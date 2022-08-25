Read full article on original website
Related
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Food Stamps: States Extending Emergency Allotment Money Through September 2022
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. According to the U.S. Department of...
MedPage Today
FDA Data Link Diabetes Drug Class to Gallbladder Disease
An analysis of FDA's reporting system for adverse events turned up three dozen cases of acute gallbladder disease in patients taking glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists for diabetes or weight loss, including three deaths. From 2005 to 2016, postmarketing cases of acute cholecystitis were identified in 21 patients taking exenatide...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedPage Today
FDA Authorizes Omicron-Targeted Booster Shots
The FDA on Wednesday authorized bivalent COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna that target the original strain along with the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants. In an amendment to the emergency use authorizations (EUAs), both shots can be administered starting 2 months following a primary vaccination series or prior booster -- in people 12 and up for Pfizer's shot and in people 18 and up for Moderna's vaccine.
MedPage Today
Is Remdesivir OK for COVID Patients With Severe Renal Impairment?
Antiviral remdesivir (Veklury) appeared safe for hospitalized COVID-19 patients with severe kidney dysfunction, according to a secondary analysis of the CATCO trial. In the analysis of the 59 patients with an estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) below 30 mL/min/1.73 m2 at study randomization, no increased risk for hospital death was identified among those treated with remdesivir rather than standard of care (40.6% vs 52%, respectively; relative risk [RR] 0.78, 95% CI 0.41-1.49), reported Srinivas Murthy, MD, CM, MHSc, of the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, and colleagues.
MedPage Today
Here's What to Know About Fall COVID Boosters
The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will weigh in on newly authorized fall COVID boosters this week, in a manner unprecedented during the pandemic -- without data from human clinical trials. While most experts agree that there are no safety concerns, and many support the FDA's attempt to...
MedPage Today
Trainees May Miss More Sessile Serrated Polyps on Colonoscopy
Trainee involvement during colonoscopy offered mixed results when it came to exam quality and polyp detection, according to a population-based cohort study from Canada. Having a gastroenterology or general surgery resident or fellow on board did not reduce the overall quality of the colonoscopy procedure, but their involvement did reduce the detection rate of sessile serrated polyps, reported Michael Sey, MD, MPH, of Western University in London, Ontario, and colleagues.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedPage Today
Full-Dose Anticoagulation Cuts VTE in Severe COVID-19
BARCELONA -- Full-dose anticoagulation prevented thromboembolic events in critically ill COVID-19 patients in the COVID-PACT trial. However, modest antithrombotic doses and colchicine didn't pan out in or out of the hospital for COVID-19 progression and mortality in the ACT trial. Both trials were reported here at the European Society of...
MedPage Today
How Long COVID May Reshape the Brain; EEG as Fentanyl Biomarker; Novel ALS Target?
Vanderbilt University's Wes Ely, MD, looked at ways long COVID may reshape the brain and how that might be treated. (Washington Post) A deep learning model showed that predicting response to anti-seizure medications based on clinical information was feasible. (JAMA Neurology) A genetic quirk that helped clear amyloid in mouse...
MedPage Today
FDA OKs New TMS Coil; Chronic Opioid Use Not Uncommon; Dog Dementia
The FDA cleared the use of BrainsWay's new Deep TMS H7 Coil, used within a transcranial magnetic stimulation helmet, to treat depression and anxious depression. This is the company's second coil cleared for use, with the two targeting different regions of the brain. A Long Island teen detailed her account...
MedPage Today
Transradial Access for Heart Procedures Saves Lives in Most Definitive Study Yet
BARCELONA -- For coronary angiography with or without percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), radial access bested femoral access not only for reduced bleeding, but mortality as well, according to a meta-analysis by the Radial Trialists' Collaboration. Compared with transfemoral procedures, transradial procedures were associated with reductions in both 30-day all-cause mortality...
MedPage Today
Algorithm to Avoid Unneeded Antibiotics Whiffs for Kids' Diarrhea
For physicians using a smartphone-based clinical decision-support tool, incorporating an algorithm aimed at estimating the probability that diarrhea is due to a viral cause failed to reduce antibiotic prescribing, a randomized crossover trial conducted in Mali and Bangladesh found. In the study of more than 900 children with acute diarrhea,...
MedPage Today
A Spate of New Cardio Guidelines; Another HVAD Recall; Hang Glider's Cardiac Arrest
The American College of Cardiology updated its guidance on nonstatin therapies for reducing LDL cholesterol levels to address the use of bempedoic acid (Nexletol), evinacumab (Evkeeza), and inclisiran (Leqvio). (Journal of the American College of Cardiology) The European Society of Cardiology (ESC) released new guidelines on sudden cardiac death prevention,...
MedPage Today
Milestone Reached for SGLT2 Inhibitor Aimed at Heart Attack Population
BARCELONA -- Starting patients on empagliflozin (Jardiance) in the acute phase of a large myocardial infarction (MI) resulted in improvements in surrogate markers of heart failure (HF) and heart function over the next half year, according to EMMY trial results presented here. In this study, NT-proBNP levels at 6 months...
MedPage Today
Are Clinicians Prepared to Harness the Power of Digital Health?
While digital technologies from smartphones to social media permeate almost every facet of our daily lives, their adoption and application on the frontlines of healthcare remain limited. Despite this, digital health as an industry has seen explosive growth in recent years, with record levels of private investment pouring into start-ups creating mobile health apps, telehealth platforms, wearable devices, artificial intelligence for automated disease diagnosis, tools for health data management and analytics, and much more.
MedPage Today
Battery-Related ED Visits in Kids 'Remain Too Frequent,' Study Suggests
Rates of pediatric battery-related emergency department (ED) visits increased significantly from 2010 to 2017, with children ages 5 and younger making up the majority of cases, an observational study showed. Among a nationally representative sample, an estimated 70,322 (95% CI 51,275-89,369) battery-related ED visits occurred during the study period (9.5...
KIDS・
MedPage Today
Can Pre-Op Chemo Set Stage for Organ-Sparing Surgery in Early Rectal Cancer?
Three months of induction chemotherapy resulted in successful downstaging for certain patients with early-stage rectal cancer, enabling them to undergo organ-sparing therapy, according to a phase II trial. In 33 of 58 patients, induction with modified folinic acid, fluorouracil, oxaliplatin 6 (FOLFOX6) or capecitabine-oxaliplatin (CAPOX), followed by transanal excision surgery,...
MedPage Today
After Months of Improvement, Hospital Financial Performance Takes Another Hit
For U.S. hospitals and health systems, 2022 is shaping up to be the worst year of the pandemic in terms of financial performance, according to the latest National Hospital Flash Report from Kaufman Hall. Facilities are now experiencing "some of the worst margins" since COVID-19 emerged, the report stated. The...
MedPage Today
Bispecific Antibody Active in Heavily Treated Multiple Myeloma
Almost 60% of patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma responded to an investigational bispecific antibody, results from an ongoing phase I trial showed. Overall, 57% of 124 patients had at least partial response to ABBV-383, a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)/CD3 T-cell-engaging fully human monoclonal antibody. In the subgroup of patients treated with the recommended phase II dose, the overall response rate increased to 60%, including very good partial response (VGPR) or better in 43%. The study population had received a median of five prior lines of therapy.
Comments / 0