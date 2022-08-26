Read full article on original website
kpug1170.com
Lynden Pursuit Leads To DUI Arrest
LYNDEN, Wash. – A pursuit on the Guide Meridian led to a DUI arrest near Lynden. A WSP trooper attempted to pull over a car near Wiser Lake Rd on August 20th after noticing the driver on his phone and not wearing a seatbelt. The suspect took off, reaching...
Woman Shoots, Kills Mother's Boyfriend In Washington
What started as an argument quickly turned into a deadly shooting.
q13fox.com
Everett husband asks, 'Why us?' at vigil for slain wife
MILL CREEK, Wash. - On Sunday night more than 100 people gathered to honor the life of Irah Sok – the woman killed during a home invasion earlier this month in south Everett. Her husband, Mak, asking the question on everyone in attendance’s mind: "We’re good people why us?"...
Anacortes woman suspected of fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend arrested
ANACORTES, Wash. — A 20-year-old Anacortes woman who is suspected of fatally shooting her mother’s 52-year-old boyfriend on Thursday evening was arrested. Police were called to the 800 block of 30th Street after a neighbor called 911 and reported that a man had been shot and the woman fled on foot toward Commerical Avenue. However, she returned and called 911, police said.
Islands Sounder
Downed drone, mistaken moorage, porched pooch | San Juan County Sheriff’s Log
The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. • A San Juan deputy stopped the driver of a vehicle because of expired registration. The driver was issued citations for not having a valid license with ID and not having insurance. • San Juan deputies responded to...
Everett community mourns loss of beloved mother, local business owner
A community in mourning came together Sunday to honor the life and legacy of an Everett business owner and mother who was killed in her home last Friday. Friends, family and strangers gathered in Everett on Sunday for a vigil — lighting candles, leaving flowers and stuffed animals, and sharing comforting moments in remembrance of Irah Sok.
During staff shortages and missing mail, the USPS is hiring local positions at $21 an hour
The USPS is currently hiring for seasonal, part and full-time positions paying an average of $72,320 annually. Here’s how you can apply.
Port Angeles man says he was ‘prepared to die’ during cougar encounter
A Port Angeles man encountered a cougar inside the Olympic National Park and survived. Bart Brown’s unlucky encounter with the cougar happened last Saturday. Brown came upon the cougar as he was walking back from his favorite fishing hole, Lake Angeles, in the Olympic National Park. The co-founder of...
msn.com
Wrong median paint color had to be redone on Highway 99
Some new lane paint on Highway 99 south of Everett made Erik Robins do a double take this summer. The Lynnwood man noticed fresh striping between 148th Street SW and Airport Road. But at some left turn medians, the color looked wrong in mid-July. Instead of a solid color, half...
Islands Sounder
Board of Fire Commissioners to move meeting time
Submitted by San Juan County Fire Protection District #2. The Orcas Island Board of Fire Commissioners will present a Resolution during the September 19th 5:30 p.m. regular meeting to change the time of the regular monthly meeting. The Board currently meets at 5:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each...
Be on the lookout for oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers in Everett area
EVERETT, Wash. — People who live in the Everett area are being asked to report sightings of an unusually large grasshopper with distinct striped eyes. Earlier this year, an Everett resident reported seeing an Egyptian grasshopper (Anacridium aegyptium). Entomologists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently confirmed that sighting was the first detection of the grasshopper in the state.
Everett drug trial potential ‘game changer’ for meth addiction
For years the focus has been on the opioid crisis, with the rise in use and overdose deaths linked to fentanyl, but in recent years methamphetamine has made a comeback and is also linked to rising overdose deaths. But unlike fentanyl and other highly addictive opiates, which have Methadone and Sub Oxone as treatment options, there has never really been a good option to treat meth addiction.
Islands Sounder
Thank you for a great summer
Orcas Center extends a heart-felt Thank You to the residents, visitors, and island business community for a fantastic summer concert series! We brought 12 concerts featuring 20 acts to the Village Green this summer (well, two ended up going indoors due to rain), to entertain thousands of attendees all FREE thanks to our sponsors and donors.
travelweekly.com
Alaska is expanding service from Washington state's Paine Field
Alaska Airlines will begin daily service to Anchorage from Everett, Wash., on Nov. 30. The flights will augment the carrier's more than a dozen daily flights to the largest city in Alaska from its base at Seattle-Tacoma airport, 35 miles to the south of Everett's Paine Field. With the launch,...
