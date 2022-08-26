Read full article on original website
SFGate
CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH. * WHAT...An extended period of dangerously hot conditions with. record temperatures up to 115 possible. * WHERE...Sacramento Valley, northern San Joaquin Valley, Delta,. and adjacent foothills and mountains. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme...
SFGate
Excessive Heat Warning Forecast For Thursday Through Holiday Weekend
Another heat wave is heading to the Bay Area this weekend and the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for most of the region. While conditions could change in the coming days, a "robust warming trend" is expected to start Thursday and will likely last through the Labor Day Weekend, according to the Weather Service.
Several I-80 lanes in the Bay Area shut down due to tomato truck crash
Vehicles trying to pass through "the sauce" also crashed into each other.
SFGate
I-80 Lanes Closed In Vacaville After Truck Hauling Tomatoes Involved In Collision
Traffic in both directions on I-80 near Alamo Drive in Vacaville is being affected this morning after a big-rig hauling tomatoes crashed through the center divide, according to the California Highway Patrol. The traffic advisory was issued at 5:47 a.m. for the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-80. The crash...
'Rather scary scene': Wildfire starts in Nevada north of Burning Man
According to the Bureau of Land Management's Nevada fire map, the Cherry Gulch Fire has burned 10,000 acres as of Saturday morning.
SFGate
Californians working while sick with COVID, fooled by mild symptoms
LOS ANGELES — Experts are warning that employees might be showing up to work while sick with COVID-19, with symptoms so mild even health care workers are being fooled. It has long been known that people experiencing mild or no symptoms can spread the coronavirus to others. But health experts are now noting that more people who are experiencing very mild illness are working anyway — exacerbating the transmission risk.
SFGate
Truck hauling tomatoes crashes, spills load across highway
VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A truck hauling a load of tomatoes crashed Monday into the center divider of Northern California highway, spilling its load across several lanes of traffic that remained closed for hours, authorities said. The truck was one of three vehicles that collided on the westbound lanes...
South San Francisco man's dad ID'd as Lake Mead body
"They found my dad. I am still in awe and don't know how to feel."
SFGate
The brief history of a drowned Bay Area ghost town, Alma, California
I walked the shore of the Lexington Reservoir on a baking August morning in search of something. As lizards flitted through the dust and turkey vultures circled above me, the calm blue waters shimmered with shadows below. Passing the only other living soul around the 450-acre lake, a solitary fisherman under a blue umbrella, I walked up to the waterline at the spot several archival maps had pointed me.
SFGate
California weighs rules giving fast food workers more power
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Since she came to California from Mexico 24 years ago, Maria Bernal has been supporting her family by often working two jobs at fast food restaurants. But she says she wound up living in a small Kia with her two youngest children, then ages 3...
SFGate
2-year-old abducted from California home, returned by police
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities on Saturday rescued a 2-year-old girl who had been taken at gunpoint by her father from her mother's Southern California home. San Bernardino police said on Twitter that officers responded Saturday to a call by a woman who reported that her ex-boyfriend had broken into her bedroom window, dragged her across the house by her hair and beaten her before taking out a gun and threatening to kill her.
