Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks. .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the. upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this. afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the. evening, then a chance of showers with...

