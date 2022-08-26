that's because strict gun laws don't work.. follow the science.. in nys they use bail reform that let's bad guys go free when they have nothing to lose.. the governor closed 7 prisons as soon as she went into office... democrats want that criminal vote while the taxpayers live in fear.
Strict guns laws obviously aren’t gonna fix anything … how about punishing criminals …. Get rid of Bail Reform and hood criminals accountable for their actions
Will someone tell Gov. Hochul to take a good look at her home city and see how well her leadership is doing when it comes to crime. Criminals (oh, I'm sorry, INCARCERATED PERSONS) commit crimes, law abiding citizens don't. Maybe we can address the problem by going after the Pre, Present and Post Incarcerated Persons and leave the law abiding public alone........ Just a thought......
Comments / 43