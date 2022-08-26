ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barboursville, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Ironton Tribune

Flavor on tap

Story by Dawn Nolan | Photography by Shannon Shank. Barboursville, West Virginia has a special place in Jason Beter’s heart. He’s lived in the small town since he was 14, and he was a member of Cabell Midland High School’s first graduating class. He also opened his first restaurant, Oscar’s Breakfast, Burgers and Brews there in February 2017.
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
Ironton Tribune

W. Va. artist featured at OUS gallery

Ohio University Southern Art Gallery is featuring an exhibition of Harold K. Edwards paintings through a closing reception at 5 p.m. on Sept. 15. “In all the arts, it seems that the visual artist’s statements are the most grievous of attempts to mix means of expression,” Edwards said about his work.
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

PALS opens new South Point location

Provides services to adults with developmental disabilities. PALS Chrysalis Health invited the public in on Thursday to celebrate their newest location. The organization, which provides services to adults with developmental disabilities, opened their doors at 413 Solida Rd. in the former Dollar General building. “This is our grand opening, we’re celebrating and showcasing our new community space,” Aaron Bracone, founder and CEO of PALS/Chrysalis Health, said. He said had worked to renovate the building before the big day.
SOUTH POINT, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Barboursville, WV
Local
Ohio Business
usatales.com

The Top Things to do in Huntington, West Virginia

The city of Huntington is located in West Virginia at the confluence of the Ohio River and the Appalachian Mountains. Prior to the last several decades, its main industries were health care, tourism, and banking. Prior to that, its main industries were steel processing, shipping, and transportation. Visitors to Huntington can take advantage of the many parks that provide entertainment and a getaway into the peace of nature. The city also features a number of things to do including art and technology museums, craft stores, an amusement park, neighbourhood bistros, and fine-dining establishments.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wvexplorer.com

Peculiar rock face near Ripley, W.Va., attracting more visitors

FAIRPLAIN, W.Va. — Carved on a quiet hillside by an eccentric sculptor in the 1950s, a curious rock face near Ripley, West Virginia, is attracting a larger audience than ever, thanks to social media. More travelers than ever are on the hunt for the rock. According to Mike Ruben,...
RIPLEY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Christmas at Courthouse event set for Nov. 28

Assistant county administrator Katrina Keith said the annual Christmas at the Courthouse event will take place this year on Nov. 28, the same day as the Ironton Christmas Parade. Keith said, while addressing this week’s meeting of the Lawrence County Commission, that the courthouse is looking for a tree for...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Sturgill Simpson
Person
Tyler Childers
Person
Adele
sciotopost.com

Farmers Almanac Predicts Unreasonably Cold Winter For Ohio

US – The Farmers Almanac has been predicting weather ahead of time since 1818 and provides extended weather forecasts. “Shivery temperatures are predicted to rattle warm weather seekers in the Southeast and South Central states, but the real shivers might send people in the Great Lakes areas, Northeast, and North Central regions hibernating. According to the Almanac, the North Central States are forecast to experience extremely cold temperatures, (possibly 40° below zero!) especially during mid-January,”said the Farmers Almanac.
OHIO STATE
WSAZ

Ohio beats Herd at home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The final match of a four game homestand ended up being a loss for the Marshall women’s soccer team as Ohio won 3-1. The Bobcats scored two goals in the first 45 minutes from Regan Berg and Cailynn Adelman. Marshall cut the lead in half after the break when Morgan White scored for the Herd but Ohio tacked on the final goal from Aubrey Rea.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Times Gazette

Why are gulls in Ohio?

You may find yourself in a supermarket parking lot in Hillsboro. Cars are driving in and out, the familiar sounds of sputtering engines, shopping carts banging into their designated corral and the sporadically cacophonous sound of nearby traffic fill the air. Then, out of nowhere, you may hear a sound more associated with coastal climes and holidays on the beach. You look around to see from where the sound is emanating and it’s a flock of chattering, noisy seagulls.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Orbit#Maggies Farm Record Store
wvexplorer.com

Notorious bank robber "Pretty Boy Floyd" hid in West Virginia

SAINT MARYS, W.Va. — As U.S. states go, West Virginia has always been a reasonably peaceful place. Violence erupts on occasion, though one might say the Mountain State is "sleepy" in a home-spun Andy Griffith Show sort of way. It had been particularly free of violent crime during the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
msn.com

New deadly drug combo being seen across Ohio

(WKBN) — Those who treat people with substance abuse problems say a new deadly drug combination is starting to show up on the streets in other parts of the country and other communities in Ohio. Authorities say they’ve started seeing something known as “Tranq-Dope” turning up in the Columbus...
CINCINNATI, OH
WOWK 13 News

General Mills to bring 30 more jobs to Southeastern Ohio

WELLSTON, OH (WOWK) – General Mills and local organizations in Jackson County, Ohio are working on a new project to create 30 more jobs at the company’s Wellston, Ohio facility. Officials with General Mills say the company is investing $100 million to expand it’s operations creating Totino’s Pizzas and Pizza Rolls in Wellston. With the […]
WELLSTON, OH
WSAZ

Groundbreaking ceremony for new Chick-fil-A location

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Sandwich and nugget enthusiasts are rejoicing Monday following a groundbreaking ceremony in Kanawha County. A new Chick-fil-A is coming to the region, opening up at the new Park Place development on MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston. The restaurant will be located across from Riverwalk...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
WDTN

Deadly drug: ‘Tranq Dope’ found in Southwestern Ohio

The drug has been named "tranq dope", a mixture of narcotics combined with a sedative commonly used by veterinarians. Some health leaders say whether people are intentionally or accidentally coming into contact with tranq dope, it's a dangerous time to not be sure.
OHIO STATE
Ironton Tribune

Ironton hangs on to beat Jackson, 29-26

JACKSON — Braden Schreck had his hands full trying to defend to receivers. But, he also filled his hands with one huge interception. The 6-foot-2 sophomore defensive back came up with a clutch interception with 16 seconds to play that secured the Ironton Fighting Tigers’ 29-26 win over the Jackson Ironmen on Friday.
IRONTON, OH
Mount Vernon News

Ryan wants Ohio as an arsenal of energy for the U.S.

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) told the Mount Vernon News on his U.S. Senate campaign that he wants Ohio to be an arsenal of energy for the United States. Ryan will face Republican J.D. Vance in the General Election on Nov. 8. The production of natural gas in Ohio needs to...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy