Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vicksburgnews.com
FROM THE ARCHIVES: The George Reeve house
This Queen Anne style house was built at 1709 Cherry Street in about 1891 by George Pynchon and Mamie Bowen Reeve. Reeve was the vice president and secretary of the George S. Irving Company, cotton factors and wholesale/retail dealers in grocery provisions, in 1890. In 1893, he established a new cotton factor business with H. T. Lamkin- Lamkin, Reeve and Company, which only lasted for a year and then Reeve continued on his own. He increased his holdings in the cotton market buying out the Vicksburg Cotton Company in 1895 and by purchasing a cotton plantation in 1902.
NBC 10 News Today: Mayor of Jackson, Miss. Urge Residents to Leave the City due to Flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Mayor of Jackson, Miss., Chokwe Antar Lumumba, is urging residents to evacuate the city before more flooding comes. For more information, watch the video above.
wtva.com
Madison hunters set new alligator state record on Sunday
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A new state record was set Sunday night, Aug. 28 for the longest female alligator harvested in Mississippi. Jim and Richie Denson of Madison killed the alligator on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. According to the Mississippi Department of...
mageenews.com
Conservative Men’s Meeting of Simpson County
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Members of the Conservative Men’s of Simpson County are hosting a meeting Tuesday, August 30, 2002. The event will take place at Eason’s Fish House starting at 6:00 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor
Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, […]
JSU’s annual Crop Drop to be held Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson State University (JSU) announced the university will host its annual Crop Drop service project on Saturday, August 27. This year’s event aims to increase volunteer turnout and successfully donate 10,000 sweet potatoes, 350 watermelons, and 1,000 cases of bottled water. The Crop Drop will be held at Blackburn […]
RSV cases rising in Central Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children’s of Mississippi saw a record number of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases this August. Now, health officials are encouraging parents and adults to take precautions to avoid catching the illness. Hospital leaders said three-month-old Wyatt, of Pearl, was admitted to the hospital on August 11 with a case of RSV. […]
WLBT
VIDEO: WLBT Storm Tracker shows extent of flooding across Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The WLBT Storm Tracker got a close-up look at the flooding impacting several neighborhoods across Jackson. First Alert Weather’s Branden Walker and Photographer Keith Honore rolled the tracker through the area around Harrow Drive near Old Canton Road neighborhoods. Mailboxes and cars were halfway under...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox40jackson.com
Colleges shift to virtual learning due to ongoing water pressure issues in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Two universities have shifted to virtual learning due to ongoing water pressure issues in Jackson. Belhaven University says all on-campus classes are canceled for August 30, but online classes will meet as scheduled. The university says the administration will work from home as well. Jackson...
WLBT
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 10-foot alligator has broken the state record for the longest female alligator captured in Mississippi, and the reptile could be 100 years old. It was killed on August 28 on the Pearl River about 5 miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir by two Mississippi alligator hunters, Jim Denson and Richie Denson, of Madison.
Mississippi residents brace for flood as river reaches crest
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — People in and around Mississippi's capital city were bracing for possible flooding as the Pearl River was approaching a crest after last week's heavy rainfall. Officials said about 100 to 150 homes in the Jackson area could be impacted by Monday night. The...
JSU donates food, water during annual Crop Drop
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) held its annual Crop Drop service project at Blackburn Middle School. The line stretched almost all the way down to Ellis Avenue. Dozens of volunteers came out to help. Students say they’re glad to help their community. “When I’m given the opportunity, I like to just go […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox40jackson.com
Ross Barnett Reservoir plays part in limiting flood damage
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – As the Pearl River causes significant flooding once again, the Ross Barnett Reservoir stands out as one way to alleviate future damage, even though that’s not why it was built. The Ross Barnett Reservoir has withstood two major flooding events over the past three...
WLBT
Pearl River flooding impact felt near Old Canton Road neighborhoods
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many North Jackson neighborhoods are being flooded Monday morning and streets are covered with water. Many homes on Riverwood Drive and North Canton Club Drive are surrounded by water. The governor declared a state of emergency this weekend and Jackson’s mayor urged residents in low-lying areas...
JPS announces changes for schools due to Pearl River flooding
UPDATE: 08/29/2022 6:50 p.m. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced that students who attend Forest Hill High and Timberlawn Elementary schools will shift to virtual learning on Monday, August 29 and Tuesday, August 30 due to ongoing water pressure issues. Staff members from those schools will be housed […]
Emmett Till remembered on 67th anniversary of his death
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sunday, August 28 marks the 67th anniversary of the death of Emmett Till, a Black teenager who was brutally tortured, lynched and dumped into the Tallahatchie River in 1955. Family members of Emmit Till, as well as members of the Jackson NAACP and other organizations, gathered at Till’s home on Saturday to […]
Jackson mayor declares water system emergency
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared a water system emergency due to complications from the Pearl River flooding. The mayor said the flooding led to water pressure issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility, which has caused little to no water pressure for many Jackson customers. According to the city, […]
fox40jackson.com
Three students aboard JPS bus when it gets stuck in pothole
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A Jackson Public School bus got stuck in a pothole with three students on board Monday. Authorities say the incident occurred at 7:18 a.m. on Fortification and Prentiss. The bus driver attempted to avoid the pothole, however, the back tire hit it. According to authorities,...
WLBT
The Pearl River in Northeast Jackson has crested and is beginning to fall
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River in Northeast Jackson has crested and is beginning to fall. The river crested near 35.4 feet Monday morning and will begin to fall by end of the day. It is expected to fall below the flood stage late Thursday evening and continue falling...
Vicksburg Post
South Street Apartments to be acquired by Jackson company
A Jackson company is in the process of acquiring the South Street Apartments, located at 1201 South St. John Hunter, CEO of Skyline Innovations, said the company is in the process of working on closing the property’s purchase from Washington Apartment Homes LLC, which is affiliated with New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Natchez. New Hope bought the property from Habitat for Humanity for $115,000 in 2018.
Comments / 0