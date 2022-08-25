Antiviral remdesivir (Veklury) appeared safe for hospitalized COVID-19 patients with severe kidney dysfunction, according to a secondary analysis of the CATCO trial. In the analysis of the 59 patients with an estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) below 30 mL/min/1.73 m2 at study randomization, no increased risk for hospital death was identified among those treated with remdesivir rather than standard of care (40.6% vs 52%, respectively; relative risk [RR] 0.78, 95% CI 0.41-1.49), reported Srinivas Murthy, MD, CM, MHSc, of the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, and colleagues.

