San Juan Capistrano, CA

PHOTOS: Strong third quarter lifts Northwood past Trabuco Hills in opener

Northwood junior Michael Abshier takes a shot in Friday’s match vs. Trabuco Hills. (Photos courtesy Troy Witt and Jerry Cheng, Northwood water polo). Northwood High school’s boys water polo team had a strong second half and defeated Trabuco Hills 15-10 in the season opener Friday at Northwood. The...
PHOTOS: Troy takes control early in non-league victory over Anaheim

Troy’s Fischer Huss returns an interception 30 yards for a touchdown. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Fischer Huss and Kieran Klingsberg each scored two first- quarter touchdowns Friday night as Troy overwhelmed Anaheim 49-0 in a non-league football game at Fullerton. High. Klingsberg’s scores, on Troy’s...
PHOTOS: Strong defensive effort leads Canyon to 28-22 road win over Irvine

Canyon’s Troy Mills (21) and Joseph Mitchell close in on Irvine’s Kendyn Beaver. (Photos courtesy Jim Tomlin, For OC Sports Zone). Canyon High School’s football team notched its second win out of the gate, defeating Irvine 28-22 Friday night in a non-league game at Irvine Stadium. “Last...
Help the Boys and Girls Clubs make a Field of Dreams a reality for our Club youth

Please join the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Anaheim-Cypress in thanking the Angels Baseball Foundation as we plan our annual gala and auction. This year’s gala titled the Field of Dreams will be held at Angel Stadium on September 24th from 5:30 – 11:00 pm. This year’s gala will raise money to provide free and low-cost summer and afterschool program activities for children and teens in Anaheim, Cypress and surrounding areas. We are also committed to providing Club scholarships to children from military-affiliated families. Without the Club, many local children and teens would be home alone, unsupervised and vulnerable to dangerous influences.
Courtney’s SandCastle Namesake Courtney Smith Dies at 25

The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers' businesses have been impacted. That's why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider's program here. Thank you.
City of Irvine and UCI Host Hispanic Heritage Month Festival

The City of Irvine, in partnership with University of California, Irvine, will host the inaugural Fiesta Latina en Irvine at Great Park on Saturday, September 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event honors the generations of Latin American individuals and heroes who have positively influenced and enriched our...
Aquarium of the Pacific launches African American Scholar Program for its third year

The Aquarium of the Pacific will be accepting applications for its African American Scholar Program starting September 9, 2022. Now in its third year, the program supports African American students pursuing studies in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields related to the work of the Aquarium. Through the financial award, inclusion in a growing community, and engagement with the Aquarium, the program seeks to lower the barriers for African American students in the fields of marine science.
AUHSD Highlights Booklet now available

The AUHSD Highlights Booklet is now available in a digital format. The flipbook provides information, including QR codes connected to videos, about the many excellent programs, projects, and events throughout the Anaheim Union High School District, including:. AUHSD + Google Certificates. Anaheim’s Innovative Mentoring Experience. The Career Preparedness Systems...
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Jr. Lifeguard Building, Robotic Lawn Mowers

The City’s comprehensive strategy to reduce homelessness includes partnerships with multiple service agencies, nonprofit and community groups. This week the City Council approved a two-year agreement that extends one of those strategic partnerships, following a highly successful first year. On August 23 the Council approved a two-year grant agreement...
Garden Grove CERT to offer combined safety class on CPR, AED, and first aid

September is National Preparedness Month, and the City of Garden Grove’s Community Emergency Response Team (C.E.R.T.) program will offer a CPR, AED, First Aid combination course on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Christ Cathedral Cultural Center, third floor, located at 13280 Chapman Avenue. Seating is limited. Email [email protected] to register. Registration and payment deadline is Friday, September 2, 2022.
Chance Theater presents the Orange County premiere of “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity”

Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, announces the Orange County premiere of “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity,” a dramatic comedy by Kristoffer Diaz that was one of the final nominees for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and snagged numerous “Best Play” Awards. Directed by Jeremy Aluma, “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity” previews from September 23rd through September 30th, with regular performances running October 1st to October 23rd on the Cripe Stage at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center.
Lakewood service changes due to Labor Day

Lakewood City Hall will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day. Trash service will operate on the regular schedule. There will be no street sweeping on this day, no makeup sweep and no street sweeping-related parking enforcement. There will be no DASH service. When City Hall...
Long Beach Police Department to host gun buy-back in September

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) is hosting a Gun Buy Back event on Sep. 10, 2022, where community members can turn in their firearm(s) to receive a gift card. The event is sponsored by Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn’s office. Gift cards will be valued as follows:...
NBPD Says Look Out for People Walking: September is Pedestrian Safety Month

September is Pedestrian Safety Month, and the Newport Beach Police Department will participate in activities throughout the month encouraging the safety of people walking. Based on data projections from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), 7,485 people, or an average of 20 people every day, died after being struck by a vehicle last year. That’s an 11.5 percent increase from 2020 and a 40-year high.
