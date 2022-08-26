ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
financemagnates.com

MAS MD Confirms Singapore’s Plan to Curb Retail Crypto Leverage

The Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Managing Director, Ravi Menon, confirmed in a speech on Monday that the regulator is considering bringing customer suitability tests for crypto trading and banning the use of leverage and credit facilities for retail traders. “But banning retail access to cryptocurrencies is not likely to...
RETAIL
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mas#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Mas Seeks
financemagnates.com

Crypto Investment Products Volume Hits 'Lowest since October 2020'

Volumes in digital asset investment products remained very low and generated US$901 million last week, which is the lowest since October 2020. This is according to the new digital asset fund flows reports from CoinShares, as shared with Finance Magnates. According to CoinShares, digital asset investment products saw minor outflows...
STOCKS
financemagnates.com

ETH Network Profitability Dips Sharply

The second-most valuable digital currency, Ethereum (ETH) has witnessed a sharp decline in profitability across its network after the crypto asset lost almost 30% of its value within the past two weeks. According to Glassnode, an on-chain analytics platform, the total number of ETH addresses in profit touched 47.5 million on Tuesday, which is the lowest level in one month.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
The Associated Press

Millions in new COVID lockdown as China keeps strict policy

BEIJING (AP) — China has placed millions of its citizens under renewed lockdown following fresh outbreaks of COVID-19, authorities reported Tuesday, as the government persists in its hard-line policy on containing the virus. The measures affected about half of the 6 million residents of the port city of Dalian, along with an undisclosed number in Chengde and Shijiazhuang in Hebei province, both around three hours from the capital Beijing. Dalian’s lockdown was due to last five days, although authorities have in past extended restrictions depending on the number of new cases. Beijing has been relatively unaffected thus far, although travel in and out of the capital has been discouraged and residents are subject to testing on an almost daily basis.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

US fossil fuel firm sues insurer for refusing to cover climate lawsuit

A fossil fuel firm is suing its insurer for refusing to cover a climate lawsuit in a case that could affect the wider industry’s ability to defend itself from litigation. Aloha Petroleum, a subsidiary of US-based Sunoco, filed a claim against AIG’s National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh earlier this month, arguing it had failed to protect Aloha from the mounting costs of defending climate-related claims by local governments in Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
Interesting Engineering

China’s top chipmaker SMIC just achieved an Intel-like breakthrough

U.S. sanctions intended to halt the rise of China's largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), didn't stand a chance against the company's technological progress. Despite being on the U.S. trade blacklist, complete with additional restrictions on the import of advanced equipment, SMIC has made a technological breakthrough that places it among industry giants, reported South China Morning Post.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy