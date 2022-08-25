Read full article on original website
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
MedPage Today
Knock Knock, the Nurse Is at the Door
In a recent Becker's Healthcare article, a nurse from National Nurses United raised criticisms and concerns about the growth of hospital-at-home programs. As a nurse manager of a hospital-at-home program, I believe it is high time to hear from a nurse with boots-on-the-ground experience in providing acute-level care in the home.
MedPage Today
Gun Violence Bill Contains an Unlikely Provision on PBMs
WASHINGTON -- Why does a law aimed at preventing gun violence include a provision dealing with pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs)? The answer is simple: money. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, passed by Congress and signed into law on June 25 by President Biden, is designed primarily to decrease gun violence by, among other things, enhancing the background check review process to include review of juvenile mental health records for prospective gun buyers, and narrowing the "boyfriend loophole" by prohibiting someone convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence as part of a dating relationship from purchasing or possessing a firearm for at least 5 years.
LAW・
MedPage Today
Are Clinicians Prepared to Harness the Power of Digital Health?
While digital technologies from smartphones to social media permeate almost every facet of our daily lives, their adoption and application on the frontlines of healthcare remain limited. Despite this, digital health as an industry has seen explosive growth in recent years, with record levels of private investment pouring into start-ups creating mobile health apps, telehealth platforms, wearable devices, artificial intelligence for automated disease diagnosis, tools for health data management and analytics, and much more.
