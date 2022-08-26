Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Patricia Ann Nobles
Ms. Patricia Ann Nobles of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, she was 53 years old. She was born in Tracy City, TN to the late John William and Lois Bradley Greeter. She earned her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in Medical Technology from the University of...
OBITUARY: Rita Rose DeVerna
Rita Rose DeVerna, infant daughter of Kyle and Cathy DeVerna, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to heaven on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. In addition to her parents, Rita is survived by a sister and brother, Cecilia, and Leo DeVerna both of Murfreesboro, TN; grandparents, James and Elizabeth DeVerna of Troy, MI and Edward and Margaret Mainardi of Murfreesboro, TN; and great-grandmother, Elizabeth Davis of Los Angeles, CA.
OBITUARY: Juan Rodriguez Salazar
Juan Rodriguez Salazar, age 67, of Smyrna, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife, children, and grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held in his honor at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Murfreesboro on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. A graveside service will be held Friday, September 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna, Tennessee.
OBITUARY: George Herschel Law Sr.
George Herschel Law, 81 years old, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died peacefully at his home on August 24, 2022. He courageously battled health issues for several months following a heart attack in West Palm Beach, Florida in January. George, the son of Sybil and Johnny Law was born May 1, 1941...
OBITUARY: Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Sneed
Elizabeth “Betty” Sneed, age 98, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Community Care Nursing Home. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member Bellwood Church of Christ. Betty retired as secretary with Tennessee State Department of Education. Betty was preceded in death by...
OBITUARY: Frank Lamar Lamb Sr.
Frank Lamar Lamb, Sr. (Lt. Col. USAFR), age 91, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died Monday, August 22, 2022, at Community Hospice House in Vidalia after a brief illness. He was a native of Emanuel County, Georgia and was a 1946 graduate of Swainsboro High School. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Textile Engineering from Georgia Tech.
OBITUARY: Mary Elizabeth Vinson
Mary Elizabeth Vinson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, she was 87 years old. She was a native of Pikeville, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto Cagle and Bernice Stubblefield. Mrs. Vinson was retired from Murfreesboro City Schools and was a member...
Preds Ownership Group Members Donate $75K to Crossroads Campus Nashville
Nashville Predators ownership group members Bryan and Stephanie Grane, also the founders of the St. Rita Mercy Foundation, have partnered with the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub to distribute a $75,000 donation to Crossroads Campus Nashville to fund a new expansion project for the organization. The Preds Foundation presented a check to the organization, last week, at Crossroads’ current Nashville location at 707 Monroe Street, followed by a photo opportunity at the new construction site on 1601 Buchanan Street.
OBITUARY: Christina ‘Crisi’ Elizabeth Manley
Christina “Crisi” Elizabeth Denton Manley, age 40, of Murfreesboro TN, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Richard “Pop pop” Denton. She is survived by her husband, Jason, her mother, Debbie Denton, her father, Jonathan Denton, her sister...
OBITUARY: Suanna Leigh Lezon
Suanna Leigh Lezon, age 60, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Clingmans Dome in the Smoky Mountains National Park. She was born on December 2, 1961, to parents Milbourne and Evelyn Bolinger, in Murfreesboro, TN. She remained a resident of Murfreesboro, furthering her education...
OBITUARY: Sherry Rose Roland Campbell
Sherry Rose Roland Campbell of Milton, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, she was 85 years old. She was born in Nashville to the late Jack Roland and Sara Knight Roland. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm William Campbell, Sr.;...
Photo of the Week: August 29, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
The 6th Annual Partners In the Journey Luncheon Date Set for September 27th at The Grove at Williamson Place
Journeys In Community Living will host The 6th Annual Partners In the Journey fundraising luncheon beginning at noon on September 27, 2022 at The Grove at Williamson Family Farm, located at 3250 Wilkinson Pike, Murfreesboro TN. This year’s, Partners in the Journey Luncheon, will feature motivational speaker, world record-breaking pilot,...
Nolensville to Host Welcome Home Parade for Nolensville Little League Team
The community is hosting a homecoming parade for the Nolensville Little League Team on Wednesday, August 30th at 6 pm. The team returns home after finishing fourth in the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. This will be a golf cart parade starting at the historic school greenway...
Columbia State Honors Radiologic Technology Graduates
Columbia State Community College honored 16 radiologic technology graduates in a pinning ceremony August 5 in the Cherry Theater on the Columbia Campus. “The Class of 2022 will serve the patients of Middle Tennessee to the best of their abilities,” said Rose Hobby, program director and associate professor of radiology technology. “We are thankful for our clinical partners in providing the students with over 1,500 hours of hands-on experience, leaving them workforce ready. Many of the students accepted jobs prior to completing the program and several are planning to continue their education through advanced certifications and degrees. Our program faculty are very proud of the graduates, and we are excited to see the contributions they make in our profession and community.”
Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
Nashville Sounds Announce 2023 Schedule
The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced its 2023 schedule, complete with home and away dates for the 150-game campaign. For the second consecutive season, the Sounds will begin the season at home with Opening Day at First Horizon Park slated for Friday, March 31 against the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds). The home opener is part of a season-opening three-game homestand.
Middle Tennessee Electric CFO Cindy Layne Selected as 2022 CFO Awards Honoree by Nashville Business Journal
Cindy Layne, CFO at Middle Tennessee Electric, was announced as a 2022 CFO Awards honoree by the Nashville Business Journal (NBJ). To view the complete article, visit here. To determine the list of honorees, nominations were accepted from the public. Nominees were then asked to submit questionnaires highlighting their accomplishments from the past year and how they kept their company’s finances in the black and thriving. An independent panel of judges scored the questionnaires, and those scoring the highest were named to this year’s list.
Pie – The Perfect Present
We know, we know, it’s not even Halloween yet, but we also know fall goes by fast and the holidays will be here before we have time to turn around and say, “That was a great summer!”. So, let’s talk about that gift-giving list. Do you have...
Nolensville Finishes Little League World Series Run, Coach Calls Experience ‘Magical’
The Nolensville Little League Team has wrapped their experience at the Little League Baseball World Series (LLBWS) in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The local team ended their journey in fourth, following a 2-0 loss to the Asia Pacific team on Sunday. Despite not getting the W against Asia Pacific, Nolensville had a fantastic season and Little League experience. Coach Randy Huth called the experience “magical” in a press conference following the team’s game against Asia Pacific.
