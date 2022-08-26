ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Student Stimulus Checks: Biden Announces New Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

President Joe Biden announced another student loan forgiveness plan, keeping a pledge he made in the 2020 campaign for the White House. These new student stimulus checks will cancel $10,000 of student debt for low- to middle-income borrowers. Such a move from Biden could help Democrats in the November congressional elections, but some economists believe it may fuel inflation as well.
Who Took Over FedLoan Servicing Student Loans? All About MOHELA

Pennsylvania-based FedLoan Servicing has been the exclusive servicer of the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. It also handles over 8 million federal student loan accounts. However, FedLoan Servicing ended its contract with the U.S. Department of Education in 2021. Who took over FedLoan Servicing loans?. Article continues below...
Who Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan helps the least

President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan announced on Wednesday would effectively wipe out federal loan balances for at least a third of student borrowers. The administration’s plan eliminates up to $10,000 per federal borrower earning less than $125,000 per year or families making less than $250,000, making it the largest ever effort toward federal student loan forgiveness.
Student loan forgiveness: what does it mean for the US debt crisis?

America’s students have a debt problem. A big one. More than 45 million Americans – more than the population of California – now owe a collective $1.7tn in student debt. The vast majority of the money is owed to the federal government, which has been backing or directly offering student loans for higher education since 1958. While student loans are not new in the United States, the amount of student debt has more than tripled over the last 16 years.
