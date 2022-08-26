ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doral, FL

NBC Miami

2 Critically Injured in Hollywood Shooting: Police

Two people were hospitalized after a shooting Monday in Hollywood, police said. The shooting happened near Wiley Street and Southwest 56th Avenue. The victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition, the Hollywood Police Department said. It's unclear what led up to the shooting. Further details were not available.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
msn.com

Miami-Dade judge sets release terms for the driver in Palmetto crash that killed 5

Bond was set Saturday for the driver in the Palmetto Expressway crash that killed five people ranging from age 18 to 25, online Miami-Dade court records say. Judge Jacqueline Woodward put Maiky Simeon’s bond at $50,000, $10,000 for each count of vehicular homicide Simeon is facing after the Aug. 20 crash that killed Giancarlo Arias, Daniella Marcano, Valeria Peña, Briana Pacalagua and Valeria Cáceres.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Arrested At Woodfield County Club, Boca Raton’s Adam Runsdorf Tells Feds He’s Guilty

Faces 20 Years In Prison For Mislabeling, Distributing Cough Medicine. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Adam Runsdorf, arrested last year on a golf course at Woodfield Country Club, has entered a guilty plea to charges of conspiracy, money laundering, and trafficking […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Talk Media

Aggressive Drivers, Beware: Specialized Police Officers Will Target Violators in Coral Springs

Aggressive drivers, beware. Coral Springs Police on Monday announced the creation of two new positions in the department’s traffic unit to curb aggressive driving. The new positions are classified as Aggressive Driving Officers, police said, and will focus on speeding, tailgating, red light violations, and other infractions that cause a danger on city roads. The officers will utilize both marked and unmarked vehicles, according to the department.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Juveniles in stolen Mercedes cause deadly crash in Oakland Park, police say

A woman was killed in a crash Sunday morning in Oakland Park when two juveniles fleeing the police in a stolen Mercedes struck a car in which she was a passenger, authorities said. According to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the incident began when thieves broke into a house on Mercedes Drive in Fort Lauderdale’s Harbor Beach neighborhood while the occupants were sleeping. They stole ...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Funeral mass for FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez set to take place today

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The community prepared to say a final farewell to a South Florida police officer. A funeral mass will be taking place for Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez at Saint Kevin Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m., Monday. Many in the community will...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

DEPUTY ARRESTED: Fort Lauderdale Airport Sting Nabs Veteran Cop

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy is under arrest after he allegedly stole a purse that an undercover federal agent turned in to the deputy, claiming it was found. Instead of trying to locate the owner, the BSO deputy allegedly […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

1 in custody, 1 at large after crash in Miami involving parked car, bailout

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody and continue their search for another following a crash and bailout in a Miami neighborhood. Surveillance video captured the moment a car slammed into another vehicle parked in front of a home before driving into the yard near Northwest 11th Avenue and 43rd Street, Sunday afternoon.
MIAMI, FL

