How Can I Apply For Federal Student Loan Forgiveness?
On Aug. 24, President Joe Biden announced he would cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for individuals making less than $125,000 a year. The initiative was announced after months of speculation and...
Not only is Biden forgiving up to $20k in student loan debt, he’s extending the federal payment pause through January
Federal student loan borrowers have a few more months of relief from paying off their debt.
Student Loan Forgiveness Timeline: When Will You Actually Get Debt Relief?
Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. Now that student loan forgiveness is a reality, borrowers want to know: What's the timeline for...
Will Student Loan Forgiveness Include Parent Plus Loans?
President Joe Biden announced his administration's much-anticipated plan for student loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. Student Loan Cancellation and Payment Pause: Live UpdatesMore: Student Loan Repayments...
Are Student Loans Being Forgiven After 10 Years?
President Joe Biden announced the much-anticipated administration's plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24 and one of the provisions is that it will forgive loan balances after 10 years of payments --...
After 13 years of student loan payments, a 36-year-old public school teacher finally got $47,000 forgiven thanks to an app
Tabatha Wesley made 127 payments on her federal student loans yet still didn't qualify for PSLF. She almost gave up, but an app called Chipper helped her fill out her PSLF paperwork. After being denied twice, Wesley had $47,000 of student loans forgiven through TEPSLF. Until recently, almost all borrowers...
A student loan servicer told some borrowers payments will be auto-debited Sept. 1. It was a mistake.
Some people with student loans received a notice Thursday from their servicer that their next payment would automatically debit at the beginning of next month — but the Education Department said any communications from servicers about payments restarting was sent in error. The clock is ticking down on the...
New Student Stimulus Checks: Biden Announces New Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
President Joe Biden announced another student loan forgiveness plan, keeping a pledge he made in the 2020 campaign for the White House. These new student stimulus checks will cancel $10,000 of student debt for low- to middle-income borrowers. Such a move from Biden could help Democrats in the November congressional elections, but some economists believe it may fuel inflation as well.
Here's Who Qualifies For Student Loan Forgiveness (And How To Get It)
Now that President Joe Biden has officially announced plans to cancel $10,000 in student debt, many are anxiously scrolling the internet to check that it does indeed apply to them. After months of deliberations and the White House delaying the decision amid both criticism and pressure, those earning less than...
If You Paid Student Loans During The Pandemic Payment Pause, You Can Get Your Money Back
If you were one of the 1.2% of borrowers who continued to pay your student loans during the extended pandemic payment pause, you might be eligible for a refund, thanks to President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. The news comes on the heels of President Biden’s announcement that he...
Big U.S. banks like Goldman Sachs and Bank of America are pretty ‘meh’ on Biden’s student loan forgiveness
When President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday plans to waive up to $20,000 in federal student debt for millions of borrowers, he ignited a discussion among lawmakers and economists about its impact on the economy. While prominent Democrats immediately praised the decision, Republicans argued it will contribute to already record...
Who Took Over FedLoan Servicing Student Loans? All About MOHELA
Pennsylvania-based FedLoan Servicing has been the exclusive servicer of the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. It also handles over 8 million federal student loan accounts. However, FedLoan Servicing ended its contract with the U.S. Department of Education in 2021. Who took over FedLoan Servicing loans?. Article continues below...
Student loan forgiveness: Plan will refund money borrowers paid during pause
Those who paid off all or part of their federal student loans during the pandemic will have that money refunded under the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program, according to The Wall Street Journal. The Department of Education on Thursday clarified that if the payments were made or if...
Aidvantage Took Over Navient's Federal Student Loans in 2021
Navient, formerly the largest U.S. student loan servicer, shifted the student loans it managed for the Department of Education last year. Although Navient didn't go out of business — it still services private loans — it no longer controls federal student debt. Who took over Navient student loans?
Who Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan helps the least
President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan announced on Wednesday would effectively wipe out federal loan balances for at least a third of student borrowers. The administration’s plan eliminates up to $10,000 per federal borrower earning less than $125,000 per year or families making less than $250,000, making it the largest ever effort toward federal student loan forgiveness.
Student loan forgiveness: what does it mean for the US debt crisis?
America’s students have a debt problem. A big one. More than 45 million Americans – more than the population of California – now owe a collective $1.7tn in student debt. The vast majority of the money is owed to the federal government, which has been backing or directly offering student loans for higher education since 1958. While student loans are not new in the United States, the amount of student debt has more than tripled over the last 16 years.
White House digs in on Paycheck Protection, student loan forgiveness comparisons
The White House is sticking to one key line of defense when pushing back against critics of President Joe Biden's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for eligible borrowers: comparing those loans to the pandemic-era Paycheck Protection Program.
Biden cancels up to $20K in student loans for Pell Grant recipients, $10K for millions of others
The Biden administration is canceling up to $20,000 in student debt for Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 for individual borrowers who make under $125,000 per year, and it's extending the pause on repayments by four months, the White House announced on Wednesday. Why it matters: The decision —...
