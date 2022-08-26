Read full article on original website
UPDATE: armed suspect in West Casper
Presently, The Casper Police Department believes Joshua Crook to be armed and dangerous. Please do not attempt to make contact or engage with Joshua Crook. If you see Crook, immediately call 911. According to the Casper Police Department, at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Casper Police Department responded...
‘Simple Mishap’ Leads to Vehicle Driving Through Mills Library
The Bob Goff Memorial Library in Mills recently doubled as a parking garage, when a vehicle ran into the building, crashing through part of the vestibule. That's according to the Mills Fire Department Chief Wil Gay, who told K2 Radio News that a vehicle did drive into part of the library, but that it was a complete accident.
Can you identify this subject?
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the below individual and vehicle in relation to a theft investigation at one of our local businesses. On August 22nd at approximately 4:30 pm, a Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a business building located in...
Back to School Safety Reminders from Natrona County School District
According to a written statement from the Natrona County School District, the first day of school for Natrona County School District students is September 6th. "As we excitedly prepare for a great school year, we would like to share some important safety tips and reminders with our community. The Natrona County School District, Natrona County Sheriff's Office, Casper Police Department, City of Casper, Evansville Police Department, Mills Police Department, and other area community partners are dedicated to working together to ensure all students have a safe, fun, and exceptional school year!"
Photo Shows Casper Police Car Parked On Top Of A Rock at Eastridge Mall
Officer Jeffrey Bullard with the Casper Police Department told K2 Radio News stated that he did not have any information at this time regarding the incident. He stated that the incident has been turned over to the department's Internal Affairs Division for investigation. *****. We've all been in a hurry....
VIDEO: Crazy Flooding In Bar Nunn Turns Cars Into Boats
Mother Nature has been a formidable foe for Natrona County lately. A few weeks ago, she offered us a beautiful but terrifying lightning storm (and we've got the pics to prove it) and on Wednesday night, she almost flooded an entire town!. That's according to video footage taken by Laura...
Unattended Cooking Fire in Yucca Circle, Casper
At approximately 7:50 a.m. Casper Fire-EMS units were dispatched to a structure fire in the area of Yucca Circle, according to a recent press release on their social media page. First arriving units found smoke coming from a single-family residence. Units made quick access to the structure and identified the...
Natrona County Republican Party Files Lawsuit Against Wyoming GOP in Supreme Court
The Natrona County Republican Party has reasserted its claims that the Wyoming GOP violated the state party's bylaws at its 2020 convention by filing a petition with the Wyoming Supreme Court. The county party filed the initial notice with the Supreme Court on Aug. 19, and the subsequent documents will...
Casper Firefighter Travis Stuart Promoted To Captain After 2 Decades of Service
When Captain Patrick McJunkin retired as the captain of the Casper Fire-EMS department, he left some mighty boots to fill. While Casper's firefighters all have the experience and ability to lead their brethren through burning embers, there was one man in particular who was cut out for the job. Travis...
United Way Hosting ‘Grill and Chill’ Event at David Street Station
Tomorrow afternoon (Wednesday, August 24th, 2022), the United Way of Natrona County is hosting an awesome community event at David Street Station. The official "United Way Grill and Chill" Facebook event page states:. Join us to kick off our 2023 Campaign Season with FREE food, FREE live entertainment provided by...
VIDEO: Pro-Life, Pro-Choice Protest Outside of Women’s Health Clinic in Casper
Both proponents and opponents of abortion gathered outside of the Wellspring Health Access Clinic in Casper on Thursday afternoon, and while this has been and will remain a hot-button issue for years to come, both groups were respectful of each other while they made their personal feelings known. In fact,...
New “Women of Wyoming” Mural Coming To Downtown Casper
Casper is currently home to 10 murals, and thanks to the Casper Mural Project, it will soon be 11. In a Facebook post, they announced that they have picked not only the theme for our newest mural but the artist as well. The mural's location will be on Downtown Center...
Women Building Wyoming Is Ready For Their Big Annual Event
Women Building Wyoming began two years ago when local business owner Darbi Westman formed her mission to offer no-cost exposure for women entrepreneurs. She began by developing and designing annual local events for women to showcase their skills and products. What started as a small lady's night out concept (with...
Women Building Wyoming: Vendor Spotlight Showcases Women Entrepreneurs
When 14-year-old Ashlyn and her 11-year-old sister Nichole approached their mom about starting their own business, she was amused but not surprised. Her girls, especially her oldest, had always been creative, always been innovative, always had something of an entrepreneurial spirit. So it just made sense that they'd want to start a business.
You Can Be a Part of Old Town Family Fun’s Fall TV Commercial
Have you ever wanted to be in a local television commercial? Well now you have a chance. Old Town Family Fun is filming its fall television commercial on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, starting at 12:00 pm. The official Old Town Family Fun Facebook page shared a short video, along with...
Natrona Rolls to Season Opening Win Over Laramie
The Natrona County Mustangs flexed their muscles to open the football season with a 40-0 road win over Laramie on Friday night. Quarterback Wyatt Powell had a productive first half with a 2-yard run for a touchdown and a 24-yard TD toss to Kayden Pharr. Powell kept it going with another 2-yard run in the 3rd quarter and his backup Nolan Hornecker threw a couple of touchdown passes himself. One to Preston Hytrek and the other to Breckin McClintock. Mason Weickum also had a 4th quarter TD run.
WOW! Enjoy $3 Movies on ‘National Cinema Day’ in Casper
There is an official national holiday for almost everyday of the calendar year, but coming up September 3rd, there is one that is being celebrated all over the entire country. Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, is National Cinema Day. While most of the major movie chains (like AMC, Regal, Cinemark, and...
Casper College Enrollment Slows Down
“Enrollment at community colleges across the country has been trending down since 2010 and there isn’t one specific reason for this trend” said the Casper College’s news coordinator. At the Casper College, this is certainly true. Particularly with older students 25 years and up. This was offset...
Whoa, Baby! Full House Superfan Competition, Casper
Hey all you Full House Fans out there! Good news... On September 22nd, fans will be celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Full House premiere!. This anniversary is especially poignant due to the tragic passing of Bog Saget earlier this year. To celebrate the 35th anniversary and to honor the...
