ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
Axios

Trail Mix: Debates and taxes in the Minnesota governor's race

'Tis the season to debate campaign trail debates. What's happening: Minnesota Republican gubernatorial nominee Scott Jensen and the state GOP have spent recent weeks repeatedly dinging incumbent DFL Gov. Tim Walz for declining debates, including one proposed by MPR News at the Minnesota State Fair. Why it matters: Debates give...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Axios Des Moines

No vax, no school for Afghan refugees in Des Moines

At least 23 Afghan children were unable to start school in the Des Moines metro last week because they were missing required immunizations, Polk County Health Department spokesperson Nola Aigner Davis told Axios Monday.The vaccinations prevent diseases like polio, measles and hepatitis B.Why it matters: Case management support services for Afghan refugees generally ends after three months.The situations underscore why more time is needed to help families assimilate, Refugee Alliance of Central Iowa (RACI) director Stephanie Moris told Axios yesterday.Catch up fast: The U.S. ended its involvement in a 20-year conflict in Afghanistan last year, leading to the Taliban seizing...
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy