Maryland Man Charged With Money Laundering in Romance Scam
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man is facing federal money laundering charges related to an international romance scam. Federal prosecutors announced that a criminal complaint has been filed against Charles K. Egunjobi, of Waldorf, Maryland, with operating an unlicensed money service business relating to numerous online romance scams.
WVa Police: Suspect Kills K-9, Is Fatally Shot by Officers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia fatally shot a fleeing suspect who they say killed a police dog. The suspect, who was being pursued on foot after he fled a home toward a wooded area, shot the Charleston police K-9 named Axel at close range Saturday night, Police Lt. Tony Hazelett said.
Charges Dropped Against Man in Machete Killing in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine has dropped a murder charge against a man whose conviction for killing a neighbor with a machete was overturned. A jury found Bruce Akers guilty in January 2020 and he was sentenced to 38 years in state prison. But the Supreme Judicial Court ruled unanimously last year that Akers’ rights were violated by police and that a judge should have suppressed evidence and statements gathered by officers before they read Akers his Miranda rights, the Portland Press Herald reported Monday.
WVa Agency Sets Hiring Event for Human Resources Positions
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation is hiring for positions in human resources and plans a hiring event next week. The agency's Human Resources Division has set a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at 1340 Smith St., Charleston. Interviews will be held there, with hiring almost immediate, the department said in a news release.
Police: Woman Fatally Shot After She Stabbed Officer
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police officers in Northern California fatally shot a woman shortly after she allegedly stabbed an officer in the arm, authorities said Sunday. The woman, whose name has not been released, was shot Saturday night in Sacramento after she allegedly assaulted another woman who hailed a police patrol, the Sacramento Police Department said in a statement.
2 Dead, 9 Wounded in Weekend Shootings in Northern Colorado
DENVER (AP) — A series of shootings in northern Colorado over the weekend killed two people and wounded nine others. On Friday night, a 35-year-old man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Denver. Also on Friday night, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting that may have happened at a carwash in nearby Aurora.
Soldier, 17, Collapses During Training, Dies Days Later
FORT JACKSON, S.C. (AP) — A 17-year-old soldier in the Pennsylvania National Guard has died several days after she collapsed during training in South Carolina. Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died Thursday with her family around her, the 1st Battalion, 34th Regiment — a basic combat training battalion at Fort Jackson — said on its Facebook page Friday.
