ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Clear the Shelters: “When we don’t have the fosters we need, we have to turn [dogs] away,” said a Pronto Puppy Rescue foster, adoption event

By Lindsey Jensen Multimedia Journalist
FOX 11 and 41
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Liquid Container Dropped in Kennewick

Kennewick, Wash. Trooper Thorson of the Washington State Patrol posted a tweet about finding an unsecured load - a liquid container - on the Columbia Drive, State Route 395 roundabout in Kennewick. Whoever lost the container will have to contact Washington State Department of Transportation East Region to reclaim.
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Kennewick, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Pets & Animals
City
Benton City, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

New owners, new look for downtown Holiday Inn in Yakima

Renovations in the lobby, restaurant and banquet rooms are among the changes as the downtown Yakima Holiday Inn at 802 E. Yakima Ave. is under new ownership. Kristie Holestine, assistant general manager, said the hotel was sold in May to the BAP Group LLC of Lynden. “Our banquet rooms have...
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Body located in Jefferson Park

WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla Police Department reports that about 12 p.m. Monday, 911 was notified of an adult who appeared deceased in the tree line of Jefferson Park, 750 Sprague Avenue. The Walla Walla Major Crimes Detectives responded to investigate, and the body has been recovered by...
WALLA WALLA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Rescue Adoption#Puppies#The Shelters#Pet Lover#Pronto Puppy Rescue
nbcrightnow.com

Bin pile causes fire, power outage north of Grandview

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE: 9 p.m. Power has been entirely restored. There are 59 customers still without power, according to the Benton PUD. Restoration is expected to take one or two hours. AUGUST 29. 2022 7:48 p.m. A large fire north of Grandview caused a power outage in...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima Covenant Church hosts its first NAMI Pathways to Hope Conference

YAKIMA, Wash.- The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosted a Pathways to Hope Conference in Yakima over the weekend to bring communities of faith, mental health providers and more together for a grass roots movement. The conference took place at the Yakima Covenant Church and the movement provides opportunities for...
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NEWStalk 870

Brush Fire Forces Finley Neighborhood to Standby to Evacuate

(Finley, WA) -- Crews from Benton County Fire District One responded to a wildland fire burning in some grass and olive trees off Meals and Piert Roads Saturday afternoon. The fire, which initial estimates put at 100 acres started just before noon and quickly grew in size. A number of residents in the area of Straightbanks Road were told to get ready to evacuate. There is no cause on the fire. BCFD District One Fire Captain Ron Fryer says Burlington Northern Santa Fe is reporting a few burnt railroad ties, and they are sending their fire fighting car over to help in the battle.
FINLEY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

UPDATE: Fire in Benton County is now 85% contained

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- As of 6:15pm Saturday, the fire is 85% contained off S Meals Rd and S Piert Rd. Crews are on scene to continue monitoring. Dozers and Hanford fire are also on scene with the crews. Captain Ron Fryer with BCFD #1 tells me the fire has burned...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
97 Rock

Shooting Leaves Casings in Kennewick Street Sunday Night

Kennewick Police continue to search the 600 block of South Beech Street after late Sunday night gunfire. Around 8:50 PM Officers responded to the 600 block of South Beech Street, a location less than 1,000 feet east of the K-fields (softball fields) and Lampson Stadium area in Kennewick. The area is pictured below.
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Police searching for missing woman

KENNEWICK, Wash. — UPDATE | KPD said Carely has been located and will be reunited with family. Thank you to the citizen who was observant and reported this vital information. -------------------- Kennewick Police Department is asking the community for help in locating a missing woman. Police said Carley is...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

SIU reports on Kennewick officer-involved shooting

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) responded to a request by Kennewick Police Chief Chris Guerrero to investigate an incident involving the use of deadly force on Monday, August 22nd. KPD Officer Markley and Deputy Benitez of the Benton County Sheriff's Office contacted a man, later identified as James...
KENNEWICK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Shop opens a new place to skateboard in Yakima

As the AVE skateboard shop celebrated its one-year anniversary earlier this month, it was hard to miss the newest attribute of the Yakima business. A large skate ramp was built in the south parking lot, providing Yakima Valley skateboarders of all ages and abilities another option to test their skills, socialize and try out new gear, owner John Erickson said.
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy