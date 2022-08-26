Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Click10.com
Broward judge has stern words for teens accused in crime spree, deadly crash
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County judge had stern words for two teenaged boys accused of stealing at least three vehicles and leading police on a chase that ended in a woman’s death over the weekend, as the two appeared in juvenile court Monday. A 15-year-old boy,...
floridabulldog.org
DeSantis looking to oust Sheriff Gregory Tony? He gets to replace him if he waits til after September 5th
There’s an interesting date on next month’s calendar that’s making the rounds in Broward and Tallahassee. September 5th is supposedly the big day. It marks the date when Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony will have exactly 28 months remaining in his four-year term. Why is that interesting or...
NBC Miami
2 Critically Injured in Hollywood Shooting: Police
Two people were hospitalized after a shooting Monday in Hollywood, police said. The shooting happened near Wiley Street and Southwest 56th Avenue. The victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition, the Hollywood Police Department said. It's unclear what led up to the shooting. Further details were not available.
Click10.com
Woman accused of luxury watch theft extradited back to South Florida following arrest
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman accused of stealing a man’s luxury watches in Fort Lauderdale is back in South Florida after being arrested out of state. Cloe Reynicke was arrested near Las Vegas earlier this month. The 23-year-old is facing grand theft charges. She appeared before a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msn.com
Miami-Dade judge sets release terms for the driver in Palmetto crash that killed 5
Bond was set Saturday for the driver in the Palmetto Expressway crash that killed five people ranging from age 18 to 25, online Miami-Dade court records say. Judge Jacqueline Woodward put Maiky Simeon’s bond at $50,000, $10,000 for each count of vehicular homicide Simeon is facing after the Aug. 20 crash that killed Giancarlo Arias, Daniella Marcano, Valeria Peña, Briana Pacalagua and Valeria Cáceres.
WSVN-TV
Report: Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez expects to be charged in corruption probe
MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade commissioner is reportedly preparing to face a criminal charge. The Miami Herald on Sunday reported that, according to its sources, Commissioner Joe Martinez has told his confidants he expects to face at least one charge in a matter of days. According to the Herald, the...
msn.com
A car stopped by a Broward church and 3 people exited. Then came a barrage of bullets
One person was shot and wounded in a Dania Beach neighborhood on Friday, deputies said. The shooting happened on Northwest Seventh Avenue, just west of U.S. 1, before 1 a.m., according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. TV news shows deputies focusing their investigation at a home. When deputies...
850wftl.com
Broward County Sheriff’s Office Deputy arrested for stealing from purse
FORT LAUDERDALE– — A Broward County Sheriff’s Office Deputy has been arrested after he allegedly stole money from a lost purse. Deputy Michael Spencer who works his shifts at the Fort Lauderdale- Hollywood International Airport, was taken into custody on Friday during a sting operation. Authorities say...
RELATED PEOPLE
Arrested At Woodfield County Club, Boca Raton’s Adam Runsdorf Tells Feds He’s Guilty
Faces 20 Years In Prison For Mislabeling, Distributing Cough Medicine. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Adam Runsdorf, arrested last year on a golf course at Woodfield Country Club, has entered a guilty plea to charges of conspiracy, money laundering, and trafficking […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Miami-Dade Commissioner to Surrender to Authorities on Charge
No. 1 - Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez is expected to surrender to authorities early this week and is facing a charge related to a financial issue, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to NBC 6 sister station Telemundo 51. Although Martinez, did not respond to requests for comment to...
niceville.com
Florida divers cited for allegedly taking too many lobsters, other violations
FLORIDA – A fisheries inspection at a dock in Broward County by an officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) ended with citations being issued for alleged lobstering violations, the FWC has announced. According to the FWC, when officer Marina Hammad was on patrol, she saw...
Aggressive Drivers, Beware: Specialized Police Officers Will Target Violators in Coral Springs
Aggressive drivers, beware. Coral Springs Police on Monday announced the creation of two new positions in the department’s traffic unit to curb aggressive driving. The new positions are classified as Aggressive Driving Officers, police said, and will focus on speeding, tailgating, red light violations, and other infractions that cause a danger on city roads. The officers will utilize both marked and unmarked vehicles, according to the department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Juveniles in stolen Mercedes cause deadly crash in Oakland Park, police say
A woman was killed in a crash Sunday morning in Oakland Park when two juveniles fleeing the police in a stolen Mercedes struck a car in which she was a passenger, authorities said. According to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the incident began when thieves broke into a house on Mercedes Drive in Fort Lauderdale’s Harbor Beach neighborhood while the occupants were sleeping. They stole ...
WSVN-TV
Funeral mass for FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez set to take place today
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The community prepared to say a final farewell to a South Florida police officer. A funeral mass will be taking place for Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez at Saint Kevin Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m., Monday. Many in the community will...
msn.com
BSO says a deputy received a purse with $1,600, and what he did with it was grand theft
A deputy who has been with the Broward Sheriff’s Office for 20 years has been suspended without pay after his Friday arrest on charges of grand theft and committing a third-degree felony with a weapon. Online Broward County jail records say Michael Spencer, a 49-year-old South Miami-Dade resident, had...
DEPUTY ARRESTED: Fort Lauderdale Airport Sting Nabs Veteran Cop
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy is under arrest after he allegedly stole a purse that an undercover federal agent turned in to the deputy, claiming it was found. Instead of trying to locate the owner, the BSO deputy allegedly […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Rapper 6ix9ine’s girlfriend accused of punching him at upscale Miami restaurant
MIAMI – A 25-year-old woman who is the girlfriend of rapper 6ix9ine, and who also shares a child with him, was arrested early Monday morning after allegedly punching him at an upscale restaurant in Miami. The incident allegedly occurred at Kiki on the River at 455 NW N. River...
WSVN-TV
1 in custody, 1 at large after crash in Miami involving parked car, bailout
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody and continue their search for another following a crash and bailout in a Miami neighborhood. Surveillance video captured the moment a car slammed into another vehicle parked in front of a home before driving into the yard near Northwest 11th Avenue and 43rd Street, Sunday afternoon.
Man arrested after he broke into Boca Raton home while police helicopter circled above
BOCA RATON — A Fort Lauderdale man was arrested Wednesday after he broke into a home west of Boca Raton as deputies in a helicopter circled above watching him, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Jamal Rutledge, 24, was suspected of being part of a group of people that has committed numerous burglaries in Palm Beach...
Click10.com
Video shows 2 carjackers quickly ambushing a man before stealing BMW in Broward
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Gene Shendov was walking to his parked white BMW sports utility vehicle on Friday morning when two carjackers came out of nowhere in his quiet Broward County neighborhood. His neighbor’s Ring surveillance video shows the two thieves were in another car when Shendov left his home...
Comments / 0