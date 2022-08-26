Read full article on original website
Scattered showers and storms in the forecast everyday through the holiday weekend
Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast everyday through the holiday weekend. Locally heavy rainfall and dangerous lightning will be the threats as well as some flash flooding.
SFGate
TX WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following. counties, Crockett, Irion and Schleicher.
