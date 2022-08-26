Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks. .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the. upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this. afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the. evening, then a chance of showers with...
SFGate
TX WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022. ...HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 105 AND 109 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED. The combination of warm temperatures and high dewpoints will. produce heat indices between 105 and 109 degrees today over. portions of the Coastal Bend. Residents with outdoor activities.
Comments / 0