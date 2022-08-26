Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Strong third quarter lifts Northwood past Trabuco Hills in opener
Northwood junior Michael Abshier takes a shot in Friday’s match vs. Trabuco Hills. (Photos courtesy Troy Witt and Jerry Cheng, Northwood water polo). Northwood High school’s boys water polo team had a strong second half and defeated Trabuco Hills 15-10 in the season opener Friday at Northwood. The...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Troy takes control early in non-league victory over Anaheim
Troy’s Fischer Huss returns an interception 30 yards for a touchdown. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Fischer Huss and Kieran Klingsberg each scored two first- quarter touchdowns Friday night as Troy overwhelmed Anaheim 49-0 in a non-league football game at Fullerton. High. Klingsberg’s scores, on Troy’s...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Strong defensive effort leads Canyon to 28-22 road win over Irvine
Canyon’s Troy Mills (21) and Joseph Mitchell close in on Irvine’s Kendyn Beaver. (Photos courtesy Jim Tomlin, For OC Sports Zone). Canyon High School’s football team notched its second win out of the gate, defeating Irvine 28-22 Friday night in a non-league game at Irvine Stadium. “Last...
localocnews.com
Help the Boys and Girls Clubs make a Field of Dreams a reality for our Club youth
Please join the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Anaheim-Cypress in thanking the Angels Baseball Foundation as we plan our annual gala and auction. This year’s gala titled the Field of Dreams will be held at Angel Stadium on September 24th from 5:30 – 11:00 pm. This year’s gala will raise money to provide free and low-cost summer and afterschool program activities for children and teens in Anaheim, Cypress and surrounding areas. We are also committed to providing Club scholarships to children from military-affiliated families. Without the Club, many local children and teens would be home alone, unsupervised and vulnerable to dangerous influences.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localocnews.com
Courtney’s SandCastle Namesake Courtney Smith Dies at 25
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
City of Irvine and UCI Host Hispanic Heritage Month Festival
The City of Irvine, in partnership with University of California, Irvine, will host the inaugural Fiesta Latina en Irvine at Great Park on Saturday, September 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event honors the generations of Latin American individuals and heroes who have positively influenced and enriched our...
localocnews.com
Aquarium of the Pacific launches African American Scholar Program for its third year
The Aquarium of the Pacific will be accepting applications for its African American Scholar Program starting September 9, 2022. Now in its third year, the program supports African American students pursuing studies in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields related to the work of the Aquarium. Through the financial award, inclusion in a growing community, and engagement with the Aquarium, the program seeks to lower the barriers for African American students in the fields of marine science.
localocnews.com
AUHSD Highlights Booklet now available
The AUHSD Highlights Booklet is now available in a digital format. The flipbook provides information, including QR codes connected to videos, about the many excellent programs, projects, and events throughout the Anaheim Union High School District, including:. AUHSD + Google Certificates. Anaheim’s Innovative Mentoring Experience. The Career Preparedness Systems...
RELATED PEOPLE
localocnews.com
Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the fifth week of August 2022
We continue a fun addition to our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the fifth week of August 2022. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto...
localocnews.com
Original 1961 Rossmoor Highlands resident to host a meet-and-greet supporting Emily Hibard and Rona Goldberg
In 1961, when the Rossmoor Highlands neighborhood had only a handful of model homes, Mr. and Mrs. Meckler purchased their home on Pine Street and raised their children in Los Alamitos. Sixty-one years later, Mrs. Carol Meckler, a proud grandmother, remains a pillar in our community. This Wednesday, August 31st,...
localocnews.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Jr. Lifeguard Building, Robotic Lawn Mowers
The City’s comprehensive strategy to reduce homelessness includes partnerships with multiple service agencies, nonprofit and community groups. This week the City Council approved a two-year agreement that extends one of those strategic partnerships, following a highly successful first year. On August 23 the Council approved a two-year grant agreement...
localocnews.com
Garden Grove CERT to offer combined safety class on CPR, AED, and first aid
September is National Preparedness Month, and the City of Garden Grove’s Community Emergency Response Team (C.E.R.T.) program will offer a CPR, AED, First Aid combination course on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Christ Cathedral Cultural Center, third floor, located at 13280 Chapman Avenue. Seating is limited. Email [email protected] to register. Registration and payment deadline is Friday, September 2, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
localocnews.com
Chance Theater presents the Orange County premiere of “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity”
Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, announces the Orange County premiere of “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity,” a dramatic comedy by Kristoffer Diaz that was one of the final nominees for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and snagged numerous “Best Play” Awards. Directed by Jeremy Aluma, “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity” previews from September 23rd through September 30th, with regular performances running October 1st to October 23rd on the Cripe Stage at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center.
localocnews.com
Lakewood service changes due to Labor Day
Lakewood City Hall will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day. Trash service will operate on the regular schedule. There will be no street sweeping on this day, no makeup sweep and no street sweeping-related parking enforcement. There will be no DASH service. When City Hall...
localocnews.com
The woke organizations supporting Santa Ana’s most liberal political candidates
The Republicans are no longer represented in Santa Ana – the Orange County seat. All of our elected officials are now Democrats – and now these Democrats are attacking each other as there are no longer any Republicans to contend with. The Democrats in Santa Ana have split...
localocnews.com
LASD bicycle and pedestrian safety operation planned for August 30, 2022
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a traffic safety operation on, Tuesday, August 30, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk. These violations include speeding, making illegal turns, failing to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localocnews.com
Long Beach Police Department to host gun buy-back in September
The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) is hosting a Gun Buy Back event on Sep. 10, 2022, where community members can turn in their firearm(s) to receive a gift card. The event is sponsored by Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn’s office. Gift cards will be valued as follows:...
localocnews.com
NBPD Says Look Out for People Walking: September is Pedestrian Safety Month
September is Pedestrian Safety Month, and the Newport Beach Police Department will participate in activities throughout the month encouraging the safety of people walking. Based on data projections from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), 7,485 people, or an average of 20 people every day, died after being struck by a vehicle last year. That’s an 11.5 percent increase from 2020 and a 40-year high.
Comments / 0