions. A spokesperson told WRAL News it takes about 1,200 part-time workers to keep 150 events running the entire year with an average of 800 part-time employees per event. The hires will help Carolina Hurricanes games, North Carolina State University basketball games, concerts and family shows run smoothly.
Person seriously injured after being hit by car on New Bern Avenue
Raleigh, N.C. — A pedestrian was seriously injured Saturday night after being hit by a car. The crash happened at Sunnybrook Road and New Bern Avenue just before 9 p.m. Police said it appears the pedestrian ran into the intersection when he was struck. The driver of the vehicle...
First day of school: North Carolina students return to classrooms
Where has the summer gone? Hundreds of thousands of students return to traditional calendar schools Monday in districts across North Carolina. Wake County is the largest district in the state, serving 159,000 students and operating 198 schools. Two new schools are opening this year, Apex Friendship Elementary and Barton's Pond Elementary on Strickland Road in Raleigh. The carpool line opens at 8:45 a.m., and school starts at 9:15 a.m.
