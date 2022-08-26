ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TX WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following. counties, Crockett, Irion and Schleicher.
