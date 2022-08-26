ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

My Country 95.5

UPDATE: armed suspect in West Casper

Presently, The Casper Police Department believes Joshua Crook to be armed and dangerous. Please do not attempt to make contact or engage with Joshua Crook. If you see Crook, immediately call 911. According to the Casper Police Department, at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Casper Police Department responded...
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Can you identify this subject?

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the below individual and vehicle in relation to a theft investigation at one of our local businesses. On August 22nd at approximately 4:30 pm, a Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a business building located in...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
My Country 95.5

Back to School Safety Reminders from Natrona County School District

According to a written statement from the Natrona County School District, the first day of school for Natrona County School District students is September 6th. "As we excitedly prepare for a great school year, we would like to share some important safety tips and reminders with our community. The Natrona County School District, Natrona County Sheriff's Office, Casper Police Department, City of Casper, Evansville Police Department, Mills Police Department, and other area community partners are dedicated to working together to ensure all students have a safe, fun, and exceptional school year!"
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
My Country 95.5

Unattended Cooking Fire in Yucca Circle, Casper

At approximately 7:50 a.m. Casper Fire-EMS units were dispatched to a structure fire in the area of Yucca Circle, according to a recent press release on their social media page. First arriving units found smoke coming from a single-family residence. Units made quick access to the structure and identified the...
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Women Building Wyoming Is Ready For Their Big Annual Event

Women Building Wyoming began two years ago when local business owner Darbi Westman formed her mission to offer no-cost exposure for women entrepreneurs. She began by developing and designing annual local events for women to showcase their skills and products. What started as a small lady's night out concept (with...
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Natrona Rolls to Season Opening Win Over Laramie

The Natrona County Mustangs flexed their muscles to open the football season with a 40-0 road win over Laramie on Friday night. Quarterback Wyatt Powell had a productive first half with a 2-yard run for a touchdown and a 24-yard TD toss to Kayden Pharr. Powell kept it going with another 2-yard run in the 3rd quarter and his backup Nolan Hornecker threw a couple of touchdown passes himself. One to Preston Hytrek and the other to Breckin McClintock. Mason Weickum also had a 4th quarter TD run.
NATRONA, WY
My Country 95.5

Casper College Enrollment Slows Down

“Enrollment at community colleges across the country has been trending down since 2010 and there isn’t one specific reason for this trend” said the Casper College’s news coordinator. At the Casper College, this is certainly true. Particularly with older students 25 years and up. This was offset...
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Whoa, Baby! Full House Superfan Competition, Casper

Hey all you Full House Fans out there! Good news... On September 22nd, fans will be celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Full House premiere!. This anniversary is especially poignant due to the tragic passing of Bog Saget earlier this year. To celebrate the 35th anniversary and to honor the...
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

Casper, WY
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

