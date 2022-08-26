Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
Flavor on tap
Story by Dawn Nolan | Photography by Shannon Shank. Barboursville, West Virginia has a special place in Jason Beter’s heart. He’s lived in the small town since he was 14, and he was a member of Cabell Midland High School’s first graduating class. He also opened his first restaurant, Oscar’s Breakfast, Burgers and Brews there in February 2017.
Ironton Tribune
W. Va. artist featured at OUS gallery
Ohio University Southern Art Gallery is featuring an exhibition of Harold K. Edwards paintings through a closing reception at 5 p.m. on Sept. 15. “In all the arts, it seems that the visual artist’s statements are the most grievous of attempts to mix means of expression,” Edwards said about his work.
What movies were filmed in Ohio? Here’s a list
Here are a few films that were shot in Ohio, according to IMDB.
Ironton Tribune
PALS opens new South Point location
Provides services to adults with developmental disabilities. PALS Chrysalis Health invited the public in on Thursday to celebrate their newest location. The organization, which provides services to adults with developmental disabilities, opened their doors at 413 Solida Rd. in the former Dollar General building. “This is our grand opening, we’re celebrating and showcasing our new community space,” Aaron Bracone, founder and CEO of PALS/Chrysalis Health, said. He said had worked to renovate the building before the big day.
usatales.com
The Top Things to do in Huntington, West Virginia
The city of Huntington is located in West Virginia at the confluence of the Ohio River and the Appalachian Mountains. Prior to the last several decades, its main industries were health care, tourism, and banking. Prior to that, its main industries were steel processing, shipping, and transportation. Visitors to Huntington can take advantage of the many parks that provide entertainment and a getaway into the peace of nature. The city also features a number of things to do including art and technology museums, craft stores, an amusement park, neighbourhood bistros, and fine-dining establishments.
wvexplorer.com
Peculiar rock face near Ripley, W.Va., attracting more visitors
FAIRPLAIN, W.Va. — Carved on a quiet hillside by an eccentric sculptor in the 1950s, a curious rock face near Ripley, West Virginia, is attracting a larger audience than ever, thanks to social media. More travelers than ever are on the hunt for the rock. According to Mike Ruben,...
Ironton Tribune
Christmas at Courthouse event set for Nov. 28
Assistant county administrator Katrina Keith said the annual Christmas at the Courthouse event will take place this year on Nov. 28, the same day as the Ironton Christmas Parade. Keith said, while addressing this week’s meeting of the Lawrence County Commission, that the courthouse is looking for a tree for...
WSAZ
Litter of puppies left on the side of the road in Cabell County
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A litter of 10 puppies is in a makeshift home in a bathroom at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, because it’s the only place the shelter could make space for them. “Right now, we are way over capacity, and we desperately need fosters and...
sciotopost.com
Farmers Almanac Predicts Unreasonably Cold Winter For Ohio
US – The Farmers Almanac has been predicting weather ahead of time since 1818 and provides extended weather forecasts. “Shivery temperatures are predicted to rattle warm weather seekers in the Southeast and South Central states, but the real shivers might send people in the Great Lakes areas, Northeast, and North Central regions hibernating. According to the Almanac, the North Central States are forecast to experience extremely cold temperatures, (possibly 40° below zero!) especially during mid-January,”said the Farmers Almanac.
wchsnetwork.com
CRW officials meet with airlines on the ground, hope to attract service making West Virginia the final destination
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials with West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) are hoping to recent meetings with airlines on the ground in West Virginia pay off in making the state the destination for airfare. Nick Keller, the Airport Director and CEO of CRW told 580-WCHS that the airport, state...
WSAZ
Ohio beats Herd at home
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The final match of a four game homestand ended up being a loss for the Marshall women’s soccer team as Ohio won 3-1. The Bobcats scored two goals in the first 45 minutes from Regan Berg and Cailynn Adelman. Marshall cut the lead in half after the break when Morgan White scored for the Herd but Ohio tacked on the final goal from Aubrey Rea.
Times Gazette
Why are gulls in Ohio?
You may find yourself in a supermarket parking lot in Hillsboro. Cars are driving in and out, the familiar sounds of sputtering engines, shopping carts banging into their designated corral and the sporadically cacophonous sound of nearby traffic fill the air. Then, out of nowhere, you may hear a sound more associated with coastal climes and holidays on the beach. You look around to see from where the sound is emanating and it’s a flock of chattering, noisy seagulls.
wvexplorer.com
Notorious bank robber "Pretty Boy Floyd" hid in West Virginia
SAINT MARYS, W.Va. — As U.S. states go, West Virginia has always been a reasonably peaceful place. Violence erupts on occasion, though one might say the Mountain State is "sleepy" in a home-spun Andy Griffith Show sort of way. It had been particularly free of violent crime during the...
msn.com
New deadly drug combo being seen across Ohio
(WKBN) — Those who treat people with substance abuse problems say a new deadly drug combination is starting to show up on the streets in other parts of the country and other communities in Ohio. Authorities say they’ve started seeing something known as “Tranq-Dope” turning up in the Columbus...
General Mills to bring 30 more jobs to Southeastern Ohio
WELLSTON, OH (WOWK) – General Mills and local organizations in Jackson County, Ohio are working on a new project to create 30 more jobs at the company’s Wellston, Ohio facility. Officials with General Mills say the company is investing $100 million to expand it’s operations creating Totino’s Pizzas and Pizza Rolls in Wellston. With the […]
WSAZ
Groundbreaking ceremony for new Chick-fil-A location
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Sandwich and nugget enthusiasts are rejoicing Monday following a groundbreaking ceremony in Kanawha County. A new Chick-fil-A is coming to the region, opening up at the new Park Place development on MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston. The restaurant will be located across from Riverwalk...
Deadly drug: ‘Tranq Dope’ found in Southwestern Ohio
The drug has been named "tranq dope", a mixture of narcotics combined with a sedative commonly used by veterinarians. Some health leaders say whether people are intentionally or accidentally coming into contact with tranq dope, it's a dangerous time to not be sure.
Ironton Tribune
Ironton hangs on to beat Jackson, 29-26
JACKSON — Braden Schreck had his hands full trying to defend to receivers. But, he also filled his hands with one huge interception. The 6-foot-2 sophomore defensive back came up with a clutch interception with 16 seconds to play that secured the Ironton Fighting Tigers’ 29-26 win over the Jackson Ironmen on Friday.
Mount Vernon News
Ryan wants Ohio as an arsenal of energy for the U.S.
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) told the Mount Vernon News on his U.S. Senate campaign that he wants Ohio to be an arsenal of energy for the United States. Ryan will face Republican J.D. Vance in the General Election on Nov. 8. The production of natural gas in Ohio needs to...
WSAZ
DEA finds materials to manufacture pills inside apartment; one in custody
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is executing a search warrant at an apartment in Kanawha County Monday after agents discovered equipment and materials consistent with manufacturing pills. the DEA. The apartment is located along Spring Street in St. Albans, which is expected to be closed most...
