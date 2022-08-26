Clear the Shelters: “When we don’t have the fosters we need, we have to turn [dogs] away,” said a Pronto Puppy Rescue foster, adoption event

Read full article on original website
Related
‘It’s insane’: Puppy parvovirus outbreak hits Yakima animal shelter
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Humane Society is dealing with a spike in puppies coming into the shelter with canine parvovirus, a highly infectious and potentially fatal disease. “Literally, in the door they were popping with parvo positives,” YHS clinic director Kerstin Luisi said. “We’re like, this is insane.”...
Popular Tri-Cities Food Truck To Take Over Old Kennewick Foodies Spot
A Fire In February 2022 Gutted The Cascade Building In Kennewick. One of Tri-Cities's favorite food trucks will soon have a new brick-and-mortar location in Downtown Kennewick. A fire gutted the Cascade Building at the corner of Kennewick and Cascade avenues in Kennewick in February of 2022. Hot Mess Burgers...
KIMA TV
Mountain rescue volunteers train for real-life scenarios at the Yakima Training Center
YAKIMA -- Yakima County's rescue group, Central Washington Mountain Rescue, is on call 24-hours a day, 365 days a year. Since Yakima is surrounded by mountains and rough terrain, ground rescue could take several hours to reach an injured person and, in some cases, that wait could be life or death.
nbcrightnow.com
Liquid Container Dropped in Kennewick
Kennewick, Wash. Trooper Thorson of the Washington State Patrol posted a tweet about finding an unsecured load - a liquid container - on the Columbia Drive, State Route 395 roundabout in Kennewick. Whoever lost the container will have to contact Washington State Department of Transportation East Region to reclaim.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima Herald Republic
New owners, new look for downtown Holiday Inn in Yakima
Renovations in the lobby, restaurant and banquet rooms are among the changes as the downtown Yakima Holiday Inn at 802 E. Yakima Ave. is under new ownership. Kristie Holestine, assistant general manager, said the hotel was sold in May to the BAP Group LLC of Lynden. “Our banquet rooms have...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Body located in Jefferson Park
WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla Police Department reports that about 12 p.m. Monday, 911 was notified of an adult who appeared deceased in the tree line of Jefferson Park, 750 Sprague Avenue. The Walla Walla Major Crimes Detectives responded to investigate, and the body has been recovered by...
New Uber, Lyft drivers warned about picking up travelers at the Tri-Cities Airport
Ride-share drivers could face fines drivers for repeated violations.
One Amazing Supermarket You Never Hear About Is in Pasco Washington
One Of Washington State's Best Supermarkets Is Located In Pasco Washington. It's always nice to make a top 10 list here and there but it's even cooler when you make a list for "undiscovered" gems in Washington State. Locals Love This Pasco Supermarket And It's A Destination Location In Washington.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcrightnow.com
Bin pile causes fire, power outage north of Grandview
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE: 9 p.m. Power has been entirely restored. There are 59 customers still without power, according to the Benton PUD. Restoration is expected to take one or two hours. AUGUST 29. 2022 7:48 p.m. A large fire north of Grandview caused a power outage in...
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima Covenant Church hosts its first NAMI Pathways to Hope Conference
YAKIMA, Wash.- The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosted a Pathways to Hope Conference in Yakima over the weekend to bring communities of faith, mental health providers and more together for a grass roots movement. The conference took place at the Yakima Covenant Church and the movement provides opportunities for...
KIMA TV
Gunman walks into Camp Hope in Yakima, tries to attack police with knife
YAKIMA-- Witnesses say a man walked into Camp Hope with a stolen gun and staff physically wrestled the gun away from him. Camp Hope CEO, Mike Kay, says it started earlier today when a group staying at the shelter told staff there was a man walking around with a handgun in his back pocket.
nbcrightnow.com
BREAKING: Fire crews are on scene of a fire in Benton County this afternoon
FINLEY, Wash.- Fire crews are on scene of fire in Benton County off S Meals Rd and S Priet Rd. Captain Ron Fryer, BCCFD#1 tells us the wind is not helping contain the fire. Straightbank Rd is being evacuated at this time. The official cause of fire is unknown. We're...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brush Fire Forces Finley Neighborhood to Standby to Evacuate
(Finley, WA) -- Crews from Benton County Fire District One responded to a wildland fire burning in some grass and olive trees off Meals and Piert Roads Saturday afternoon. The fire, which initial estimates put at 100 acres started just before noon and quickly grew in size. A number of residents in the area of Straightbanks Road were told to get ready to evacuate. There is no cause on the fire. BCFD District One Fire Captain Ron Fryer says Burlington Northern Santa Fe is reporting a few burnt railroad ties, and they are sending their fire fighting car over to help in the battle.
FOX 11 and 41
UPDATE: Fire in Benton County is now 85% contained
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- As of 6:15pm Saturday, the fire is 85% contained off S Meals Rd and S Piert Rd. Crews are on scene to continue monitoring. Dozers and Hanford fire are also on scene with the crews. Captain Ron Fryer with BCFD #1 tells me the fire has burned...
Shooting Leaves Casings in Kennewick Street Sunday Night
Kennewick Police continue to search the 600 block of South Beech Street after late Sunday night gunfire. Around 8:50 PM Officers responded to the 600 block of South Beech Street, a location less than 1,000 feet east of the K-fields (softball fields) and Lampson Stadium area in Kennewick. The area is pictured below.
KEPR
Police searching for missing woman
KENNEWICK, Wash. — UPDATE | KPD said Carely has been located and will be reunited with family. Thank you to the citizen who was observant and reported this vital information. -------------------- Kennewick Police Department is asking the community for help in locating a missing woman. Police said Carley is...
nbcrightnow.com
SIU reports on Kennewick officer-involved shooting
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) responded to a request by Kennewick Police Chief Chris Guerrero to investigate an incident involving the use of deadly force on Monday, August 22nd. KPD Officer Markley and Deputy Benitez of the Benton County Sheriff's Office contacted a man, later identified as James...
Incredible $1.65 Million Home For Sale in Yakima. Wow Peek Inside
Are you looking to upgrade your standard of living in Yakima?. There's a home on the market right now in the Valley that has everything you might be looking for and more. And, it's for sale now. $1.65 Million Home for Sale in Yakima, WA. In perusing Realtor.com for Yakima...
Yakima Herald Republic
Shop opens a new place to skateboard in Yakima
As the AVE skateboard shop celebrated its one-year anniversary earlier this month, it was hard to miss the newest attribute of the Yakima business. A large skate ramp was built in the south parking lot, providing Yakima Valley skateboarders of all ages and abilities another option to test their skills, socialize and try out new gear, owner John Erickson said.
KEPR
Food truck hub starts strong, with new developments in the works
The new food truck hub in Kennewick is starting off strong. It's only been a few short weeks since 'Summer's Hub of Kennewick' opened up and the owner, Chris Corbin, tells us it's been busy. With up to 28 spots for food trucks and a 7,000 square foot building with...
Comments / 0