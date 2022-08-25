Read full article on original website
FDA Data Link Diabetes Drug Class to Gallbladder Disease
An analysis of FDA's reporting system for adverse events turned up three dozen cases of acute gallbladder disease in patients taking glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists for diabetes or weight loss, including three deaths. From 2005 to 2016, postmarketing cases of acute cholecystitis were identified in 21 patients taking exenatide...
Is Remdesivir OK for COVID Patients With Severe Renal Impairment?
Antiviral remdesivir (Veklury) appeared safe for hospitalized COVID-19 patients with severe kidney dysfunction, according to a secondary analysis of the CATCO trial. In the analysis of the 59 patients with an estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) below 30 mL/min/1.73 m2 at study randomization, no increased risk for hospital death was identified among those treated with remdesivir rather than standard of care (40.6% vs 52%, respectively; relative risk [RR] 0.78, 95% CI 0.41-1.49), reported Srinivas Murthy, MD, CM, MHSc, of the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, and colleagues.
Here's What to Know About Fall COVID Boosters
The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will weigh in on newly authorized fall COVID boosters this week, in a manner unprecedented during the pandemic -- without data from human clinical trials. While most experts agree that there are no safety concerns, and many support the FDA's attempt to...
Novel Corticosteroid Shows Benefits in Boys With Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
The novel corticosteroid vamorolone was effective and safe in the short-term treatment of boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), with no stunting of growth or negative effects on bone biomarkers, according to a pivotal randomized placebo- and prednisone-controlled trial. Among over 100 boys not previously treated with corticosteroids, time to...
Trainees May Miss More Sessile Serrated Polyps on Colonoscopy
Trainee involvement during colonoscopy offered mixed results when it came to exam quality and polyp detection, according to a population-based cohort study from Canada. Having a gastroenterology or general surgery resident or fellow on board did not reduce the overall quality of the colonoscopy procedure, but their involvement did reduce the detection rate of sessile serrated polyps, reported Michael Sey, MD, MPH, of Western University in London, Ontario, and colleagues.
FDA OKs First Treatment for Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency
The first disease-specific treatment for acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD) gained FDA approval on Wednesday, the agency announced. Olipudase alfa (Xenpozyme) is an IV infusion indicated for treating non-central nervous system manifestations in pediatric and adult patients with ASMD type A/B or type B. The rare genetic disease is caused by...
Full-Dose Anticoagulation Cuts VTE in Severe COVID-19
BARCELONA -- Full-dose anticoagulation prevented thromboembolic events in critically ill COVID-19 patients in the COVID-PACT trial. However, modest antithrombotic doses and colchicine didn't pan out in or out of the hospital for COVID-19 progression and mortality in the ACT trial. Both trials were reported here at the European Society of...
How Long COVID May Reshape the Brain; EEG as Fentanyl Biomarker; Novel ALS Target?
Vanderbilt University's Wes Ely, MD, looked at ways long COVID may reshape the brain and how that might be treated. (Washington Post) A deep learning model showed that predicting response to anti-seizure medications based on clinical information was feasible. (JAMA Neurology) A genetic quirk that helped clear amyloid in mouse...
Conception With ART Linked to Childhood Cancers
Children conceived via assisted reproductive technology (ART) may have a higher risk of developing childhood cancers, a Taiwanese population-based cohort study suggested. Over 14.9 million person-years of follow-up, ART conception was associated with an increased risk of any type of childhood cancer compared with natural conception (HR 1.58, 95% CI 1.17-2.12), and subfertility with non-ART conception (HR 1.42, 95% CI 1.04-1.95), reported Li-Yin Chien, ScD, of the National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University in Taipei City, and colleagues.
Algorithm to Avoid Unneeded Antibiotics Whiffs for Kids' Diarrhea
For physicians using a smartphone-based clinical decision-support tool, incorporating an algorithm aimed at estimating the probability that diarrhea is due to a viral cause failed to reduce antibiotic prescribing, a randomized crossover trial conducted in Mali and Bangladesh found. In the study of more than 900 children with acute diarrhea,...
