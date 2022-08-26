Effective: 2022-08-31 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 400 PM EDT. Target Area: DeSoto The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. .Heavy rain over the past few days will cause the Horse Creek near Arcadia to rise into Minor Flood Stage. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON TO THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon to Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The access road to Hidden Acres is impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 10.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.0 feet on 09/07/2003. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Horse Creek Arcadia at SR 7 12.0 10.8 Mon 8 pm 11.4 12.0 11.9 11.7 11.3

DESOTO COUNTY, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO