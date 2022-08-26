ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationwide Report

1 Woman Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Isabella County (Isabella County, MI)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgmQg_0hW8GWcP00
Nationwide Report

Michigan State Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that claimed a woman’s life in northwest Isabella County. 

The unidentified woman’s body was found in a ditch on Weidman road east of Gilmore road. Her body was lying there was several hours and was found shortly [..]

Continue Reading Article >>

More Michigan News from Nationwide Report™

Michigan Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox17

Crash shuts down part of M-20 in Newaygo County

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A portion of M-20 is closed following a crash in Newaygo County Monday afternoon. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the closure affects all lanes at Oak Avenue. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX 17:...
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two people are dead after police say a man pointed a gun at deputies responding to a deadly shooting in Bay County's Bangor Township early Sunday. Michigan State Police say deputies from the Bay County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of shots fired in the Bangor Downs Townhouses complex near the intersection of M-13 and Wilder Road around 3:30 a.m.
BAY COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Police#Detroit#Traffic Accident#Nationwide Report#Michigan Drivers#Daily Newsletter
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police arrest man after meth, cocaine found during traffic stop

GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested Saturday night in Otsego County after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of drugs and paraphernalia. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers stopped a vehicle on Marlette Road at about 9 p.m. in Otsego Lake Township. Police said the driver, a 30-year-old man from Shepherd, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and analogues.
GAYLORD, MI
Morning Sun

Hit-and-run suspect released pending further investigation

A 19-year-old Barryton man arrested late Thursday for a hit-and-run crash that killed an Isabella County woman was released pending further investigation. The alleged driver was jailed from late Thursday until late Friday but was let out of jail without being formally charged. Criminal charges are still expected as state...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Child’s body found in Montrose Township ditch rattles community

MONTROSE TWP., MI – Toy cars and stuffed animals surround a white cross staked in a ditch on Morrish Road, just south of Dodge Road in Montrose Township. Blue balloons and flowers stand out as bright colors in an otherwise green habitat, tucked in between stretches of overgrown fields and wooded areas.
MONTROSE, MI
The Flint Journal

Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan

An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
kisswtlz.com

Child’s Body Found in Montrose Township, Suspect Arrested

The body of a child was found in a ditch in Genesee County last Thursday. Police responded to the 9400 block of North Moorish Road in Montrose Township around 1:30 p.m. after a resident called 9-1-1 saying there were possible human remains in the ditch. State police also arrived with a mobile crime lab at the request of Montrose Township Police.
MONTROSE, MI
cityofmidlandmi.gov

RV Dump Station Closed Wednesday, Thursday

August 29, 2022 – The complimentary recreational vehicle (RV) sanitary dump station located at the City of Midland Wastewater Treatment Plant will be closed to the public on Wednesday, August 31 and Thursday, September 1 as crews perform maintenance on the dump station. Unless otherwise noted, the dump station...
MIDLAND, MI
The Flint Journal

Police find child’s body in a ditch, man arrested

GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a 39-year-old Montrose Township man who they believe is connected to a child’s body that was found in a ditch. The man’s name is being withheld pending arraignment in Genesee County’s 67th District Court, according to a news release from the Montrose Township Police Department.
MONTROSE, MI
WNEM

State Police: Two dead in officer involved shooting

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police said that two are dead following an officer involved shooting that happened around 3:25 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators said Bay County Sheriffs deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments. When they arrived, they found a victim, dead, inside an apartment and made contact with an armed suspect.
BAY COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Best Western Hotel and Days Inn in Midland condemned

MIDLAND, Mich. - The City of Midland Building Department has condemned the Best Western Motel and Days Inn after an inspection. A multi-paged letter posted on the door details a series of electrical, mechanical, plumbing, building, fire and water related issues that the City investigated. the City says the investigation...
MIDLAND, MI
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

51K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy