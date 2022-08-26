ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

vicksburgnews.com

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The George Reeve house

This Queen Anne style house was built at 1709 Cherry Street in about 1891 by George Pynchon and Mamie Bowen Reeve. Reeve was the vice president and secretary of the George S. Irving Company, cotton factors and wholesale/retail dealers in grocery provisions, in 1890. In 1893, he established a new cotton factor business with H. T. Lamkin- Lamkin, Reeve and Company, which only lasted for a year and then Reeve continued on his own. He increased his holdings in the cotton market buying out the Vicksburg Cotton Company in 1895 and by purchasing a cotton plantation in 1902.
VICKSBURG, MS
wtva.com

Madison hunters set new alligator state record on Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A new state record was set Sunday night, Aug. 28 for the longest female alligator harvested in Mississippi. Jim and Richie Denson of Madison killed the alligator on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. According to the Mississippi Department of...
MADISON, MS
mageenews.com

Conservative Men’s Meeting of Simpson County

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Members of the Conservative Men’s of Simpson County are hosting a meeting Tuesday, August 30, 2002. The event will take place at Eason’s Fish House starting at 6:00 p.m.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor

Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

JSU’s annual Crop Drop to be held Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson State University (JSU) announced the university will host its annual Crop Drop service project on Saturday, August 27. This year’s event aims to increase volunteer turnout and successfully donate 10,000 sweet potatoes, 350 watermelons, and 1,000 cases of bottled water. The Crop Drop will be held at Blackburn […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

RSV cases rising in Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children’s of Mississippi saw a record number of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases this August. Now, health officials are encouraging parents and adults to take precautions to avoid catching the illness. Hospital leaders said three-month-old Wyatt, of Pearl, was admitted to the hospital on August 11 with a case of RSV. […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

VIDEO: WLBT Storm Tracker shows extent of flooding across Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The WLBT Storm Tracker got a close-up look at the flooding impacting several neighborhoods across Jackson. First Alert Weather’s Branden Walker and Photographer Keith Honore rolled the tracker through the area around Harrow Drive near Old Canton Road neighborhoods. Mailboxes and cars were halfway under...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

JSU donates food, water during annual Crop Drop

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) held its annual Crop Drop service project at Blackburn Middle School. The line stretched almost all the way down to Ellis Avenue. Dozens of volunteers came out to help. Students say they’re glad to help their community. “When I’m given the opportunity, I like to just go […]
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Ross Barnett Reservoir plays part in limiting flood damage

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – As the Pearl River causes significant flooding once again, the Ross Barnett Reservoir stands out as one way to alleviate future damage, even though that’s not why it was built. The Ross Barnett Reservoir has withstood two major flooding events over the past three...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Pearl River flooding impact felt near Old Canton Road neighborhoods

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many North Jackson neighborhoods are being flooded Monday morning and streets are covered with water. Many homes on Riverwood Drive and North Canton Club Drive are surrounded by water. The governor declared a state of emergency this weekend and Jackson’s mayor urged residents in low-lying areas...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

JPS announces changes for schools due to Pearl River flooding

UPDATE: 08/29/2022 6:50 p.m. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced that students who attend Forest Hill High and Timberlawn Elementary schools will shift to virtual learning on Monday, August 29 and Tuesday, August 30 due to ongoing water pressure issues. Staff members from those schools will be housed […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Emmett Till remembered on 67th anniversary of his death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sunday, August 28 marks the 67th anniversary of the death of Emmett Till, a Black teenager who was brutally tortured, lynched and dumped into the Tallahatchie River in 1955.  Family members of Emmit Till, as well as members of the Jackson NAACP and other organizations, gathered at Till’s home on Saturday to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor declares water system emergency

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared a water system emergency due to complications from the Pearl River flooding. The mayor said the flooding led to water pressure issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility, which has caused little to no water pressure for many Jackson customers. According to the city, […]
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Three students aboard JPS bus when it gets stuck in pothole

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A Jackson Public School bus got stuck in a pothole with three students on board Monday. Authorities say the incident occurred at 7:18 a.m. on Fortification and Prentiss. The bus driver attempted to avoid the pothole, however, the back tire hit it. According to authorities,...
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

South Street Apartments to be acquired by Jackson company

A Jackson company is in the process of acquiring the South Street Apartments, located at 1201 South St. John Hunter, CEO of Skyline Innovations, said the company is in the process of working on closing the property’s purchase from Washington Apartment Homes LLC, which is affiliated with New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Natchez. New Hope bought the property from Habitat for Humanity for $115,000 in 2018.
JACKSON, MS

Community Policy