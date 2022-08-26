Two Md. Lawmakers Demand Answers from Environmental Regulators. The Hogan Administration Says They’ll Have to Wait

Read full article on original website
Maryland Toll Lane Plan Gains Federal Approval
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s controversial $5 billion plan to expand parts of the Beltway and Interstate 270 can move forward after the Federal Highway Administration signed off on the project, reports Ian Duncan in the Washington Post. “Maryland is planning to add two toll lanes to the Beltway in each direction, between the Virginia side of a new and expanded American Legion Bridge and the exit for Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda,” and convert two I-270 lanes to toll lanes. The plan was scaled back in May 2021 in response to strong opposition from some officials and environmental groups.
Meet Gordana Schifanelli, vying to be the first GOP female lieutenant governor in Maryland's history
Gordana Schifanelli is on a mission to help save Maryland. She has witnessed the damage the infiltration of left-wing policies has done to her beloved state. From the horrors of illegal immigration to schools constantly failing inner-city students, Schifanelli can be the beacon of hope the state needs to become great again. And, in doing so, she can also be the state's first-ever female Republican lieutenant governor.
Former head of county’s economic development agency takes new role as Hogan adviser
Ben Wu, the former president and CEO of the Montgomery County Economic Development Corp., recently announced he has returned to Gov. Larry Hogan’s office to serve as a special adviser on economic development. Wu, who resigned Aug. 15 after heading MCEDC since December 2019, wrote in a notice to...
Governor Hogan Announces Final Federal Approval of Traffic Relief Plan for Capital Beltway and American Legion Bridge
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement after the state’s Traffic Relief Plan received final approval from the Federal Highway Administration following a series of delays:. “This is a major milestone for the most important transportation project for the National Capital Region in the last 50 years....
Governor Hogan Announces Maryland’s State Small Business Credit Initiative Programs Now Open
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced Maryland programs funded by the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) are open. Up to $198 million in federal small business relief is being administered by three state agencies: the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), the Maryland Department of Commerce, and the Maryland Technology Development Corporation […]
New safeguards in Maryland and other states may help those who are drowning in medical debt
As Americans face almost $200 billion in medical debt, nearly a dozen states have enacted laws in the past two years to provide protections for consumers. The post New safeguards in Maryland and other states may help those who are drowning in medical debt appeared first on Maryland Matters.
'Wildest place in Maryland' under threat from biking trails
FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A proposal to expand a network of biking and hiking trails through western Maryland has triggered intense opposition among hikers, whitewater rafters and other outdoor enthusiasts who might otherwise cheer the idea.And that's because the project — pushed by two conservative Republican state lawmakers from Garrett County and a group called Garrett Trails — would route the permanent two-way paths through the heart of the scenic Youghiogheny River.Supporters — including Garrett Trails, a nonprofit organization led by resort, lodging, local government and other recreational business interests — say the Youghiogheny canyon trail would bring greater public...
Hooper Island Lighthouse in Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay up for auction
MIDDLE HOOPER ISLAND, Md. - If you've ever wanted to buy a lighthouse -- now is your chance!. The federal government is searching for a new steward to buy the Hooper Island Lighthouse in Maryland's Chesapeake Bay. The lighthouse is located about four miles west of Middle Hooper Island and...
VDOE issues Superintendent memo on educator misconduct reporting requirements
The Virginia Department of Education released a memo on educator misconduct reporting requirements in response to two major cases involving the alleged sexual misconduct of public school employees.
GOP leaders want to untie Virginia from California EV rule
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican leaders in Virginia said Friday they want to change the law so the state no longer follows California’s stringent rules for vehicle emissions. Virginia is currently on a path toward adopting California’s new rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles because of 2021 legislation...
Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox visits Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Dan Cox met with locals in Prince George’s County Friday. Cox attended Prince George’s County Police Department’s “Back to School” celebration in Palmer Park. “It's an honor to be here and gorgeous Prince George's,” he said....
Army Corps, MDOT Sign Agreement To Commence $4 Billion Chesapeake Bay Restoration Project
BALTIMORE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) signed a Project Partnership Agreement (PPA) for the $4 billion Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem restoration project at MDOT Headquarters, Aug. 23, 2022. The PPA – signed by Col. Estee Pinchasin, Baltimore District...
Police chief shares do’s and don’ts as DC, Maryland see increase in carjackings
The carjacking attempt that resulted in the shooting of a Commanders player Sunday has received the lion’s share of attention, but the District and parts of Prince George’s County, Maryland, have seen an increase in the crime all through this year, and a local police chief has recommendations to protect yourself.
Counties with the oldest homes in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
What the narratives around gun violence in D.C. get wrong
Content warning: gun violence. Terrance Staley, executive director of the violence intervention nonprofit Alliance of Concerned Men (ACM), doesn’t see the media as productive in ending gun violence in D.C. “I don’t watch the news,” Staley said. “My ear is to the streets. My office is in the community.”...
The world is their oyster! Md. middle schoolers make rare freshwater find
A couple of Maryland middle schoolers made a rare find recently when they found a pearl inside a freshwater clam. Sixth and seventh graders were enjoying the outdoors at Winters Run in Harford County when they made the discovery, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) tweeted on Sunday. The...
US Marshals Nab DC Murder Suspect In Florida: Police
A man wanted for killing a Washington DC mom of five last month was nabbed by US Marshals agents in Florida, authorities said. Wonell A. Jones, Jr., 34, had been wanted for killing 33-year-old Audora Williams on the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast Tuesday, July 19, DC Metro Police Chief Robert J. Contee II said.
Five spooky places in Maryland that are considered haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Maryland.
Maryland man wins $100k with ‘ugly’ Virginia Lottery ticket
An "ugly" lottery ticket won one man a very pretty prize this week. Kenneth Craig of Accokeek, Md., won $100,000 this week on a Double Diamond scratcher ticket from the Virginia Lottery.
Dog Rescued As Homeowners Escape Fast-Moving Attic Fire In Maryland
A Maryland family got an unwelcome wake-up call on Friday morning when they were alerted to a large attic fire that caused upwards of $250,000 in damage, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Grant Drive homeowners in LaVale heard a smoke detector going off shortly after 1:15...
