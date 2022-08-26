At least 23 Afghan children were unable to start school in the Des Moines metro last week because they were missing required immunizations, Polk County Health Department spokesperson Nola Aigner Davis told Axios Monday.The vaccinations prevent diseases like polio, measles and hepatitis B.Why it matters: Case management support services for Afghan refugees generally ends after three months.The situations underscore why more time is needed to help families assimilate, Refugee Alliance of Central Iowa (RACI) director Stephanie Moris told Axios yesterday.Catch up fast: The U.S. ended its involvement in a 20-year conflict in Afghanistan last year, leading to the Taliban seizing...

