NY WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT. * WHAT...Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s expected. * WHERE...The Mid Hudson Valley, Capital District, and northern. Saratoga and southern Washington Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this...
Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area
The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for the start of a warming trend expected to continue climbing through the holiday weekend. Daytime highs Tuesday are expected in the 60s along the coast, in the 70s and low 80s around the bay and reaching high 80s in the interior areas of the East Bay. Overnight lows are expected in the high 50s to low 60s.
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks. .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the. upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this. afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the. evening, then a chance of showers with...
TX WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A FLASH FLOOD WARNING... The threat of flooding continues and a Flash Flood Warning is now in. effect. Please refer to that bulletin for more information. The National Weather Service in Austin/San...
