Arlington, TX

Rangers host the Tigers in first of 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Detroit Tigers (48-77, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (57-67, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (3-7, 4.03 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Rangers: Glenn Otto (5-8, 4.66 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -164, Tigers +139; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers begin a three-game series at home against the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

Texas is 27-34 at home and 57-67 overall. The Rangers have a 23-51 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Detroit has a 20-42 record on the road and a 48-77 record overall. The Tigers have a 35-18 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has 26 home runs, 49 walks and 64 RBI while hitting .257 for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 16-for-43 with a triple, four home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Javier Baez leads the Tigers with 37 extra base hits (24 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs). Kerry Carpenter is 5-for-21 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .267 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Rangers: Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Tigers: Javier Baez: day-to-day (back), Jonathan Schoop: 10-Day IL (ankle), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