FDA OKs New TMS Coil; Chronic Opioid Use Not Uncommon; Dog Dementia
The FDA cleared the use of BrainsWay's new Deep TMS H7 Coil, used within a transcranial magnetic stimulation helmet, to treat depression and anxious depression. This is the company's second coil cleared for use, with the two targeting different regions of the brain. A Long Island teen detailed her account...
Nonselective Beta-Blockers May Improve Outcomes in Ovarian Cancer
Women with cardiovascular conditions (CVCs) and ovarian cancer had better 2-year survival if they received a nonselective beta blocker (NSBB) at or around the time of cancer surgery, a review of medical records showed. Two-year postoperative survival was 80% in the patients who received NSBBs versus 69% for those who...
A Spate of New Cardio Guidelines; Another HVAD Recall; Hang Glider's Cardiac Arrest
The American College of Cardiology updated its guidance on nonstatin therapies for reducing LDL cholesterol levels to address the use of bempedoic acid (Nexletol), evinacumab (Evkeeza), and inclisiran (Leqvio). (Journal of the American College of Cardiology) The European Society of Cardiology (ESC) released new guidelines on sudden cardiac death prevention,...
Are Clinicians Prepared to Harness the Power of Digital Health?
While digital technologies from smartphones to social media permeate almost every facet of our daily lives, their adoption and application on the frontlines of healthcare remain limited. Despite this, digital health as an industry has seen explosive growth in recent years, with record levels of private investment pouring into start-ups creating mobile health apps, telehealth platforms, wearable devices, artificial intelligence for automated disease diagnosis, tools for health data management and analytics, and much more.
Battery-Related ED Visits in Kids 'Remain Too Frequent,' Study Suggests
Rates of pediatric battery-related emergency department (ED) visits increased significantly from 2010 to 2017, with children ages 5 and younger making up the majority of cases, an observational study showed. Among a nationally representative sample, an estimated 70,322 (95% CI 51,275-89,369) battery-related ED visits occurred during the study period (9.5...
Can Pre-Op Chemo Set Stage for Organ-Sparing Surgery in Early Rectal Cancer?
Three months of induction chemotherapy resulted in successful downstaging for certain patients with early-stage rectal cancer, enabling them to undergo organ-sparing therapy, according to a phase II trial. In 33 of 58 patients, induction with modified folinic acid, fluorouracil, oxaliplatin 6 (FOLFOX6) or capecitabine-oxaliplatin (CAPOX), followed by transanal excision surgery,...
After Months of Improvement, Hospital Financial Performance Takes Another Hit
For U.S. hospitals and health systems, 2022 is shaping up to be the worst year of the pandemic in terms of financial performance, according to the latest National Hospital Flash Report from Kaufman Hall. Facilities are now experiencing "some of the worst margins" since COVID-19 emerged, the report stated. The...
Bispecific Antibody Active in Heavily Treated Multiple Myeloma
Almost 60% of patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma responded to an investigational bispecific antibody, results from an ongoing phase I trial showed. Overall, 57% of 124 patients had at least partial response to ABBV-383, a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)/CD3 T-cell-engaging fully human monoclonal antibody. In the subgroup of patients treated with the recommended phase II dose, the overall response rate increased to 60%, including very good partial response (VGPR) or better in 43%. The study population had received a median of five prior lines of therapy.
Sublobar Resection the 'New Standard of Care' for Small Lung Cancers
Sublobar resection was on par with lobectomy for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with a diameter of 2 cm or less, according to results presented at the recent World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC). In this exclusive MedPage Today video, Nicholas Rohs, MD, of the Icahn School of Medicine at...
How Can We Improve the Hospital Discharge Process?
Imagine, if you will, that tomorrow is the day you're finally going home from the hospital. Let's imagine that you ended up there after you developed some unusual new symptoms and saw your primary care doctor, who after taking your history and doing a physical, did some testing and referring that led down a couple of pathways that at first yielded nothing, and then finally a diagnostic procedure was performed.
