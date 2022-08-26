Read full article on original website
Auditor of State Rob Sand announces the winners of the 2022 Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) program.
(Des Moines, Iowa) – Auditor of State Rob Sand, Monday, congratulated counties, cities, and school districts across Iowa for participating in the Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) program. “The Auditor’s Office is excited to see local leaders share our passion for saving tax dollars,” said Sand. “Collectively, we have the potential to unlock hundreds of millions of dollars in savings for our communities.”
Monsoon in the SW could be why Iowa is having a long-term drought
(Radio Iowa) – Monsoon isn’t a term we hear often in Iowa, but that may be what’s at least partly responsible for our prolonged drought conditions. Heavy rain in the southwestern U-S can draw moisture away from the Northern Plains. Meteorologist Doug Kluck, the climate services director for the National Weather Service Central Region, says that pattern has been spinning away for the past several weeks.
