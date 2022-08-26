ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WINKNEWS.com

FWC releases video to educate public on red tide blooms

No one living in Southwest Florida at the time will forget the red tide in 2018. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute created a video on red tide to keep Southwest Florida natives and visitors aware and educated. Fortunately, it’s not because the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, has...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Crist officially named Hernandez-Mats to be his running mate

Democrat Charlie Crist officially named Karla Hernandez-Mats to be his running mate in the race against Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in Florida. He made the announcement at Hialeah Middle School where Hernandez-Mats worked for more than 10 years teaching children with special needs. Hernandez-Mats was born and raised in Miami...
FLORIDA STATE

