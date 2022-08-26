ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox host the Diamondbacks to begin 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks (56-67, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (63-62, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (2-2, 3.57 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); White Sox: Johnny Cueto (6-5, 2.58 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -187, Diamondbacks +158; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox begin a three-game series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

Chicago is 30-31 in home games and 63-62 overall. The White Sox have a 27-47 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Arizona has a 24-35 record on the road and a 56-67 record overall. The Diamondbacks have hit 133 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago with 14 home runs while slugging .467. Eloy Jimenez is 9-for-28 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has 30 home runs, 58 walks and 72 RBI while hitting .227 for the Diamondbacks. Josh Rojas is 13-for-37 with three doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .272 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (hamstring), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (knee), Leury Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Judge hits 50th home run, becomes 10th player to do it twice

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season Monday night, connecting in the eighth inning for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels. With his parents in the stands, the California-born slugger sent a 434-foot solo drive to left-center off reliever Ryan Tepera to trim New York’s deficit to one in a 4-3 loss. Judge became one of 10 players in major league history with multiple 50-homer seasons. He smashed 52 long balls in 2017, setting a rookie record that was broken two years later when Pete Alonso hit 53 for the New York Mets. The 6-foot-7 Judge is chasing the single-season Yankees record of 61 home runs established by Roger Maris in 1961.
Trevor Story returns to lineup for struggling Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story returned to the starting lineup for Saturday’s game against Tampa Bay after missing just over six weeks with a small fracture near his right wrist from getting hit by a pitch. Story was on the injured list with a bruise since July 14 after getting hit on the right hand with a pitch during a game on July 12 from Tampa Bay right-hander Corey Kluber. A second-opinion examination in late July revealed a hairline fracture near the wrist. He started at second on Saturday and was listed sixth in the batting order. In what’s been an up-and-down first season with Boston, he’s batting .221 with 15 homers and 58 RBIs. Manager Alex Cora said before the game that the plan was to give Story Sunday off.
