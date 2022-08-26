ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Is Tesla's Hypergrowth Story Over Or Just Getting Started? Here's What 2 Top Analysts Say

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ft1ey_0hW8CDx000
  • Tesla bear Gordon Johnson says Tesla growth story is over and the stock will come under pressure when investors realize that.
  • But bull Daniel Ives feels if Tesla can ramp up production significantly the bear thesis will be thrown out of the window.

As Tesla Inc TSLA shares began trading on a split-adjusted basis on Thursday, sell-side analysts on either side of the spectrum adjusted their price targets on the electric-vehicle maker's stock.

What Happened: Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives, a known Tesla bull, squared off with perpetual Telsa bear Gordon Johnson of GLJ Research on CNBC late Thursday, and here’s what emerged from their exchange:

Supply Vs Demand: Tesla is facing the "high-quality problem" of demand outstripping supply, Ives suggested. The company is going into 2023 with the potential of 2 million deliveries, he said.

Ives believes production is ramping significantly within China, with Gigafactories in Austin and Berlin barely increasing, adding that the supply issue "now gets rectified."

Johnson responded by saying many don’t realize Tesla’s hypergrowth story is over. He noted that Tesla is now valued at more than the combined market capitalization of 13 of the biggest global automakers and yet sells just two percent of the total cars.

Tesla’s growth stalled in the first quarter even before factory shutdowns in China and has declined in the second quarter, Johnson said, adding that the lead times are falling even before Tesla's newest plants may have barely ramped.

“The only thing they can do to move units is significantly cut prices and hurt their margins."

Intense Competition: Johnson also noted that EV competition is intensifying, with rivals coming up with cars with better interiors and longer ranges. Tesla’s market share in China has dipped from 11% in the first quarter to 9% in the second quarter. In Europe and the U.S., the market share has fallen from 18% to 8%, and 72% to 63%, respectively.

“Their growth story is over when investors come to realize that its stock is going to come under tremendous pressure,” Johnson said.

Counterpoint: The $22 split-adjusted price target GLJ reflects the risk, he added.

Ives, however, noted that comparing the first half, marred by factory shutdowns, with the year-ago period does not present an “apples-to-apples” comparison.

Despite the first-half hiccups, the Wedbush analyst expects Tesla to end the year with 1.4 million units of sales and increase deliveries to 2 million in 2023. He also expects a substantial margin boost from the software sales ramp-up.

With Tesla, it’s always apprehension about what’s around the corner and the ghost coming out of the closet, Ives said. He continues to believe demand is outstripping supply.

If Tesla can significantly ramp not only in China but also in Europe and the U.S., ultimately the bear thesis is thrown out of the window, he added.

Tech Vs Auto: Ives views Tesla as a “disruptive technology name and not a traditional auto name.”

That explains the multiple Wedbush has assigned to the EV pioneer and the $360 split-adjusted price target, he added.

Johnson’s take is that Tesla, with 95% of its revenue coming from automotive and the remaining 5% from its energy business having negative margins, is an auto name in earnest.

The Dominance Question: Johnson noted that Tesla sold around 8,000 cars in China in July compared to Warren Buffett-backed BYD Company Ltd.’s BYDDY BYDDF sales of over 150,000 units. This includes both battery EVs and plug-ins. Even if BEVs alone were accounted for, the company sold 80,991 cars.

In Europe, BMW AG BMWYY sells more cars than Tesla, he noted.

Musk’s Credibility: Johnson noted that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been talking about full-self-driving software since 2014 and it is yet to see a wider rollout.

“I think people are way past believing what Elon Musk is saying,” he said.

Ives, meanwhile, disagreed and suggested that execution and production continue to be the Tesla story.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed Thursday’s session down 0.35% at $296.07, according to Benzinga Pro.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Business Insider

Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'

Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Tsla#Bmw Ag#Vehicles#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Tesla Inc Tsla#Wedbush Securities#Telsa#Glj Research#Cnbc
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
TaxBuzz

JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession

The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
tipranks.com

‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Benzinga

Musk Had Twins With Neuralink Executive Shivon Zilis Through IVF: Report

The twins that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk fathered with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis were conceived by in vitro fertilization (IVF), according to Reuters. Neuralink is the brain chip company owned by Musk. According to the report, Zilis, 36, told her colleagues that she was not involved romantically with Musk, and they were not in any relationship.
CELEBRITIES
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late

Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
74K+
Followers
162K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy