financemagnates.com
MAS MD Confirms Singapore’s Plan to Curb Retail Crypto Leverage
The Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Managing Director, Ravi Menon, confirmed in a speech on Monday that the regulator is considering bringing customer suitability tests for crypto trading and banning the use of leverage and credit facilities for retail traders. “But banning retail access to cryptocurrencies is not likely to...
financemagnates.com
Exclusive: Ilies Larbi’s Crypto Exchange Ouinex Seeks €1M in Pre-ICO Round
Ouinex, the cryptocurrency exchange launched by FX industry veteran Ilies Larbi, informed Finance Magnates that it is aiming to secure €1 million in its pre-initial coin officer (pre-ICO) funding round . There will be two subsequent ICO rounds expected for Q1 2023 launch. With that, the company will seek...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
Food Stamps: States Extending Emergency Allotment Money Through September 2022
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. According to the U.S. Department of...
financemagnates.com
Crypto Investment Products Volume Hits 'Lowest since October 2020'
Volumes in digital asset investment products remained very low and generated US$901 million last week, which is the lowest since October 2020. This is according to the new digital asset fund flows reports from CoinShares, as shared with Finance Magnates. According to CoinShares, digital asset investment products saw minor outflows...
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author Robert Kiyosaki warns of an imminent market crash - and says downturns are the best times to get rich
Robert Kiyosaki expects stocks, bitcoin, gold, silver, and real estate to plummet in price. The "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author urged investors to be bold and buy discounted assets during a crash. Kiyosaki has previously advised stockpiling cans of tuna and baked beans to get ahead of inflation. Robert Kiyosaki...
financemagnates.com
ETH Network Profitability Dips Sharply
The second-most valuable digital currency, Ethereum (ETH) has witnessed a sharp decline in profitability across its network after the crypto asset lost almost 30% of its value within the past two weeks. According to Glassnode, an on-chain analytics platform, the total number of ETH addresses in profit touched 47.5 million on Tuesday, which is the lowest level in one month.
Millions in new COVID lockdown as China keeps strict policy
BEIJING (AP) — China has placed millions of its citizens under renewed lockdown following fresh outbreaks of COVID-19, authorities reported Tuesday, as the government persists in its hard-line policy on containing the virus. The measures affected about half of the 6 million residents of the port city of Dalian, along with an undisclosed number in Chengde and Shijiazhuang in Hebei province, both around three hours from the capital Beijing. Dalian’s lockdown was due to last five days, although authorities have in past extended restrictions depending on the number of new cases. Beijing has been relatively unaffected thus far, although travel in and out of the capital has been discouraged and residents are subject to testing on an almost daily basis.
US fossil fuel firm sues insurer for refusing to cover climate lawsuit
A fossil fuel firm is suing its insurer for refusing to cover a climate lawsuit in a case that could affect the wider industry’s ability to defend itself from litigation. Aloha Petroleum, a subsidiary of US-based Sunoco, filed a claim against AIG’s National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh earlier this month, arguing it had failed to protect Aloha from the mounting costs of defending climate-related claims by local governments in Hawaii.
Startups that rode the SPAC wave are turning to a new tactic for funding lifelines. Here's what you want to know.
Unprofitable glass manufacturer View Inc. and electric-truck company Nikola are among the latest to tap into esoteric areas of the capital markets for cash lifelines.
China’s top chipmaker SMIC just achieved an Intel-like breakthrough
U.S. sanctions intended to halt the rise of China's largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), didn't stand a chance against the company's technological progress. Despite being on the U.S. trade blacklist, complete with additional restrictions on the import of advanced equipment, SMIC has made a technological breakthrough that places it among industry giants, reported South China Morning Post.
