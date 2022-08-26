This Queen Anne style house was built at 1709 Cherry Street in about 1891 by George Pynchon and Mamie Bowen Reeve. Reeve was the vice president and secretary of the George S. Irving Company, cotton factors and wholesale/retail dealers in grocery provisions, in 1890. In 1893, he established a new cotton factor business with H. T. Lamkin- Lamkin, Reeve and Company, which only lasted for a year and then Reeve continued on his own. He increased his holdings in the cotton market buying out the Vicksburg Cotton Company in 1895 and by purchasing a cotton plantation in 1902.

