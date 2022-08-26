The city of Huntington is located in West Virginia at the confluence of the Ohio River and the Appalachian Mountains. Prior to the last several decades, its main industries were health care, tourism, and banking. Prior to that, its main industries were steel processing, shipping, and transportation. Visitors to Huntington can take advantage of the many parks that provide entertainment and a getaway into the peace of nature. The city also features a number of things to do including art and technology museums, craft stores, an amusement park, neighbourhood bistros, and fine-dining establishments.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO