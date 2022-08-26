Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Johnson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 18:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-29 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Johnson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Indiana and east central Indiana, including the following counties, in central Indiana, Hancock, Johnson, Marion, Rush and Shelby. In east central Indiana, Henry. * WHEN...Until 1145 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 744 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Indianapolis, Shelbyville, Greenwood, Franklin, Greenfield, New Castle, Rushville, New Whiteland, Whiteland, Knightstown, New Palestine, Morristown, Carthage, Spiceland, Kennard, Mooreland, Lewisville, Fairland, Straughn and Dunreith. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Spencer, Warrick by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Spencer; Warrick FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN SPENCER AND EAST CENTRAL WARRICK COUNTIES At 528 PM CDT, while Doppler radar indicated the heaviest rain has come to an end, some flooding has been reported in the Gentryville and Santa Claus areas. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Santa Claus, Chrisney, Tennyson and Gentryville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Crane, Pecos, Reagan, Upton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 23:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-30 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Crane; Pecos; Reagan; Upton FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Texas and western Texas, including the following counties, in southwest Texas, Pecos. In western Texas, Crane, Reagan and Upton. * WHEN...Until 200 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1157 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Stockton, Crane, McCamey, Rankin, Sheffield, Iraan, Girvin, Bakersfield, Upton County Airport, King Mountain, Cordona Lake, Imperial, Iraan Municipal Airport and Fort Stockton-Pecos County Airport. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McIntosh, Muskogee by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-28 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-28 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: McIntosh; Muskogee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MCINTOSH AND CENTRAL MUSKOGEE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Kosciusko, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 03:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kosciusko; Marshall FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern Indiana, including the following counties, Kosciusko and Marshall. * WHEN...Until 415 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 109 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Warsaw, Syracuse, Bourbon, North Webster, Etna Green, Leesburg, Clunette, Hastings, Monoquet, Hoffman Lake, Oswego, Big Chapman Lake, Dewart Lake, Tippecanoe Lake, Irish Lake, James Lake, Sechrist Lake, Big Barbee Lake and Lake Wawasee. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Crockett, Irion, Schleicher by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 04:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-30 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Crockett; Irion; Schleicher FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following counties, Crockett, Irion and Schleicher. * WHEN...Until 515 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 213 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Ozona, Barnhart, The Intersection Of Us 190 And Highway 163 and Us-190 Near The Crockett-Sutton County Line. - This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 353 and 370. This includes the following Low Water Crossings crossings along County Road 302. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for DeSoto by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 400 PM EDT. Target Area: DeSoto The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. .Heavy rain over the past few days will cause the Horse Creek near Arcadia to rise into Minor Flood Stage. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON TO THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon to Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The access road to Hidden Acres is impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 10.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.0 feet on 09/07/2003. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Horse Creek Arcadia at SR 7 12.0 10.8 Mon 8 pm 11.4 12.0 11.9 11.7 11.3
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Beaufort, Colleton, Jasper by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 03:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaufort; Colleton; Jasper FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 345 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 345 AM EDT early this morning for portions of southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina, including the following counties, in southeast Georgia, Chatham. In southeast South Carolina, Beaufort, Colleton and Jasper. The heaviest rains have ended. No additional flooding is expected. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Champaign, Vermilion by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 00:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-30 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Champaign; Vermilion FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL CHAMPAIGN AND SOUTHERN VERMILION COUNTIES At 1204 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Urbana, St. Joseph, Georgetown, Westville, Catlin, Oakwood, Homer, Ridge Farm, Ogden, Fairmount, Fithian, Muncie, Royal, Indianola and Jamaica. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Marion by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 01:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Boone; Hamilton; Hancock; Marion FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BOONE, SOUTHERN HAMILTON, WESTERN HANCOCK AND MARION COUNTIES At 142 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Indianapolis, Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Lawrence, Plainfield, Beech Grove, Zionsville, Speedway, Southport, Westfield, Cumberland, McCordsville, Fortville, Meridian Hills, Warren Park, Clermont, Homecroft, Rocky Ripple and Williams Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Brown, Coleman, McCulloch, Runnels, San Saba by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 01:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-30 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Brown; Coleman; McCulloch; Runnels; San Saba FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following counties, Brown, Coleman, McCulloch, Runnels and San Saba. * WHEN...Until 345 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 139 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 2 inches of rain have fallen and an additional 1 to 1.5 inches is possible. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Brownwood, Coleman, Santa Anna, Bangs, Novice, Trickham, Valera, Rockwood, Brookesmith, Silver Valley, Glen Cove, Winchell, Elm Grove, Crews, Fisk, Shields, Mozelle, Hords Creek Reservoir, Whon and Milburn. - This includes the following Low Water Crossings FM-RD 136 crossing Hords Creek, FM 1176 crossing Sweetie Creek, CR 270 crossing Home Creek, County Road 485 crossing Indian Creek, County Road 406 crossing Home Creek, County Road 300 crossing Home Creek, County Road 348 crossing Bull Creek, crossings along County Road 302, County Road 258 crossing Home Creek and County Road 222 crossing Home Creek. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Clay, Parke, Vigo by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 03:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clay; Parke; Vigo FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CLAY, SOUTHERN PARKE AND NORTHEASTERN VIGO COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Watch issued for Antelope Valley, Cuyama Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Southern Salinas Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 possible. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley, Antelope Valley, Southern Salinas Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and San Luis Obispo County Mountains. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coleman, Runnels by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 22:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-30 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo. Target Area: Coleman; Runnels A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Coleman, southeastern Runnels and northeastern Concho Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1204 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ivie Reservoir Near Concho Park Marina, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ballinger, Ivie Reservoir Near Concho Park Marina, Voss, Leaday, Talpa, Benoit, Millersview, The Intersection Of Ranch Road 1929 And Ranch Road 2134, Mozelle and Fisk. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 04:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. Waves will build to 3 to 5 feet this morning and will continue through early this evening. * WHERE...Berrien county. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Chester, Hardeman, Haywood, Madison by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 01:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-30 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Chester; Hardeman; Haywood; Madison FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of West Tennessee, including the following counties, Chester, Hardeman, Haywood and Madison. * WHEN...Until 330 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 132 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jackson, Henderson, Chickasaw State Forest, Chickasaw State Park, Mercer, Cloverport, Bemis, Hillville, Toone, Medon, Uptonville, Neely, Teague, Denmark, Malesus, Parkburg, Westover, Huntersville, Deanburg and Leighton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Breckinridge, Bullitt, Hancock, Hardin, Jefferson, Meade by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 05:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Breckinridge; Bullitt; Hancock; Hardin; Jefferson; Meade FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT/830 AM EDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of NORTH CENTRAL Kentucky and NORTHWEST Kentucky, including the following counties, in NORTH CENTRAL Kentucky, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Hardin, Jefferson and Meade. In NORTHWEST Kentucky, Hancock. * WHEN...Until 730 AM CDT /830 AM EDT/. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 419 AM CDT /519 AM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Elizabethtown, Jeffersontown, Shepherdsville, Middletown, Hardinsburg, Pioneer Village, Hollow Creek, Hollyvilla, Spring Mill and South Park View. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Clinch, Coffee, Echols by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Brantley; Clinch; Coffee; Echols; Inland Glynn; Jeff Davis; Northern Ware; Pierce; Southern Ware; Wayne AREAS OF EARLY MORNING FOG ACROSS INLAND SE GA AND SUWANNEE VALLEY Areas of fog will continue to impact much of inland southeast Georgia and portions of Suwannee Valley through sunrise. Visibility will fall below 1 mile and be locally dense at times. If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Concho, Kimble, McCulloch, Menard, Schleicher, Sutton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 22:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo. Target Area: Concho; Kimble; McCulloch; Menard; Schleicher; Sutton; Tom Green Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Schleicher, northwestern Kimble, southeastern Tom Green, west central McCulloch, Menard, southern Concho and northeastern Sutton Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1211 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Salt Gap to near Fort Mckavett to near Us- 277 Near The Sutton-Schleicher County Line. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Brady, Eldorado, Menard, Eden, Melvin, Fort Mckavett, Live Oak, The Intersection Of Us-87 And Ranch Road 2134, Adams, The Intersection Of Ranch Road 2596 And Ranch Road 864, Camp Sol Mayer, Us-83 Near The Menard-Concho County Line, Us-190 Near The Menard-Mcculloch County Line, The Intersection Of Us-190 And Ranch Road 2084 and The Intersection Of Us-83 And Highway 29. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 407 and 416. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Northern Saratoga, Southern Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northern Saratoga; Southern Washington HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s expected. * WHERE...Northern Saratoga and Southern Washington Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Comments / 0